Moody's upgrades Casella's CFR to Ba2, senior unsecured to B1; outlook is stable

New York, January 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the ratings of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Casella), including the corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3, the probability of default rating to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD and the senior unsecured ratings on the revenue bonds Casella guarantees to B1 from B2. The outlook remains stable. Casella's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating is unchanged.

The upgrades reflect Casella's good execution and capital discipline driving its improved operating performance. Moody's expects the company to maintain a balanced financial policy as it focuses on achieving profitable growth amid challenging market conditions and macro headwinds. Casella has demonstrated steady EBITDA growth and reduced debt-to-LTM EBITDA below 3x, despite cost inflation and labor and supply chain challenges. Moody's expects the company to maintain good operating momentum as it benefits from favorable pricing dynamics in its core Northeast US market and manages costs in the face of a weaker macroeconomic environment.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

..Issuer: Maine Finance Authority

....Backed Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to B1 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to B1 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)

..Issuer: New Hampshire (State of) Business Finance Authority

....Backed Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to B1 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to B1 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)

..Issuer: New York State Environmental Facilities Corp.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to B1 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Vermont Economic Development Authority

....Backed Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to B1 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to B1 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Casella's ratings reflect its modest but improving scale with a regional focus in the Northeast US and healthy margins that nonetheless fall shy of rated industry peers largely due to regional operating dynamics. However, focused execution of strategic initiatives has steadily improved credit metrics, including adjusted debt-to-EBITDA, which Moody's expects to remain below 3x even with acquisitive growth. The company benefits from the stability of the solid waste industry given the non-discretionary nature of demand for waste collection and disposal.

Key aspects of the company's strategy to improve operations include sourcing incremental waste volumes to its own landfills. This is favorable for Casella as the Northeast region has a growing disposal capacity imbalance. Moody's believes the company will maintain a heightened focus on pricing landfill and collection operations in excess of inflation, collection route efficiencies, and restructuring fees on recycling contracts to drive higher returns. Debt reduction has moderated as the company balances deploying free cash flow among debt repayment, acquisitions and other growth initiatives. As a result, Moody's expects earnings growth to be the primary driver of improving the metrics.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of moderate organic revenue growth, with favorable disposal pricing helping to offset pressure on commercial/industrial volumes from macroeconomic headwinds, boosted by prior acquisitions. Moody's also expects free cash flow to remain positive but constrained by investments in building out/integrating acquisitions and other growth initiatives. Margins should remain healthy, despite inflationary pressures, benefiting from positive pricing conditions and the company's cost discipline and efficiency initiatives. The stable outlook incorporates expectations that if Casella utilizes debt to help fund acquisitions, borrowings will be modest and repaid from free cash flow within a relatively short time frame.

Casella's liquidity profile is good as denoted by the SGL-2 rating, driven by the company's sizable $300 million revolving credit facility (undrawn), and Moody's expectation of positive free cash flow with light debt maturities. The company typically holds a modest cash balance of less than $5 million. However, the balance was $48 million at September 30, 2022, including a boost from a previous $150 million equity offering the company has deployed towards acquisitions. The senior secured revolving credit facility expiring in December 2026 had approximately $272 million available to borrow, net of letters of credit, at September 30, 2022. With the exception of periodic usage to help fund acquisitions, Moody's expects revolver availability to remain in line with the current level.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded following prudent and profitable expansion of the company's operating footprint beyond New England and New York and meaningful growth in scale. Additionally, an EBITDA margin sustained above 25%, free cash flow-to-debt remaining above 12.5%, EBIT-to-interest sustained at or above 4x and debt-to-EBITDA expected to remain below 2.75x could result in an upgrade. The maintenance of a well-balanced financial policy and at least good liquidity would also be prerequisites for an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded with flat organic revenue growth, free cash flow-to-debt sustained below 7.5% and debt-to-EBITDA expected to remain above 3.5x. Weaker liquidity, considering the modest cash position, with deteriorating free cash flow or significantly reduced availability under the revolving credit facility could also drive a ratings downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/54482. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a Northeast US regionally-focused (Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Maine and Pennsylvania) solid waste management company providing collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services. Revenue was approximately $1.05 billion for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Yvonne Njogu

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

