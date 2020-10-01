Moody's upgrades Cassa Centrale Banca's deposits ratings to Baa1 and confirms issuer ratings of Ba1 with negative outlook

Baseline Credit Assessment and Adjusted BCA of ba1 confirmed

Paris, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today upgraded the long-term deposits ratings of Cassa Centrale Banca S.p.A. (CCB) to Baa1 from Baa3.

Moody's also confirmed the Ba1 long-term issuer ratings of CCB as well as its ba1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA.

Today's rating action concludes the review that was opened on 9 October 2019 ("Moody's downgrades Cassa Centrale Banca's issuer rating to Ba1 from Baa3; deposit ratings on review for upgrade"; https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_410817) and extended on 26 March 2020 (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_420258).

The rating agency also changed the outlook on the long-term deposits and issuer ratings to negative from ratings under review.

The full list of affected ratings is at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of CCB's BCA and Adjusted BCA reflects the bank's sound creditworthiness despite the more difficult operating conditions.

Following the transformation of the network into a fully-fledged banking group in 2019, which entails mutual support mechanisms between all members, CCB will continue to operate as the central body of Gruppo Cassa Centrale ("the Group"). CCB is entrusted with the oversight of the affiliated members and also undertakes some business activities including the function of treasurer of the Group.

Given the close ties between, and the legal solidarity mechanism amongst affiliated members as well as the limited scope of activities of CCB as a standalone entity, we now assess the creditworthiness of the bank based on the consolidated accounts of the Group.

In 2019, the Group improved its asset risk profile by selling some of its nonperforming loans (NPLs), thereby reducing its NPL ratio to 9.6% from 12.9% as of year-end 2018. The Group's Common Equity Tier 1 is high at 19.7%, but Moody's preferred measure of Tangible Common Equity / Risk-Weighted Assets is materially lower at 13.6% due to the additional weighting the rating agency applies to Italian government bonds holdings.

The Group is materially exposed to small and medium-sized companies, which Moody's considers makes it vulnerable to COVID-19 economic crisis, all the more so since the loan portfolio encompasses exposures to harder-hit sectors such as tourism and transportation. Its profitability will therefore come under pressure in the current challenging Italian operating environment given Moody's expectation of a 10.8% drop in Italy's real GDP in 2020 followed by a partial 6.5% recovery in 2021, despite government and European Union supporting measures announced during the economic lockdown. This will result in additional nonperforming loans and higher provisioning requirements.

Given the implementation of the solidarity mechanism, Moody's now bases its Loss Given Failure analysis on the Group's consolidated balance sheet rather than CCB itself. This indicates that senior unsecured debt is likely to face moderate loss-given-failure, in line with Moody's previous expectations, hence the rating agency's confirmation of the bank's issuer ratings of Ba1.

The upgrades of CCB's deposit ratings, Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) and Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment reflect the lower loss-given-failure given on these obligations, which now benefit from the Group's larger deposit base relative to CCB's.

OUTLOOK

The outlooks on CCB's long-term deposit and issuer ratings were changed to negative from ratings under review. This reflects Moody's expectation that the Group's asset quality and profitability may be further affected by the economic recession and resultant bad debts.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of CCB could be prompted by an improved credit profile of Gruppo Cassa Centrale, leading to a higher BCA and Adjusted BCA. This is however unlikely given the greater likelihood of a deterioration.

The issuer ratings could also be upgraded if the Group were to issue more bail-in-able debt. CCB's CRRs and deposit ratings would however not benefit from either a higher BCA or greater bail-in-able debt amounts as they would be constrained by the rating on the Italian government (Baa3 stable).

A downgrade of CCB's BCA and Adjusted BCA of ba1 would likely lead to a downgrade of all its ratings and assessments. The BCA and Adjusted BCA could be downgraded if the recession were to lead to a material deterioration in the bank's asset quality, profitability or capital.

CCB's BCA could be downgraded if the bank and its group credit profile were to be affected by a potential acquisition of Banca Carige S.p.A. ("Carige", Caa1/Caa2 stable, caa1) under the terms of its option to acquire Carige expiring in December 2021.

The ratings could also be downgraded following a material reduction in the stock of bail-in-able debts at Group level.

A downgrade of the government bond rating of Italy would also lead to a downgrade of CCB's deposits ratings, CRRs and CR Assessment.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Cassa Centrale Banca S.p.A.

..Upgrades:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, upgraded to Baa1 from Baa3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, upgraded to P-2 from P-3

....Long-term Bank Deposits, upgraded to Baa1 from Baa3, outlook changed to Negative from Ratings under Review

....Short-term Bank Deposits, upgraded to P-2 from P-3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, upgraded to Baa2(cr) from Baa3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, upgraded to P-2(cr) from P-3(cr)

..Confirmations:

....Baseline Credit Assessment, confirmed at ba1

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, confirmed at ba1

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, confirmed at Ba1, outlook changed to Negative from Ratings under Review

..Affirmations:

....Short-term Issuer Ratings, affirmed NP

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative from Ratings under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

