Moody's upgrades CSM Bakery Solutions to Caa2; outlook revised to stable

Approximately $660 million of rated debt instruments affected.

New York, August 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded ratings of CSM Bakery Solutions Limited ("CSM"), including the Corporate Family Rating to Caa2 from Caa3, and the Probability of Default rating to Caa2-PD from Ca-PD. Moody's also has assigned ratings to CSM Bakery Solutions LLC's amended and extended secured credit facilities, including a Caa1 rating to its $448 million first lien term loan and a Caa3 rating to its $210 million second lien-term loan. Finally, Moody's revised the outlook to stable from negative.

The rating upgrades reflect the recent successful completion of a recapitalization, including debt maturity extensions up to 18 months along with a €50 million cash equity contribution from the sponsor. The transaction reduced financial leverage and enhanced liquidity through repayment of revolver borrowings, adding cash to the balance sheet and extending maturities. This has provided the company a modest window to reduce financial leverage through an operational turnaround or other possible actions such as asset sales.

Moody's cautions that financial leverage will remain high and liquidity could deteriorate over time as the extended maturities draw closer. Additionally, the company's ability to generate positive free cash flow will be challenged over the next year by significantly higher financing costs associated with the refinancing and business disruptions and slowdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Cash interest expense could potentially decrease modestly if the company elects to pay a higher interest rate on the second lien term loan along with 90% pay-in-kind interest. However, debt accretion on the second-lien term loan through the PIK feature would likely exceed free cash flow, resulting in higher total debt.

As a result, Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA likely will remain above 10x over the next year. In addition, because the tenor of the maturity extensions were relatively short, significant refinancing risk remains. Thus, while Moody's anticipates gradual improvement in operating performance as the business environment recovers, the credit benefit will partly be offset by nearing debt maturities, the closest of which is that of the company's $100 million ABL liquidity facility in October 2021.

Moody's has taken the following rating actions:

Upgrades:

..Parent Guarantor: CSM Bakery Solutions Limited

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Caa2 from Caa3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Caa2-PD from Ca-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: CSM Bakery Solutions LLC

.... $448 million GTD Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan due January 4, 2022, Assigned Caa1 (LGD3)

.... $210 million GTD Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan due February 4, 2022, Assigned Caa3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

.. Parent Guarantor: CSM Bakery Solutions Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: CSM Bakery Solutions LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

In June 2020, CSM extended maturities of its secured credit facilities. The $448 million first lien term loan maturity date was extended by eighteen months to January 4, 2022; and the $210 million second lien term loan maturity date was extended by six months to February 4, 2022. The pricing was increased on each facility to LIBOR+ 6.25% and LIBOR+10%, respectively. The maturity date of the ABL revolver credit (not rated by Moody's) was extended by 15 months to October 2021; the size of the facility was reduced slightly to $100 million. Pricing on the ABL was unchanged.

Under certain conditions, the company has the option to pay the second-lien loan interest in cash at an interest rate of LIBOR+ 7.75% or pay a higher interest rate 1% in cash plus LIBOR+9% payment-in-kind. As part of the transaction, sponsor firm Rhone Capital contributed €50 million cash equity to the company to support its liquidity and to fund transaction costs.

Moody's is taking no action on the Ca rating assigned to the second lien term loan that was to mature in July 2021. That rating will be withdrawn since it was replaced by the extended second lien term loan. In addition, shortly after today's action Moody's will move the CFR and PDR from CSM Bakery Solutions Limited to CSM Bakery Solutions LLC, which is the borrower under the amended and extended term loans.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CSM's Caa2 CFR reflects its high financial leverage, low profit margin, improved but only adequate liquidity and poor future earnings visibility due partly to the coronavirus pandemic. These negative factors are balanced against supportive fundamentals of CSM's business, including its leading positions in the North American and European premium bakery categories including icings, glazes, cakes, cookies, and pastry ingredients. The rating also reflects relatively aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership. CSM is controlled and supported by sponsor firm Rhône Capital.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility are creating an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Foodservice and other out-of-home sales, including sales through traditional bakery channels, have been negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. CSM's exposure to these channels is about 13% of global sales, which will be reflected in weaker earnings over the next several quarters. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that CSM will generate positive cash flow over the next year, maintain at least $40 million of undrawn capacity under the $100 million ABL revolver, and remain comfortably in compliance with financial covenants throughout the remaining tenor of the credit facilities.

Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance does not improve, or liquidity or recovery estimates deteriorate. Ratings could be upgraded if operating performance improves such that the company is able to sustainably generate positive free cash flow, reduce leverage meaningfully, and proactively refinance the ABL and extended term loans.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CSM Bakery Solutions Limited is headquartered in Cardiff, United Kingdom. The company is managed out of its US operations located in Tucker, Georgia (USA). CSM produces and distributes bakery ingredients and products for artisan and industrial bakeries, and for in-store and out-of-home markets, mainly in Western Europe and North America. The company supplies bakery products finished or semi-finished. Annual sales are approximately €1.6 billion. The company is owned and controlled by investment funds associated with private equity firm Rhône Capital.

