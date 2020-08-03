Moody's upgrades Carol Stream Park District, IL's GO to A1

New York, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the Carol Stream Park District, IL's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings to A1 from A2, affecting $38 million in rated debt. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned an A1 rating to the district's $145,000 General Obligation Limited Tax Refunding Park Bonds, Series 2020A, $2.5 million Taxable General Obligation Limited Tax Refunding Park Bonds, Series 2020B, $12.3 million General Obligation Refunding Park Bonds, Series 2020C and $8.9 million Taxable General Obligation Refunding Park Bonds, Series 2020D. Following the sale, the district will have $35 million of GOULT and $2.6 million of GOLT debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to A1 reflects the district's strong financial performance over the past few years resulting in sound fund balance and liquidity. The A1 rating also reflects the district's low pension burden and economic ties to the Chicago metro area supporting the district's comparatively high resident incomes. The rating further considers the district's high fixed costs to service its elevated debt burden and ascending debt service schedule.

The absence of a distinction between the A1 rating on the district's GOLT debt and the district's A1 GOULT rating reflects the presence of an all available funds pledge to pay debt service. The district's GOLT is secured by district's debt service extension base (DSEB), which is unlimited as to rate but limited as to the amount by the district's DSEB.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Carol Stream Park District, IL. The district recently has partially reopened its recreation facilities in July after being closed since March. In response in lower fee revenue because of more limited programming, the district has reduced program staffing levels to more align with reduced program fees and we expect modest financial impact to the district. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Carol Stream Park District, IL changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Reduction in debt burden and fixed costs

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakening of operating reserves and liquidity

- Increase in the debt or pension burden

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT bonds are secured the full faith, credit and resources of the district and payable from ad valorem taxes which may be levied without limitation as to rate or amount.

The district's GOLT bonds are secured by an all available funds pledge and are payable from the district's Debt Service Extension Base (DSEB), which is limited as to amount but unlimited as to rate. The district's current DSEB is $390,354 and the maximum annual debt service on the district's GOLT debt is $303,930, providing for sound coverage assuming no annual growth in the DSEB. By law, the DSEB increases each year by the lessor of 5% or the consumer price index.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020A bond will refund the district's outstanding Limited Park Bonds, Series 2008B for interest costs savings.

The Series 2020B bonds will refund the district's outstanding Limited Park Bonds, Series 2008F, Limited Park Bonds, Series 2010A, and Taxable Limited Refunding Park Bonds, Series 2010B for interest costs savings.

The Series 2020C bonds will refund the district's outstanding Taxable Park Bonds, Series 2010E for interest costs savings.

The Series 2020D bonds will refund the district's outstanding Park Bonds, Series 2011B for interest cost savings.

PROFILE

Carol Stream Park District provides park and recreational services to a population of approximately 40,000 residents in the Village of Carol Stream and portions of neighboring communities. The district is located in Du Page County (Aaa), approximately 30 miles west of downtown Chicago.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Daniel Simpson

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Chicago

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



David Levett

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Chicago

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

