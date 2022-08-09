Moody's upgrades Chefs' Warehouse CFR to B2, positive outlook

New York, August 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc.'s (Chefs) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B3 and probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the company's proposed term loan due 2029 to be issued by Chefs' Warehouse Parent, LLC and Dairyland USA Corporation. The rating on the existing term loan due 2025 remains unchanged. The speculative grade liquidity rating was upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2. The outlook for The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. remains positive.

Proceeds from the proposed $250 million term loan will be used to refinance the existing term loan with an outstanding amount of $168 million, add approximately $66 million of balance sheet cash and pay for transaction fees and expenses.

"Chefs is benefiting from a strong recovery in dining out, with earnings now exceeding pre-pandemic levels," said Moody's Vice President-senior analyst Raya Sokolyanska. "While volatile product costs and labor shortages remain a challenge, we expect growth in operating performance to continue. Chefs' end customers, which tend to have higher income levels, are also more protected from macroeconomic pressures".

The CFR and PDR upgrades reflect the company's earnings recovery and deleveraging. Pro-forma for the transaction, credit metrics will remain solid, with Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA at 4.8 times, from 4.2 times as of June 24, 2022 (equivalent to 3 times and 2.8 times, respectively, based on the company's net leverage calculation), and EBITA/interest expense at an estimated 2.8 times. The B2 rating on the proposed senior secured term loan reflects its junior position in the capital structure relative to the recently upsized $200 million asset-based revolver, and the support provided by the subordinated convertible notes.

The upgrade of the speculative-grade liquidity rating to SGL-1 from SGL-2 reflects Moody's expectations for positive free cash flow, solid cash balances, ample revolver availability under the $200 million asset-based revolver, a springing covenant-only capital structure and lack of debt maturities over the next 12-18 months. The proposed term loan will be due 2029 and will have a springing maturity of June 2024 if more than $40 million of the convertible notes remain outstanding by that date or have not been refinanced with indebtedness maturing at least 6 months after the term loan's maturity.

Moody's took the following rating actions for:

Issuer: The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc.:

.... Corporate Family Rating, upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity rating, upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

.... Outlook, remains positive

Issuer: Chefs' Warehouse Parent, LLC. Co-Borrower Dairyland USA Corporation:

.... Proposed Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan due 2029, assigned B2 (LGD4)

.... Outlook, assigned positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc.'s B2 CFR reflects the company's position as a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Chefs has a product portfolio with a deep selection of specialty and center-of-the-plate food products that differentiates its offering from the larger, traditional broadline foodservice distributors. Chefs' focus on the independent restaurant segment and scale within the segment should allow it to maintain solid operating margins relative to its peers. The rating also benefits from governance considerations, specifically the company's overall balanced financial policies, including its issuance of both debt and equity to support liquidity during the pandemic.

At the same time, the credit profile reflects the high degree of competition in the food distribution sector, and risks to operating performance from the high volatility in food and fuel costs, which could result in gross profit pressure and dent consumer spending on discretionary categories such as food away from home. The rating also incorporates Chefs' modest scale relative to its public foodservice industry peers. Further, the rating incorporates Chefs' high leverage. The company has publicly stated a 3-5 times 'comfort' net leverage range, which implies it could raise leverage by over 1 time from the current 3 times pro-forma level. Chefs' acquisitive growth strategy also increases event and execution risk.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation for revenue and earnings growth that could lead to sustained deleveraging below 4.5 times Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA. The outlook could revert back to stable if earnings do not increase as anticipated, or if the company undertakes acquisitions that carry substantial execution risk and/or could result in a prolonged period of elevated leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could result in an upgrade include continued revenue and earnings growth, such that debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4.5 times and EBITA/interest expense above 2.25 times. An upgrade would also require at least good liquidity and balanced financial strategies.

Factors that could result in a downgrade include a deterioration in liquidity for any reason, or expectations for Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to be sustained above 5.5 times and EBITA/interest expense below 1.5 times.

As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

• Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $120 million or 1x adjusted EBITDA, plus unlimited amounts subject to 2.75x first lien net leverage for pari-passu debt, 3.25x for secured net leverage for junior secured debt, and 5.00x total net leverage for unsecured debt.

• The credit agreement does not permit the designation of unrestricted subsidiaries, preventing collateral "leakage" to unrestricted subsidiaries

• Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases.

•The credit agreement is expected to provide to-be-determined limitations on up-tiering transactions.

Headquartered in Ridgefield, Connecticut, The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. distributes specialty food products to menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos, and specialty food stores in the United States and Canada. The company generated net sales of $2.2 billion for the twelve months ended June 24, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

