Moody's upgrades Century Communities' CFR to Ba2; outlook stable

Approximately $1.0 billion of debt securities affected

New York, August 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Century Communities, Inc.'s (Century) Corporate Family Rating to Ba2 from Ba3, Probability of Default Rating to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD, and the ratings on the company's senior unsecured notes to Ba2 from Ba3. The outlook remains stable. The company's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating was maintained.

The ratings upgrade reflects Century's gain in revenue scale toward $4.2 billion and maintenance of debt leverage below 40% over the last six quarters in line with the company's conservative financial strategies and leverage target of 30% to 40%. The rating action also reflects Moody's expectations that Century with maintain its strong interest coverage, leverage and return metrics over the next 12 to 18 months. The company's land-light focused strategy, with 53% of its land portfolio controlled, which reduces market risk during a sector weakening, and a solid backlog position of about $2 billion are also supportive considerations in the rating action.

"The stable outlook reflects our expectation that over the next 12 to 18 months Century will maintain solid scale and continue generating strong results given its good market position within more affordable product categories across its diverse geographic footprint," says Natalia Gluschuk, Moody's Vice President ? Senior Credit Officer.

The following rating actions were taken:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Century Communities, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Century Communities, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Century's Ba2 Corporate Family Rating is supported by the company's: 1) track record of solid growth organically and through acquisitions, and meaningful revenue scale of $4.2 billion; 2) good market position in the first-time and entry-level homebuyer segment, and favorable price points given broad-based affordability pressures; 3) broad geographic footprint across 45 major metropolitan markets in 17 states; 4) conservative financial strategies, including a track record of deleveraging, commitment to operating with leverage in the 30% to 40% range, willingness to issue equity and our expectation of disciplined approach with respect to shareholder returns; and 5) Moody's view that underlying fundamentals in the homebuilding sector while moderating will remain healthy over the next 12 to 18 months.

At the same time, the company's credit profile reflects: 1) the very high level of speculative home construction (without a purchase order) or around 97% of deliveries, which entails a risk of elevated unsold inventory during a market weakening; 2) negative cash flow from operations during periods of investment in growth; 3) track record of acquisitions, which can present integration challenges and raise debt leverage; 4) the cyclicality of the homebuilding industry and exposure to significant volatility in results, along with affordability pressures impacting current sector conditions.

The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects our expectation that Century will maintain good liquidity over the next 12 to 15 months. Liquidity is supported by a cash balance of $78 million at June 30, 2022, ample availability under a $800 million revolving credit facility expiring in 2026, good room under financial maintenance covenants, and lack of senior note maturities until 2027.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company meaningfully expands its scale and improves product diversity and maintains conservative financial policies, including with respect to acquisitions and shareholder friendly actions, as well as consistently maintaining total debt to capitalization below 35%. Maintenance of gross margins at strong levels, interest coverage consistently above 6.0x and good liquidity, including strong positive cash flow, would also be important factors for a ratings upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if end market conditions deteriorate causing a significant decline in revenue and gross margin and an increase in impairments such that homebuilding debt to book capitalization approaches 45% and interest coverage declines below 5.0x. Additionally, ratings could be downgraded if the company pursues aggressive shareholder friendly activities or large scale debt funded acquisitions; or if its liquidity profile were to deteriorate.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66220. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Century Communities, Inc., founded in 2002 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, is a builder of single-family homes, townhomes, and flats, focusing on the entry-level product segment for about 75% of home closings. In the last twelve months ended June 30, 2022, Century generated $4.2 billion in homebuilding revenue and $580 million in consolidated net income.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Natalia Gluschuk

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Gretchen French

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

