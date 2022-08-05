Moody's upgrades Cast & Crew's CFR to B2, first lien ratings to B1; outlook is stable

New York, August 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Cast & Crew LLC's ("Cast & Crew") corporate family rating ("CFR") to B2 from B3 and its probability of default rating ("PDR") to B2-PD from B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the rating on the issuer's senior secured first lien credit facility to B1 from B2. The outlook is stable.

Moody's upgraded the following ratings and made the following outlook statement:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Cast & Crew LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook:

..Issuer: Cast & Crew LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the CFR to B2 from B3 was driven by Moody's expectation of continued improvement in Cast & Crew's operating performance over the coming 12 to 18 months as growing spending on television, film, and other media content production fuel increased demand for the company's services. Concurrently, the company's strong profitability metrics, which have improved markedly even from already-high pre-coronavirus levels, are expected to be sustained, with the possibility of modest margin expansion fueled by operating leverage benefits during this period. The recently accelerated pace of Cast & Crew's acquisition strategy as well as the potential for additional debt financed asset purchases or increased dividend distributions continues to present releveraging risk. However, Moody's expects such initiatives to fuel limited increases in the company's debt such that Cast & Crew's credit metrics, including financial leverage, will remain consistent with comparable services industry issuers also rated in the B2 CFR category.

Cast & Crew's B2 CFR is principally constrained by the company's high, albeit declining, debt leverage, which Moody's expects to continue to moderate over the coming 12 months. Cast & Crew's credit quality is also negatively impacted by concentrated exposure to the somewhat cyclical media and entertainment sector, risks related to the company's ability to effectively manage workers' compensation insurance claims, and cybersecurity related risks given the company's access to sensitive customer data (clients' employee information social security numbers, bank account data). Cast & Crew's concentrated private equity ownership and the potential for continued aggressive financial policies such as the two sizable leveraging acquisitions the company has completed since December 2021 (The Team Companies ("TEAM") and Backstage Holdings ("Backstage")) present corporate governance concerns. These uncertainties are somewhat mitigated by Cast & Crew's large scale and entrenched position within its niche market, long term customer relationships, and specialized industry expertise as a provider of payroll processing, production accounting, and related services for media and entertainment companies. The company's credit profile is also bolstered by historically good top-line growth trends as well as Cast & Crew's strong profitability and improving free cash flow generation prospects which collectively should fuel deleveraging efforts.

The upgrade of the senior secured first lien credit facility ratings to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3) reflects the upgrade of Cast & Crew's CFR and PDR to B2 and B2-PD, respectively, as well as a loss given default ("LGD") assessment of (LGD3). The first lien loan rating is one notch above the CFR and takes into account the instrument's priority in the collateral and senior ranking in the capital structure relative to Cast & Crew's unrated $275 million second lien debt due 2027.

Moody's considers Cast & Crew's liquidity profile as good. The company had an unrestricted cash balance of $93.6 million as of March 31, 2022. While Cast & Crew has historically experienced volatility in free cash flow generation due to the timing of extraordinary working capital-related flows and had a current ratio below 1.0x as of March 31, 2022, Moody's projects that the company will generate annual free cash flow (after dividends) approaching 10% of total debt over the coming 12-18 months. Free cash flow should comfortably cover approximately $14 million of annual required first lien term loan amortization. Liquidity is also bolstered by approximately $65 million available under the company's $90 million revolving credit facility maturing in February 2024 and a new undrawn incremental $30 million revolver maturing in July 2023. The company's first lien term loan is not subject to a financial maintenance covenant while the revolving credit facilities have a springing covenant that is not expected to be in effect over the next 12-18 months as excess availability should remain comfortably above minimum levels.

The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Cast & Crew will realize annual organic revenue growth approximating 10% in the coming 12 to 18 months as growing production spending on television, film, and other media content fuel increased demand for the company's services. Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) to moderate from high levels over this period, driven by anticipated revenue growth and profitability rate expansion enabled by operating leverage and improved pricing trends.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if: 1) Cast & Crew expands revenues and EBITDA to drive improved scale; 2) Moody's expects the company will maintain lower financial leverage; and 3) free cash flow to debt improves from current levels.

The ratings could be downgraded if: 1) the company experiences a deterioration in operating profitability; 2) Cast & Crew adopts more aggressive financial policies, resulting in Debt/EBITDA increasing materially; or 3) free cash flow to debt is expected to remain below 5%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Cast & Crew, based in Burbank, California and owned by affiliates of private equity sponsor EQT, is a provider of technology-enabled payroll processing, production accounting software, workers' compensation coverage, and related value-added services to clients across the entertainment industry.

