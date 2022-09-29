Moody's upgrades Cheniere Energy and CQP to Ba1 and changes outlooks to stable

New York, September 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Cheniere Energy, Inc.'s ("CEI") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba1 from Ba2 and its Senior Global Notes to Ba1 from Ba3. CEI's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) was upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2 rating. The outlook on CEI's ratings is changed to stable from positive.

Concurrently, Moody's upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.'s ("CQP") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba1 from Ba2 and ratings on its Senior Global Notes to Ba1 from Ba2. Moody's also assigned SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating to CQP. The outlook on CQP's ratings was changed to stable from positive.

"Cheniere Energy is well positioned to continue to strengthen its balance sheet as it benefits from sustained strong demand and high pricing for US liquified natural gas exports. The holding company will continue to accrue additional cash flow in its marketing operations in 2023 and will maintain substantial financial flexibility and robust leverage profile as it funds the expansion of LNG capacity at its Corpus Christi facility," said Elena Nadtotchi, Moody's Senior Vice President.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-3

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba1 (LGD4) from Ba2 (LGD4)

..Issuer: Cheniere Energy, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba1 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

.. Issuer: Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

.. Issuer: Cheniere Energy, Inc.

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (CEI)

The upgrade of CEI's CFR to Ba1 follows a significant reduction in debt across the organizational structure, funded by additional earnings and free cash flow generation in its marketing division, that we expect to remain exceptionally strong in 2023. The upgrade of the ratings also reflects the company's improved earnings diversification and success in improving credit profiles of its principal subsidiaries and contributors to earnings, including CQP, where it holds approximately a 51% stake, as well as its wholly owned operating subsidiaries Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings, LLC (CCH, Baa3 stable) and Cheniere Marketing (unrated). In anticipation of a significant multi-year investment announced by CCH, CEI has reduced CCH's debt and created financial capacity to fund this expansion through reinvestment of operating cash flows and some additional borrowing by CCH, which should not significantly increase consolidated leverage of CEI.

CEI has recently also updated its capital allocation policy and established a balanced framework that gives priority to reinvestment of operating cash flow in plant expansion and to funding CEI's dividend. The company aims to allocate the remaining free cash flow to debt reduction and to share repurchases in equal measure, while maintaining solid liquidity. This updated financial policy also includes Debt/EBITDA target for its consolidated leverage of below 4x, that Moody's expects CEI to be able to maintain amid normalized pricing conditions in the international natural gas markets. CEI's demonstrated commitment to accelerated reduction of debt and the overall balanced financial policy was recognized in the assignment of higher Governance score of G-3, up from G-4, and in the corresponding improvement in CEI's credit impact score to CIS-3 from CIS-4.

High international LNG prices and strong performance in the Marketing division should keep the company's consolidated leverage significantly below its medium-term target of 4x Debt/EBITDA in 2022 and 2023. After significant debt prepayments in 2022, CEI's stand-alone leverage should trend well below 1x debt/EBITDA and its leverage calculated on a proportionately consolidated basis should trend below 4.5x.

By largely debt-financing the construction of the nine operating liquefaction trains across the two project sites to date, CEI has accumulated significant absolute amounts of debt, including almost $22.4 billion of project level debt, in addition to $4.2 billion of intermediate holding company debt at CQP, all of which is structurally senior to the $2 billion debt outstanding at CEI as of June 31, 2022. Moody's expects the company to generate significant free cash flow in 2022-23 and reinvest a significant portion of the funds, reducing CEI's need to borrow to fund expansion of capacity at CCH and allowing for accelerated reduction in existing debt across the separate entities' capital structure.

While debt at CEI is structurally subordinated to substantial amounts of secured project level debt and intermediate holding company debt, CEI's debt service is well supported by residual cash flow generated under long-term, take-or-pay style contracts with largely investment grade counterparties across nine fully operational natural gas liquefaction (LNG) trains, as well as by unencumbered cash flow generated by its Marketing subsidiary.

CEI's liquidity position is very good, as evidenced by its SGL-1 SGL rating. As of June 30, 2022, CEI had consolidated balance sheet cash of $3 billion (including $1.2 billion cash at CQP) and a fully undrawn $1.25 billion secured revolving credit facility (unrated). CEI's notes mature in 2028.

CEI's $2 billion senior unsecured notes are rated Ba1, the same as the CFR, despite ranking behind its $1.25 billion secured revolving credit facility given the limited utilization of the revolver.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.'s (CQP)

CQP is a master limited partnership (MLP) that is approximately 51% owned by CEI (~49% LP interest and 2% GP interest, wholly-owned by CEI), and 49% by The Blackstone Group Inc., Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and public unitholders. CQP owns Sabine Pass Liquefaction LLC (SPL, Baa2 stable), a fully operational liquefaction facility with an aggregate nameplate liquefaction capacity of 30 MTPA, consisting of six liquefaction trains, as well as five LNG storage tanks and two marine berths with a third marine berth under construction; Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. (SPLNG), a regasification terminal that has been in operation since 2008; and Cheniere Creole Trail Pipeline, L.P. (CTPL), a 94-mile long pipeline that provides natural gas supply transportation to SPL.

The upgrade of CQP's ratings to Ba1 follows the upgrade of SPL to Baa2 stable, reflecting anticipated repayments in SPL's debt leading to decline in CQP's consolidated leverage. With the construction and expansion at SPL completed in February 2022, Moody's expects CQP to maintain its consolidated leverage at or around 4x Debt/EBITDA, and below 1.5x on stand-alone basis. CQP's significant free cash flow generation is expected to be primarily distributed to unitholders.

CQP's Ba1 CFR is supported by the predictability and recurring nature of anticipated long-dated cash flow from its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries CTPL and SPLNG and distributions from SPL. Cash flow and distributions from these operating subsidiaries are CQP's primary source of cash flow and debt repayment. These positives are balanced by CQP's structurally subordinated position to SPL's leveraged capital structure and significant ongoing distribution requirements, typical for a MLP.

CQP's liquidity position is adequate, as evidenced by its SGL-3 SGL rating. As of June 30, 2022, CQP had balance sheet cash of $1.2 billion and the company had a fully undrawn $0.75 billion secured revolving credit facility (unrated). CQP's notes will mature in 2029, 2031 and 2032.

CQP's $4.2 billion senior unsecured notes are rated Ba1, at par with the CFR. The standalone capital structure also includes $0.75 billion senior secured revolving credit facility maturing in 2024, ranking ahead of the notes.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook maintained on CEI's ratings reflects Moody's expectation of CEI's continued robust operating performance and strong cash flow generation in 2023 that should reduce CEI's need to borrow to fund expansion of capacity at CCH and help maintain the improved leverage profile of the company during the construction period.

CQP's stable outlook mirrors the stable outlook on SPL's ratings and reflects CQP's heavy reliance on distributions from SPL along with consistent cash flow from unrated subsidiaries, CTPL and SPLNG.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (CEI)

CEI's ratings could be upgraded in step with upgrades at SPL, CCH, and CQP. The upgrade would also require CEI to maintain solid leverage profile, with Debt/EBITDA below 4.5x, calculated on a proportionate consolidation basis, and below 1x on a stand-alone basis, as well as very good stand-alone liquidity.

CEI ratings could be downgraded as a result of a downgrade of SPL, CCH, or CQP. The ratings could be also downgraded if leverage increases above 5.5x debt/EBITDA on proportionate consolidation basis, as a result of a change in financial policy, a material disruption in LNG liquefaction operations, or a deviation in LNG offtake contracting strategy that weakens cash flow certainty.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.'s (CQP)

Given CQP's level of reliance on SPL cash flow, a rating upgrade or downgrade at SPL would likely trigger a similar rating upgrade or downgrade at CQP.

CQP's ratings could be upgraded if its leverage calculated on a consolidated basis is maintained well below 4x Debt/EBITDA and it strengthens its distribution coverage.

CQP's ratings could be downgraded if its Debt/EBITDA leverage calculated on a consolidated basis exceeds 4.5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Through its ownership and operation of two US-based LNG export facilities, Sabine Pass Liquefaction LLC (SPL, Baa2 stable) and CCH, CEI is established as one of the world's largest LNG exporters. Over 90% of its liquefaction capacity is contracted through the mid-2030s, with the remainder marketed by Cheniere Marketing under arm's length contracts. CQP is a master limited partnership that owns SPL, as well as five LNG storage tanks and two marine berths with a third marine berth under construction; Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. (SPLNG), a regasification terminal that has been in operation since 2008; and Cheniere Creole Trail Pipeline, L.P. (CTPL), a 94-mile-long pipeline that provides natural gas supply transportation to SPL.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Elena Nadtotchi

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Peter Speer

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

