Moody's upgrades Cassa Centrale Banca's deposits ratings to Baa1 and confirms issuer ratings of Ba1 with negative outlook

Baseline Credit Assessment and Adjusted BCA of ba1 confirmed
Paris, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
upgraded the long-term deposits ratings of Cassa Centrale Banca
S.p.A. (CCB) to Baa1 from Baa3.
Moody's also confirmed the Ba1 long-term issuer ratings of
CCB as well as its ba1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA.
Today's rating action concludes the review that was opened on 9 October
2019 ("Moody's downgrades Cassa Centrale Banca's issuer rating to
Ba1 from Baa3; deposit ratings on review for upgrade";
https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_410817)
and extended on 26 March 2020 (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_420258).
The rating agency also changed the outlook on the long-term deposits
and issuer ratings to negative from ratings under review.
The full list of affected ratings is at the end of the press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The confirmation of CCB's BCA and Adjusted BCA reflects the bank's sound
creditworthiness despite the more difficult operating conditions.
Following the transformation of the network into a fully-fledged
banking group in 2019, which entails mutual support mechanisms between
all members, CCB will continue to operate as the central body of
Gruppo Cassa Centrale ("the Group"). CCB is entrusted
with the oversight of the affiliated members and also undertakes some
business activities including the function of treasurer of the Group.
Given the close ties between, and the legal solidarity mechanism
amongst affiliated members as well as the limited scope of activities
of CCB as a standalone entity, we now assess the creditworthiness
of the bank based on the consolidated accounts of the Group.
In 2019, the Group improved its asset risk profile by selling some
of its nonperforming loans (NPLs), thereby reducing its NPL ratio
to 9.6% from 12.9% as of year-end 2018.
The Group's Common Equity Tier 1 is high at 19.7%,
but Moody's preferred measure of Tangible Common Equity / Risk-Weighted
Assets is materially lower at 13.6% due to the additional
weighting the rating agency applies to Italian government bonds holdings.
The Group is materially exposed to small and medium-sized companies,
which Moody's considers makes it vulnerable to COVID-19 economic
crisis, all the more so since the loan portfolio encompasses exposures
to harder-hit sectors such as tourism and transportation.
Its profitability will therefore come under pressure in the current challenging
Italian operating environment given Moody's expectation of a 10.8%
drop in Italy's real GDP in 2020 followed by a partial 6.5%
recovery in 2021, despite government and European Union supporting
measures announced during the economic lockdown. This will result
in additional nonperforming loans and higher provisioning requirements.
Given the implementation of the solidarity mechanism, Moody's
now bases its Loss Given Failure analysis on the Group's consolidated
balance sheet rather than CCB itself. This indicates that senior
unsecured debt is likely to face moderate loss-given-failure,
in line with Moody's previous expectations, hence the rating
agency's confirmation of the bank's issuer ratings of Ba1.
The upgrades of CCB's deposit ratings, Counterparty Risk Ratings
(CRRs) and Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment reflect the lower loss-given-failure
given on these obligations, which now benefit from the Group's
larger deposit base relative to CCB's.
OUTLOOK
The outlooks on CCB's long-term deposit and issuer ratings
were changed to negative from ratings under review. This reflects
Moody's expectation that the Group's asset quality and profitability
may be further affected by the economic recession and resultant bad debts.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of CCB could be prompted by an improved credit profile of Gruppo
Cassa Centrale, leading to a higher BCA and Adjusted BCA.
This is however unlikely given the greater likelihood of a deterioration.
The issuer ratings could also be upgraded if the Group were to issue more
bail-in-able debt. CCB's CRRs and deposit ratings
would however not benefit from either a higher BCA or greater bail-in-able
debt amounts as they would be constrained by the rating on the Italian
government (Baa3 stable).
A downgrade of CCB's BCA and Adjusted BCA of ba1 would likely lead to
a downgrade of all its ratings and assessments. The BCA and Adjusted
BCA could be downgraded if the recession were to lead to a material deterioration
in the bank's asset quality, profitability or capital.
CCB's BCA could be downgraded if the bank and its group credit profile
were to be affected by a potential acquisition of Banca Carige S.p.A.
("Carige", Caa1/Caa2 stable, caa1) under the terms
of its option to acquire Carige expiring in December 2021.
The ratings could also be downgraded following a material reduction in
the stock of bail-in-able debts at Group level.
A downgrade of the government bond rating of Italy would also lead to
a downgrade of CCB's deposits ratings, CRRs and CR Assessment.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: Cassa Centrale Banca S.p.A.
..Upgrades:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
upgraded to Baa1 from Baa3
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
upgraded to P-2 from P-3
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
upgraded to Baa1 from Baa3, outlook changed to Negative from Ratings
under Review
....Short-term Bank Deposits,
upgraded to P-2 from P-3
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
upgraded to Baa2(cr) from Baa3(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
upgraded to P-2(cr) from P-3(cr)
..Confirmations:
....Baseline Credit Assessment, confirmed
at ba1
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
confirmed at ba1
....Long-term Issuer Ratings,
confirmed at Ba1, outlook changed to Negative from Ratings under
Review
..Affirmations:
....Short-term Issuer Ratings,
affirmed NP
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Negative from Ratings
under Review
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Guy Combot
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Nicholas Hill
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454