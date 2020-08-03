Moody's upgrades Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings to Baa3; outlook is stable

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
CAREERS
ABOUT US
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's upgrades Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings to Baa3; outlook is stable

03 Aug 2020

Approximately US$5.75 Billion of Debt Securities Affected

New York, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service upgrades Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings, LLC's (CCH) senior secured global notes to Baa3 from Ba1. Concurrent with the upgrade, the rating outlook is changed to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating upgrade to Baa3 reflects the near completion of construction activities at Corpus Christi Liquefaction, LLC (CCL), a three train 15 million ton per annum (MTPA) liquid natural gas (LNG) liquefaction facility, the demonstrated sustained, steady operating performance at CCL, and robust cash flows derived under seven 20-year Sale and Purchase Agreements (SPA) whose terms commenced in June 2019 for two of the SPAs and in May 2020 for the remaining five. Collectively, the seven SPA's will provide annual recurring fixed fees of approximately $1.4 billion over a multi-year period providing a strong underpinning for the project's investment grade credit profile.

The upgrade acknowledges the recent repayment of convertible debt within the consolidated capital structure, including the repayment of $1.6 billion of convertible debt at CCH Holdco II LLC, an affiliate of CCH (the EIG Notes), funded by a borrowing at Cheniere Energy, Inc. (CEI), CCH's parent. While the convertible note repayment was funded in a non-credit accretive way, addressing the EIG Notes satisfies an overhang issue for CCH's credit profile.

The rating however is constrained by CCH's significant leverage profile that is expected to remain in excess of $10 billion as free cash flow generated over the near-term is used to fund remaining construction costs at CCL and to retire holding company debt within CEI's corporate structure. CCH and CCL are wholly-owned subsidiaries of CEI.

Construction of CCL Train 3 was approximately 84% complete as of March 31, 2020 with substantial completion anticipated in the first half of 2021. Remaining construction and owners costs are approximately $600 million and will be funded with free cash flow generated from Trains 1-2 and, if needed, equity contributed by CEI whose remaining equity commitment of approximately $350 million is supported by a letter of credit.

The upgrade recognizes the demonstrated track record of CEI and its EPC contractor as collectively both parties have constructed and achieved commercial operations for seven LNG trains, including five trains at its affiliate Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC (Sabine Pass: Baa3, stable). CEI has successfully procured natural gas and loaded more than 1,100 LNG cargoes for export, reducing concerns around the company's ability to ramp-up the commercialization of Train 3 and to maintain safe operations. While Covid-19 related construction risks remain, this risk is largely mitigated by the percentage of construction completed, the low supply chain risk as the majority of the equipment and materials have been delivered to the site, and by the significant cushion that exists between the 2021 expected substantial completion date for Train 3 and the Guaranteed Substantial Completion Date under the EPC contract.

Incremental revenue from an eighth SPA with an unrated global commodities entity is tied to the commercialization of Train 3. The scheduled start date for a ninth SPA with PetroChina Company Ltd. is 2023. CCH's annual fixed fees for Train 1-3 is approximately $1.8 billion. The current average weighted credit profile of CCH's nine contractual customers is in the mid-Baa rating range, an important rating consideration and a potential rating constraint.

The rating upgrade considers the current reduced global demand for LNG owing to a combination of weak worldwide economic activity resulting from measures to contain the outbreak of Covid-19 and high storage inventory levels. As a result, there has been an increase in cargo cancellation notices from CCL's customers. Cargo cancellation notices are allowed as each SPA provides the customer with an option to elect to cancel cargoes within a predetermined advance notice period. In the case of a cargo cancellation, the cash flow effect is minimal because the customer is still required to pay the fixed fee with respect to the contracted volumes that are not delivered. To date, all counterparties that have provided a cargo cancellation notice have paid their required fixed fee. The Baa3 rating assumes that the contractual terms will continue to be honored and that the fixed fees will continue to be paid regardless of any future cargo cancellations that may occur. Because the required notice period for any cargo cancellation gives CEI ample time to respond, and coupled with its natural gas procurement strategy and sizeable scope, CEI has been able to manage CCL's gas procurement responsibilities with no meaningful economic loss.

We currently forecast CCH to generate EBITDA of approximately $750 million in 2020 and in excess of $1.0 billion in 2021 and annually thereafter. Furthermore, we estimate annual interest costs at $500 million annually. With the majority of CCH's capital structure consisting of non-amortizing bonds with the exception of a term loan facility with modest amortization requirements beginning 2022 and two series of fully amortizing notes totaling about $1.2 billion with annual amortization requirements beginning 2027, CCH should generate significant free cash flow over the next several years.

We anticipate CCH's free cash flow to be used in 2020 and 2021 to fund any remaining construction costs and to retire debt at CEI. As referenced, CEI recently borrowed a portion of its approximately $2.7 billion term loan to repay convertible debt within its consolidated capital structure, including $1.6 billion to repay the EIG Notes. The decision to repay the EIG Notes with holding company debt was a credit negative consideration as we had expected the EIG Notes to be satisfied with CEI equity. We recognize, however, that the repayment of the EIG Notes addresses our previous concerns around the EIG Notes potentially needing to be refinanced with incremental CCH debt, and we acknowledge ring fencing measures that provide a degree of credit insulation between CCH and CEI.

Use of CCH's free cash flow beyond 2021 is dependent upon several factors, including an ability to commercialize Corpus Christi Stage 3, a 10 MTPA expansion project involving seven midscale liquefaction trains. CEI's policy relating to any expansion requires a number of conditions being satisfied before a Final Investment Decision (FID) can be reached. These FID conditions include a high degree of long-term contracts to support the investment, a lump sum turn key construction contract, and no greater than 50% debt financing. The ability to consummate new long-term contracts in the current market has material and multi-dimensioned challenges making the near-term viability of any expansion project uncertain.

While the current scheduled debt amortization within CCH's capital structure is modest, its bond indenture requires CCH when issuing Replacement Senior Debt to demonstrate a Fixed Projected Debt Service Coverage Ratio (Fixed Projected DSCR) of at least 1.4x annually while amortizing all senior debt to zero over the remaining life of the SPA's. The Fixed Projected DSCR is calculated using contracted cash flows only and is measured when CCH issues Replacement Senior Debt. This provision serves to require CCH to reduce operating company indebtedness and supports the maintenance of an investment grade profile as it effectively means that the project must always have sufficient remaining contracted revenues over the contract life to repay all of its existing debt and related interest expense at a 1.4x Fixed Projected DSCR.

CCH's senior secured bonds are guaranteed by CCL, which owns and operates the Corpus Christi Liquefaction facility and Cheniere Corpus Christi Pipeline, L.P (CCPL) and Corpus Christi Pipeline GP, LLC (CCP GP). Collectively, CCPL and CCP GP own and operate the Corpus Christi Pipeline. Substantially all of the assets and equity interests of CCH, CCL, CCPL and CCP GP have been pledged to bank and bond lenders.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is supported by an expectation that CCH's near-term cash flow will be sufficient to cover remaining construction cost and that Train 3 achieves substantial completion in the first half of 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

What could change the rating up

Material consolidated debt reduction or stronger than expected sustained cash flow such that project cash from operations to adjusted debt exceeds 15% on a recurring basis.

What could change the rating down

Unexpected delays or significant cost overruns relating to the remaining construction of Train 3, material deterioration in the credit profiles of its contractual offtakers or failure to generate the expected level of cash flow owing to operating related issues.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1194215. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Scott Solomon
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Project Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

A.J. Sabatelle
Associate Managing Director
Project Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

No Related Data.
© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH  CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND  OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES  ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR  PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

​​​​​​​​
Moodys.com