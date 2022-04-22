Moody's upgrades Centennial to B1

New York, April 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Centennial Resource Production, LLC's (CRP) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from B2 and Probability of Default Rating to B1-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's also upgraded the ratings on its senior unsecured notes to B2 from B3. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating (SGL) was upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-3. The outlook is stable.

"The upgrade of CRP's ratings reflects the company's positive free cash flow generation as well as its improving liquidity position and leverage metrics," said Elena Nadtotchi, Senior Vice President at Moody's. "The upgrade is also supported by company's more defined financial strategy with respect to financial leverage targets and boosting shareholder returns."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Centennial Resource Production, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-3

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B2 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Centennial Resource Production, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the CFR to B1 reflects CRP's improved credit metrics, positive free cash flow generation, and very good liquidity profile. Moody's expects that the company will increase production above 65 Mboe/d, improve its RCF/debt above 75%, and reduce E&P Debt/Production below $13,000 in 2022 even under more conservative commodity price assumptions that fall within Moody's medium term price bands. In 2022, Centennial could generate upwards of $400 million of free cash flow in the current commodity price environment. Capital expenditures are expected to increase by just under a third as the company completes more wells compared to 2021 and inflationary pressures increase costs. The company's liquidity profile is bolstered by free cash flow generation and the extension of its senior secured revolving credit facility to 2027 (unrated), and the increase of its elected commitments by $50 million to $750 million of which only $25 million was outstanding at the end of 2021.

Moody's expects the company to return a portion of free cash flow to shareholders with its new 2-year $350 million share repurchase program, however expected free cash flow generated in the current commodity price environment in the same period far exceeds the amount of the program. At medium term commodity pricing, Moody's expects only a portion of the share repurchase authorization to be utilized. Management's more defined strategy with regards to its financial leverage target, production growth profile, and shareholder returns through free cash flow led to a revision in the Financial Strategy and Risk Management Governance category to 3 from 4 and a change to the overall Governance IPS to G-3 from G-4.

The ratings reflect CRP's low cost of operations, its high-quality acreage in the core of the Delaware basin, as well as the expectation of lower level of natural depletion, more in line with established shale operators in the basin, that should allow CRP to maintain production levels at the lower level of capital intensity. The B1 CFR further reflects the single basin exposure, increasing oil production mix, and earnings volatility on its majority unhedged oil price exposure.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that CRP will increase oil weighted production, fund operations and investment needs internally, and generate positive free cash flow.

CRP's senior unsecured notes are rated B2, one notch below the B1 CFR. The rating on the notes reflects significant size of the senior secured revolving credit facility and the effective subordination of the unsecured notes to the secured obligation.

CRP's SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects its very good liquidity through mid-2023. The liquidity position is supported by its free cash flow generation and senior secured ABL facility maturing February 2027. The facility has a borrowing base of $1.15 billion and $750 million commitments. As of December 31, 2021, CRP had $25 million outstanding however we expect the outstanding amount to be repaid in 1Q 2022 and do not expect borrowings thereafter as funds from operations can cover its increasing capital expenditures. The facility has two financial covenants including a maximum debt/EBITDAX of 3.5x and minimum current ratio of 1.0x. Moody's expects the company to remain well in compliance with its financial covenants.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The upgrade of the CFR would require increased scale and consistent free cash flow generation, with LFCR sustained above 2x, while maintaining a solid leverage profile with RCF/debt above 40%.

The B1 CFR may be downgraded if leverage weakens with RCF/debt below 25%, the company generates negative free cash flow, or its liquidity position weakens.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

