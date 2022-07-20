Moody's upgrades CVR Partners CFR to B1, stable outlook

New York, July 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the corporate family rating for CVR Partners, LP ("CVR") to B1 from B2, the probability of default rating to B1-PD from B2-PD and senior secured notes to B1 from B2. Moody's also upgraded CVR's speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-1 from SGL-2. The ratings outlook remains stable.

"The upgrade of the corporate family rating reflects anticipated strong credit metrics due to elevated ammonia and UAN prices and a better position to withstand the next trough pricing cycle due to the reduction in balance sheet debt," said Anastasija Johnson, a senior analyst at Moody's.

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: CVR Partners, LP

....Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

....Gtd Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B1 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CVR Partners, LP

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 corporate family rating reflects CVR's small scale as measured by revenues, concentration of earnings in two production facilities, Coffeyville, Kansas and East Dubuque, Illinois, and significant improvement in credit metrics (Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA of 1.6x in the twelve months ended March 31, 2022) due to higher nitrogen fertilizer prices as a result of dislocations in fertilizer supply and natural gas availability in Europe. Even though prices are expected to come off recent highs in 2023, the company will likely maintain leverage around 1 time in 2023. The company also benefits from a completed debt reduction earlier in 2022 and refinancing of its capital structure in 2021, which leaves it better positioned for the next cyclical trough in nitrogen pricing and improved its interest coverage. Using recent trough EBITDA levels and assuming normal operations, leverage should not exceed 6.4x at the trough of the cycle and interest coverage would remain around 2.5x. The credit profile is constrained by CVR's structure as a variable rate master limited partnership (MLP), which typically distributes all available free cash flows to unitholders, reducing financial flexibility during downturns. This also reduces flexibility to fund growth projects and lowers RCF/Debt metrics relative to peers. Management has control over the size of distributions and had suspended them during downturns. The current capital structure would allow management to continue to pay some distributions at the trough of the cycle, but Moody's would also expect management to manage its distributions and build cash if it pursues growth projects.

The rating reflects limited operational diversity, somewhat offset by the advantaged location of its facilities. CVR benefits from its geographic footprint with access to the Corn belt, through the East Dubuque site location, as well as the Southern plains, via the Union Pacific and BNSF rail lines from the Coffeyville site. Despite having only two production sites, CVR benefits from its back integration into ammonia production and diversity of supply though the Coffeyville facility faces higher costs when the Coffeyville refinery cannot fully supply its feedstock needs and largely depends on the ultimate viability of the refinery. The company relies on third-party contracts to suplement its pet coke supply. Concentration of sales in commodity nitrogen fertilizers, limited growth prospects, seasonality and exposure to adverse weather are constraining factors for the rating.

As a commodity chemicals manufacturer, Moody's views CVR as having highly negative environmental and social credit risks because its operations could have a negative impact on employees or the local communities. Moody's believes the company has established expertise in complying with environmental regulations dealing with production of hazardous substances and air and water emissions and has incorporated procedures to address them in its operational planning and business models. CVR is currently utilizing nitrous oxide abatement and carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestration technologies to mitigate over 1mm metric tons of CO2 equivalents per year and is seeking to benefit from various opportunities related to lowering its greenhouse gas emissions, such as qualifying for tax credits under Section 45Q aimed at encouraging CO2 sequestration. CVR has highly negative governance credit risk due to concentrated ownership, variable distribution master limited partnership structure (MLP) and shareholder friendly financial policies.

CVR's SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating indicates expectations of very good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months, supported by cash balances, projected operating cash generation and full availability under its $35 million ABL revolver due on September 30, 2024. The company had $137 million of cash on hand as of March 31, 2022. Moody's does not expect the company to use the revolver, with the exception of possible support for seasonal working capital needs. The revolver has a springing fixed charge coverage ratio of 1.0x if availability falls below 10% or $5 million. Moody's does not expect the covenant to be tested. All assets are encumbered by the revolver and the notes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that credit metrics will remain strong in 2022 and 2023 on higher average nitrogen fertilizer prices. Moody's expects UAN and ammonia prices to retreat from recent highs but restricted natural gas availability in Europe will keep prices above recent averages, supporting CVR's credit metrics.

A further rating upgrade is remote at this time, given the company's small scale, limited operational diversity and the limited financial flexibility created by the MLP structure. In addition, current fixed capital structure, which will result in leverage metrics above 6 times during the trough of the cycle. Moody's could consider an upgrade if the company further lowers debt or improves its business profile or earnings diversity while maintaining strong credit metrics.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if credit metrics deteriorate such that Debt/EBITDA is consistently above 5.5x and EBITDA/Interest declines below 2x. We could also downgrade the rating if the company increases debt to pursue growth projects, if unplanned outages become an ongoing issue for the company or of there are significant changes in its key raw material supplier, Coffeyville refinery.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CVR, a Delaware limited partnership headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, is a producer of nitrogen fertilizer products, principally Ammonia and UAN. CVR is a public variable distribution master limited partnership (ticker: UAN) which is 37% owned by CVR Energy Inc., a publicly traded company 71% owned and controlled by Carl C. Icahn through Icahn Enterprises L.P. CVR has two operating facilities located in Coffeyville, Kansas and East Dubuque, Illinois. CVR had revenues of $695 million for the twelve months ending March 31, 2022.

