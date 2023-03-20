Moody's upgrades Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.'s CFR to B2 from B3 on improving operating performance and stronger liquidity profile, senior secured ratings to Ba3; outlook is stable

New York, March 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.'s ("Ceridian") corporate family rating ("CFR") to B2 from B3 and its probability of default rating ("PDR") to B2-PD from B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the rating on Ceridian's senior secured credit facility to Ba3 from B1 and upgraded the speculative grade liquidity rating ("SGL") to SGL-1 from SGL-2. The outlook is stable.

The upgrade of the CFR to B2 from B3 was driven by Moody's expectation of continued improvement in Ceridian's operating performance over the coming 12 to 18 months fueled by ongoing secular growth of outsourcing in the payroll processing and human capital management (HCM) services market which should not be materially impacted by a modest anticipated rise in unemployment rates during this period. Concurrently, Ceridian's profitability and cash flow metrics should benefit considerably from rising float income given the increase in interest rates in recent quarters. The potential for Ceridian to pursue debt financed acquisitions or share repurchases continues to present releveraging risk, but Moody's expects such initiatives to fuel limited increases in the company's debt such that Ceridian's credit metrics, including financial leverage, will remain consistent with comparable services industry issuers also rated in the B2 CFR category.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Ceridian's B2 CFR is principally constrained by the company's high leverage with LTM debt/EBITDA (Moodys' adjusted for leases and pensions) of 10.4x (4.7x excluding stock compensation expense) as of 31 December 2022 as well as Ceridian's somewhat concentrated equity ownership and the potential for aggressive financial strategies including stock repurchase programs to offset the dilutive impact of rising stock compensation expense. Additionally, intense competition in Ceridian's markets from considerably larger rivals with greater financial resources and the possibility of a material weakening in employment trends in the coming 12-18 months present ongoing credit risk. Ceridian's credit profile is supported by the healthy long term growth prospects of the company's target markets as well as the company's strong relationships with its base of largely enterprise and middle market clients. Additionally, the company's credit quality is bolstered by healthy business visibility as a majority of its revenues are driven by cloud-based products and related services featuring long term contracts and high retention rates.

The upgrade of Ceridian's bank debt instrument ratings to Ba3 from B1 reflects both the issuer's B2-PD PDR and a loss given default (LGD) assessment of LGD2. The bank debt ratings are two notches above Ceridian's B2 CFR, reflecting the senior ranking and priority in the collateral of the bank debt relative to the company's senior unsecured convertible notes due 15 March 2026 (unrated) which provide considerable first loss support to the bank debt.

Moody's has assessed that Ceridian's liquidity profile has strengthened and will remain very good over the next year, reflected in an increase in the company's SGL rating to SGL-1. Liquidity is principally supported by the company's cash balance of approximately $433 million as of 31 December 2022 as well as Moody's expectation of annual free cash flow in excess of $100 million over the next 12-15 months. The cash sources provide strong coverage of just under $7 million of required term loan amortization in 2023. While Ceridian's term loan is not subject to financial covenants, the revolving credit facility has a springing covenant based on a maximum net first lien debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.25x which the company should be comfortably in compliance with over the next 12-15 months.

The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Ceridian's non-float revenues will increase by nearly 15%, on an organic basis, in 2023 driven by ongoing demand growth in the company's core markets. Concurrently, Ceridian's profitability and cash flow metrics should benefit considerably from rising float income during this period and Moody's expects adjusted EBITDA to nearly double from 2022 levels. Moody's notes that an increasing component of stock-based compensation raises the probability of heightened stock repurchase activity in the future to offset dilution, but the expected growth in Ceridian's EBITDA should drive debt/EBITDA (including stock compensation expense) to 5.4x by the end of 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Ceridian expands revenues and EBITDA such that debt/EBITDA metrics are sustained at less than 4.5x with annual free cash flow to debt exceeding 10% and the company adheres to conservative financial policies.

The ratings could be downgraded if Ceridian's operating performance weakens materially or the company adopts more aggressive financial policies such that debt/EBITDA (including stock compensation expense) is sustained above 7x or annual free cash flow to debt falls consistently below 5%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Ceridian is a publicly-traded human resources software and transaction processing company providing workforce management software, payroll and tax processing, and other human resources services. Moody's expects Ceridian to generate pro forma revenues of about $1.5 billion million in 2023.

