Moody's upgrades Caesars' CFR to B1; rates proposed term loan and secured notes Ba3; outlook stable

New York, January 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba3 rating to Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s ("Caesars") proposed $1.75 billion senior secured term loan B and a Ba3 rating to the company's proposed $1.25 billion senior secured notes. The company's Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") was upgraded to B1 from B2, Probability of Default Rating was upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD, existing senior secured notes due 2025 were upgraded to Ba3 from B1, and existing senior unsecured notes due 2027 and 2029 were upgraded to B3 from Caa1. The company's SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating is unchanged, and the outlook is stable. Additionally, Caesars Resort Collection, LLC's ("CRC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Caesars, senior secured term loans due 2024/2025 and senior secured notes due 2025 were upgraded to Ba3 from B1. CRC's outlook is stable.

Proceeds from Caesars' proposed $1.75 billion senior secured term loan B and proposed $1.25 billion senior secured notes, along with revolver draw and cash on hand, will be used to refinance CRC's existing senior secured term loan B due 2024 as well as to pay related fees and expenses. Moody's expects to withdraw the rating on CRC's senior secured term loan B due 2024 once the transaction closes and the term loan is repaid.

The upgrade of the company's CFR reflects the expectation for sizeable year over year improvements in EBITDA as the company's digital business has ramped significantly, and losses have dramatically been reduced. The upgrade also reflects the strong underlying operations of the company's regional and Las Vegas operations, with the expectation for continued debt reduction funded from positive free cash flow that will reduce leverage to below 6.5x by year end 2023. Caesars should also benefit from prior investments made in its regional properties, which include new builds which will come on line, as well as renovations and expansions. The transaction also extends Caesar's debt maturity profile which supports the company's financial flexibility, aided by very good liquidity with the expectation for strong positive free cash flow and ample revolver availability. The transaction further transitions and refinances debt from the CRC level to the Caesars Entertainment level, as has been expected to take place over time.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B3 (LGD6) from Caa1 (LGD6)

..Issuer: Caesars Resort Collection, LLC

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Caesars Resort Collection, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s B1 CFR reflects the expectation for leverage to comes down towards 6x in 2023. Free cash flow generation and continued debt reduction are expected to contribute meaningfully to reducing leverage. The company's regional and Las Vegas operations have strongly recovered from efforts to contain the coronavirus, with strong margin improvement as compared to pre-pandemic levels. Caesars Digital continues to ramp and the company has been successful in significantly reducing EBITDA losses for the digital business. Caesars benefits from the size and diversification of its operations both on the Las Vegas Strip and regionally throughout the US. The company's brand strength and recognition, sizeable Caesars rewards database and program are additional key credit strengths. Caesars remains vulnerable to travel disruptions and unfavorable sudden shifts in consumer spending and the uncertainty regarding the pace at which consumer spending at gaming properties will be sustained .

Caesars' speculative-grade liquidity rating of SGL-1 reflects very good liquidity. As of September 30, 2022, the company had $944 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. The company maintains a $2.25 billion revolver at Caesars due 2028 (unrated), with no borrowings outstanding and minimal letters of credit. The company is currently subject to maximum total leverage test of 7.25x and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 1.75x. Moody's expects that the company will maintain compliance with its covenants.

Moody's assessment of Caesars is based on a consolidated approach. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. guarantees the bank credit facilities and secured notes of Caesars Resort Collection, LLC, although CRC, the surviving legacy pre-acquisition entity with rated debt, does not guarantee Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s debt. The rating and outlook rationale for Caesars as well as the upgrade and downgrade considerations below apply collectively to consolidated Caesars Entertainment, Inc. A cross default is in place at Caesars given CRC's debt is considered material indebtedness, as CRC is part of Caesars's restricted group and included in covenants contained in Caesars' credit agreement. The CRC debt does not cross default to Caesars' debt. The entities have common ownership, management, operational functionality, and ability for cash to be readily moved between the entities to support operations and debt reduction. Debt instrument ratings at Caesars and CRC are based on the priority of claim and recovery estimates given they have differing claims on the Caesars and CRC asset pools. The guarantee on CRC's debt from Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is only from the holding company and not from Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s operating subsidiaries other than CRC. As a result, Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s debt continues to have a structurally senior claim relative to the CRC debt on the former Eldorado operating assets. Moody's expects the company's focus will be on repaying and refinancing debt at CRC with new debt at the Caesars Entertainment, Inc. level. Repayment of debt over time at CRC could result in CRC secured and unsecured debt being notched above the respective secured and unsecured debt at Caesars.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects the strong performance of the business and declining EBITDA losses in the digital business. The stable outlook also incorporates the company's very good liquidity and Moody's expectation for leverage to continue to come down from current levels as the business performs and debt is reduced from free cash flow. Caesars remains vulnerable to travel disruptions and unfavorable sudden shifts in discretionary consumer spending.

Ratings could be upgraded the company continues to grow revenue and earnings and generate strong positive free cash flow, with debt-to-EBITDA leverage is sustained below 5x.

Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates or if Moody's anticipates Caesars' earnings will decline due to reduced visitation or reductions in discretionary consumer spending at the company's casinos and online operations. Ratings could be downgraded if the company's debt-to-EBITDA leverage is sustained over 6.5x on a consolidated basis or if free cash flow is weak or negative excluding major development projects.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is a publicly-traded company that owns and operates 51 domestic gaming properties in 16 states with approximately 52,800 slot machines, video lottery terminals ("VLTs) and e-tables, approximately 2,800 table games and approximately 47,500 hotel rooms. Reported revenue for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2022 was over $10 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

