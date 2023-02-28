Moody's upgrades California Statewide Communities Development Authority, CA's Taxable POBs 2004 Series A-2 (CABs) to Aa2

New York, February 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded California Statewide Communities Development Authority, CA's Taxable Pension Obligation Bonds, 2004 Series A-2 Bonds (Capital Appreciation Bonds) to Aa2 from A1. This action concludes a review for upgrade that was initiated on November 18, 2022, awaiting the resolution of our review of one of the pool participant's issuer rating, which was also on review for upgrade. The participants for this pooled issuance have a combined $4.5 million par value in remaining bonds outstanding for this series.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to the pension obligation bond (POB) pool rating is the result of the change in our assessment of the credit quality of the pool participants' POB pledge, reflecting instrument-specific considerations in the new US Cities and Counties Methodology, published on November 2, 2022. These considerations differ from those in the Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US Local Governments Methodology, previously used for these POB pledges. The upgrade also reflects the change in our assessment of one pool participant's underlying credit quality, based on analytical considerations in the new US Cities and Counties Methodology.

The Aa2 rating reflects our assessment of the pool participants' credit quality and equals the weighted average credit quality of the pools' participants based on their remaining proportionate share of the pool.

The POB pool is unenhanced, with no step up provisions or debt service reserves. Each pool participant has a separate debt service schedule and their share of the pool changes annually to reflect their proportionate share of principal and interest due on the remaining outstanding bonds in the pool.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Improved weighted average credit quality of the pool participants

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Decline in weighted average credit quality of the pool participants

LEGAL SECURITY

Payments by the participating municipalities to the authority for their share of debt service are their unconditional obligations, payable from any legally available funds. There is no cross collateralization or cross default. Therefore, no municipality is responsible for the bond repayments of any other municipality and default of one municipality will not constitute default of any other municipality. Additionally, the authority's general funds are not pledged for payment of the bonds. There is no debt service reserve fund.

Under the terms of separate trust indentures, the participating municipalities make debt service payments to the trustee, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (Aa1). The terms in the agreements are similar except for the debt service schedules. Payments sufficient to pay the municipality's proportionate share of principal and interest on the bonds are due to the trustee on August 1 each year. For current interest bonds, payment for interest is due in January and June, and payment for principal is due in June. For capital appreciation bonds, payment of principal and accreted interest is due in June.

Once the funds are received by the trustee they are deposited into a bond fund, where they are held until they are transferred for payment to bondholders. If any funds remain after full debt service has been paid, those funds will be returned to the appropriate municipality by the trustee. Failure to pay principal and/or interest by August 1 constitutes a default under the trust agreement. If a default occurs, the municipality is given a 60 day period by the trustee to cure the default.

PROFILE

The California Statewide Communities Development Authority (CSCDA) was created in 1988, under California's Joint Exercise of Powers Act, to provide local governments with a tool for the financing of community-based public benefit projects. CSCDA's member agencies currently include more than 530 cities, counties and special districts.

CSCDA's Pension Obligation Bond Program provides an opportunity for local governments in California (Aa2 stable) to finance their unfunded pension liabilities. Each of the local governments issued pension obligation bonds, which were sold to the authority to finance all or a portion of their unfunded pension.

Participants in the 2004 Series A-2 POB pool include the City of Millbrae and Kings County.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66017. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lori Trevino

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_WEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Genevieve Nolan

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

