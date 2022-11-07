Moody's upgrades Caldic Group to B2 from B3; stable outlook

Stockholm, November 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Pearls (Netherlands) BidCo B.V.'s (Caldic Group or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) and probability of default rating to B2 and B2-PD from B3 and B3-PD respectively. Concurrently Moody's upgraded the instrument rating of Caldic Group's existing senior secured bank credit facilities to B1 from B2 and assigned a B1 rating to the proposed €175 million equivalent senior secured first-lien term loan B. The outlook remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Caldic Group's rating reflects the significant improvement in the company's credit metrics and business profile pro forma of the merger with Connell. With the merger, the company shifts to a more conservative financial strategy because the current shareholder of Connell, Wilbur-Ellis, will roll over their equity into the combined group leading to a reduction in financial leverage. Based on the company's preliminary results, Moody's estimates that the company's gross leverage for the last 12 months ended September 2022, on a pro-forma basis for the new debt and full year contribution of acquisitions, decreased to below 6x (excluding future synergies) from around 7x on a stand-alone basis. The envisaged transaction will accelerate the company's deleveraging trajectory compared with Moody's previous estimates. The merger with Connell also enhances Caldic Group's geographical as well as principal mix and scale.

The company intends to raise €175 million equivalent of senior secured first-lien term loan B add-on to fund the cash purchase price portion related to the merger with Connell, refinance the drawings under its revolving credit facility and pay for transaction-related fees.

With the merger, Caldic Group will become the third largest specialty chemical solutions provider. According to the company, Connell generated EBITDA of around €53 million in last 12 months ended September 2022. The merger is subject to the approval of the regulatory authorities and is expected to be completed in Q1 2023. After the merger, Connell's shareholder, Wilbur-Ellis, will become a shareholder of Caldic Group along with Advent International (Advent), which will remain the majority shareholder.

The company's direct exposure to energy prices is low because the company acts as an intermediary between producers and customers. Its operations have relatively low energy intensity. The company benefits from a variable cost structure, with the cost of goods sold tied to demand and product prices. Personnel costs are the second-largest expense for the company. As a distributor, Caldic Group is more resilient to demand shocks and energy inflation than most chemicals companies, but not immune to macroeconomic conditions. Historically, most chemical distributors performed fairly well during downturns and exhibited countercyclical working capital movements.

More generally, Caldic Group's credit profile continues to be supported by its good liquidity profile based on Moody's assumption of repayment of the €155 million senior secured first-lien revolving credit facility (RCF) drawings with the proposed debt issuance; significant exposure to the resilient and higher-margin life science end markets (around 50% of gross profit), such as food and pharmaceuticals, with a strong focus on value-added services; and capacity for solid free cash flow (FCF) given its capex-light business model, though the company also faces materially higher interest costs.

However, the CFR is constrained by Caldic Group's high Moody's adjusted and estimated gross leverage of around 6x; relatively small size compared to other rated distributors; some exposure to cyclical industrial end-markets; risk of debt-funded acquisitions; some integration risk related to the recent mergers and acquisitions; and a limited track record of maintaining its profitability at current levels.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will be willing and able to maintain its credit metrics commensurate for the B2 rating over the next 18 months.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Caldic Group has a good liquidity profile based on Moody's assumption of repayment of the RCF drawings with the additional debt issuance. Pro forma for the proposed transaction close, Caldic Group would have estimated cash of around €167 million and full availability under its €155 million RCF maturing in 2028. In combination with forecasted funds from operations, these funds are sufficient to cover capital expenditure, working capital swings and day-to-day cash needs. The majority of its debt does not mature until 2029 (RCF matures in 2028).

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's governance assessment for Caldic Group incorporates its leveraged capital structure, reflecting high risk tolerance of its private equity owners. The private equity business model typically involves an aggressive financial policy and a highly leveraged capital structure to extract value. Following the merger with Connell, the board of directors will include also two representatives of Wilbur-Ellis, nevertheless Advent will remain the majority shareholder of Caldic Group.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B1 ratings on the senior secured first-lien term loan B and the senior secured first-lien RCF reflect their first priority claim on the security package, ahead of the (unrated) second-lien term loan. The senior secured facilities benefit from guarantors representing at least 80% of EBITDA in certain jurisdictions. The security package includes share pledge as well as pledges over bank accounts and intercompany receivables over Caldic Group and the guarantors. The security package also includes other securities, subject to customary limitations and exceptions, in certain countries, however Moody's estimates that these assets represent only a small fraction of Caldic Group's total assets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure, though unlikely over the next 12 months, could arise if the company's Moody's-adjusted total debt/EBITDA fell sustainably below 5x, and it continues to generate meaningful positive free cash flow, while also maintaining an adequate or better liquidity profile. In addition, the company needs to demonstrate a disciplined approach regarding inorganic growth opportunities.

Negative pressure on the ratings could arise if the company proves unable to generate sustained positive free cash flow or its liquidity profile deteriorates. A downgrade also would be likely if Moody's-adjusted total debt/EBITDA increases above 6.0x or EBITA/interest expense is below 1.75x on a sustainable basis.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Pearls (Netherlands) BidCo B.V.

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B1 from B2

Assignments:

..Issuer: Pearls (Netherlands) BidCo B.V.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Pearls (Netherlands) BidCo B.V.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Caldic Group is a leading specialty chemicals and ingredients distributor with a global footprint focusing on the life sciences and industrials formulation markets. In 2021, Advent acquired Caldic Group, and combined the activities of Caldic Group and the Latin American based chemical distributor Grupo Transmerquim S.A. (GTM), which has been owned by Advent since 2014. On 14 October 2022, the company announced its intention to merge with the Asian-Pacific distributor Connell. Pro-forma for the merger with Connell, Caldic Group expects to generate revenue of approximately €2.7 billion and company-adjusted EBITDA of €341 million (including future synergies) by year-end.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Frederic Massard

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Karen Berckmann, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

