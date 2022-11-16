Moody's upgrades Cenovus to Baa2

Toronto, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Cenovus Energy Inc.'s (Cenovus) senior unsecured rating to Baa2 from Baa3. The outlook is stable.
"The upgrade to Baa2 reflects ongoing debt reduction supporting strong credit metrics and operational flexibility," said Whitney Leavens, Moody's analyst. "Cenovus is on track to lower its debt burden by over 40% by year end 2023 from its peak as of the Husky merger, building on a track record of successful integration and commitment to a conservative financial policy," she added.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Cenovus Energy Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Cenovus Energy Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Cenovus's rating benefits from: 1) downstream integration promoting earnings stability amid volatile prices and differentials; 2) a sizeable, long-lived and low-cost production and reserve base; 3) conservative financial policies underpinning solid metrics, including RCF to debt sustained over 60% under Moody's medium term price assumptions and 4) cash flows benefiting from favorably priced contracts for offshore natural gas production in Asia.
The rating is challenged by: 1) a concentrated upstream asset base in western Canada exposing the company to regional light/heavy differentials and potential pipeline capacity constraints; 2) historically lower margins relative to peers; and 3) increasing risks and regulatory momentum behind decarbonization initiatives.
Cenovus has excellent liquidity. At September 30, 2022, the company had almost C$3.5 billion of cash and currently has full availability under its C$5.5 billion revolving credit facilities (C$1.8 billion expiring November 2025 and C$3.7 billion in November 2026). Cenovus will generate about C$4 billion in free cash flow through year end 2023 under Moody's medium term price assumptions and materially higher under strip prices. Cenovus will be well in compliance with its sole financial covenant through this period. There are no material debt maturities until 2027.
Cenovus's stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Cenovus will maintain steady production levels while allocating free cash flow toward debt reduction through 2023, supporting robust metrics.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if retained cash flow to debt is sustainable above 70% and E&P debt to average daily production remains below $10,000/boe while growing production and increasing operational efficiencies.
The ratings could be downgraded if retained cash flow to debt remains under 35% and E&P debt to average daily production rises toward $18,000/boe
Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta-based integrated energy company.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
