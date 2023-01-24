Moody's upgrades Carrollton, KY's issuer rating to A2 and utility system revenue debt to A2

New York, January 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the City of Carrollton, KY's issuer rating to A2 from A3 and the city's utility system revenue bonds to A2 from A3. The rating action on the issuer rating concludes a review for possible upgrade initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The issuer rating reflects the city's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The city has approximately $5 million in debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 issuer rating reflects the city's limited economy and weak income and wealth levels, balanced by satisfactory financial metrics and very low long-term liabilities and fixed costs. While income and wealth levels are below average, they are in line with medians for the rating category. Economic growth is average and the city's tax base is limited but it has potential for growth over longer term given its location between Louisville and Cincinnati and along I-71.

The city's operations are largely comprised of utility system revenues (nearly 90% of total revenue), the majority of which are related to the gas system. The gas system is heavily concentrated, with four industrial customers accounting for over 80% of revenue. While these companies are stable and some have recently expanded, the concentration present significant credit risk. The city's largest governmental revenue source is from the Public Energy Authority of Kentucky (PEAK), a joint action agency that purchases and delivers gas to Carrollton and the City of Henderson. PEAK returns excess revenue to members pursuant to the gas supply contracts between PEAK and the city's utility system. Refunds vary from year to year and the current contract ends in 2024. City officials expect terms of future contracts to be similar to the current contract but note the possibility of decreased payments.

Long-term liabilities are very low and will remain so given limited future debt plans. Similarly, the city's fixed-costs ratio is very low, affording notable financial flexibility. Pensions account for approximately two-thirds of total leverage, with the remainder split between debt and OPEB. All outstanding debt is related to the utility system.

The A2 utility revenue rating reflects the system's historically sound financial position characterized by strong debt service coverage, adequate liquidity and its low debt burden. As noted above, the system's service area is very concentrated. This is somewhat offset by the system's unlimited rate-setting authority, its ability to control expenditures should a major customer leave and low leverage.

The service area will continue to benefit from its position as an industrial hub in the region, however, customer concentrated noted above remains a credit risk. The four companies that comprise the majority of gas system revenues are North American Stainless, Dow Chemical Company (The) (Baa1 stable), Certainteed Gypsum and Nucor-Gallatin (Nucor Corporation, Baa1 stable). The system maintains take-and-pay contracts with all four companies for five-year terms with automatic annual renewal. Though water and wastewater revenues account for a modest portion of total system revenue, there is customer concentration across these systems by usage with the top eight water and wastewater users accounting for approximately 60% and 30% of total billable gallons.

Debt service coverage is healthy, supported by annual water and sewer rate increases and minimal debt service. Liquidity is adequate and stable.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local government issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strengthened income and wealth levels (issuer rating)

- Diversification of revenue (issuer rating) - Growth in system size (issuer rating) - Strengthened resident income levels (utility rating) - Sustained increase in liquidity and coverage (utility rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakened income or wealth levels (issuer rating)

- Reduction in reserves and/or liquidity levels (issuer rating) - Significant increase in long-term liabilities (issuer rating) - Declines in coverage beyond current projections (utility rating) - Decreased liquidity (utility rating) - Significant increase in debt or capital needs

LEGAL SECURITY

The utility system revenue bonds are payable from a net revenue pledge of the system. Legal bondholder protections include a 1.1x rate covenant on revenue bonds and KIA loans with an additional bonds test of the same. The bonds benefit from a debt service reserve fund funded at the lesser of the standard three-prong test.

PROFILE

Carrollton is located in north central Kentucky along the Ohio River, about 50 miles from Louisville (Louisville & Jefferson County Metro Govt, Aa1 stable) and 60 miles from Cincinnati (Aa2 stable). The system consists of wastewater collection and water and natural gas distribution systems. It serves a variety of residential and commercial customers in the City of Carrollton and in other incorporated and unincorporated areas of Carroll, Trimble, Owen and Gallatin Counties in Kentucky. The system serves approximately 2,400 gas customers, 1,600 water customers and 3,300 wastewater customers.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer rating was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the revenue rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386721. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lauren Von Bargen

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicholas Lehman

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

