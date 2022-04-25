Moody's upgrades Callon Petroleum's CFR to B2; outlook stable

New York, April 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded the ratings of Callon Petroleum Company (Callon), including the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B3, the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD and the ratings on its senior unsecured notes to Caa1 from Caa2. The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) was upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3. The ratings outlook changed to stable from positive.

"The upgrade of Callon's ratings reflects its improving credit metrics," commented James Wilkins, Moody's Vice President. "The current high commodity price environment will allow the company to continue to generate positive free cash flow and reduce debt, while growing production volumes."

The following summarizes the ratings activity:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Callon Petroleum Company

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Callon Petroleum Company

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Callon's CFR to B2 reflects its improving credit profile, backed by positive free cash flow generation that will allow further debt reduction in 2022-2023. Callon's 2022 capex program will generate modest growth in production. Drilling activity and spending will be focused on the Permian Basin (85% of 2022 spending, including on acreage acquired with the 2021 Primexx Energy Partners (Primexx) acquisition) with the balance of capital applied in the Eagle Ford Basin. Moody's expects Callon to deliver improvement in leverage metrics, including retained cash flow to debt in excess of 40% in 2022 (up from 31% in 2021) and a leveraged full-cycle ratio above 2x (2.5x at year-end 2021). Hedges covering over a half of projected 2022 oil production will provide cash flow stability, but limit the upside from high oil prices. The share of hedged oil production will decline in 2023, potentially giving Callon more exposure to high oil prices. The company also expects to realize synergies as it integrates the acquired Primexx acreage in 2022-23.

The B2 CFR reflects Callon's sizable debt obligations, high capital requirements to develop its acreage and volatile cash flow. The Permian assets will require significant capital to develop, while the Eagle Ford assets, which are also predominately oil producing assets, are more mature and will require less capital.

Callon's rating is supported by its scale, which has benefited from acquisitions and a track record of organically growing production and reserves, diversified operations focused on two attractive shale plays in the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford Basin, competitive unit costs, strong operating margins, and a high proportion of oil in its production volumes.

The senior unsecured notes are rated Caa1, two notches below the B2 CFR, as a result of being contractually subordinated to a large amount of senior secured debt (unrated) in the capital structure ($320 million of senior secured second lien notes due 2025 and borrowings under the secured revolving credit facility).

Callon's SGL-2 rating reflects its good liquidity, supported by improved cash flow from operations as well as its revolving credit facility. The revolver had a $1.6 billion borrowing base (affirmed as part of the fall 2021 borrowing base redetermination), $24 million of letters of credit and $785 million of borrowings as of year-end 2021, leaving $791 million available on the revolver as of year-end 2021. The revolver and second lien notes have two financial covenants - a minimum current ratio of 1x and a maximum leverage ratio of 4x. Moody's expects the company to remain in compliance with the covenants through 2023. The revolver matures on December 20, 2024, and is subject to a springing maturity provision, if a certain amount of the notes due 2024 are outstanding. Callon's next maturity of notes will be in October 2024.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will generate positive free cash flow in 2022 and 2023 while reducing debt and further improving its credit metrics. Its stated near-term net debt to adjusted EBITDA target is less than 1.5x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Callon meaningfully reduces debt and maintains strong credit metrics, with retained cash flow (RCF) to debt maintained above 35%, and a leveraged full cycle ratio greater than 1.5x while growing production volumes. The ratings could be downgraded if RCF to debt falls below 25% or capital efficiency or liquidity position weakens significantly.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Callon Petroleum Company, headquartered in Houston, TX is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford Shale in Texas.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

