Moody's upgrades Cheniere Energy to Ba2, outlook positive

New York, May 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Cheniere Energy, Inc.'s (CEI) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3 and its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD, and affirmed Ba3 rating on CEI's senior notes. The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating was upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3, and the outlook on all ratings was changed to positive from stable.

"Moody's expects that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will continue to benefit from rising demand for US liquified natural gas exports. The holding company is well positioned to accrue additional cash flow in its marketing operations in 2022-23 and create substantial financial flexibility to accelerate debt reduction or fund the recently announced expansion of capacity at its Corpus Christi facility," said Elena Nadtotchi, Moody's Senior Vice President.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Cheniere Energy, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Cheniere Energy, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Changed from Senior Secured), Affirmed Ba3 (LGD4 from LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cheniere Energy, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of CEI's CFR to Ba2 recognizes improved diversification of earnings of the holding company, that receives distributions from Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP, Ba2 positive), where it holds approximately a 51% stake, as well as from its wholly owned operating subsidiaries Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings, LLC (CCH, Baa3 stable) and Cheniere Marketing (unrated).

The upgrade also acknowledges CEI's focus on debt reduction and deleveraging. Moody's expects that the company's leverage will be trending below 5x debt/EBITDA on a consolidated basis in the next 12-18 months, supported by additional earnings and cash flow generation in the Marketing operations. After significant debt prepayments in 2021, CEI's stand-alone leverage should trend below 1x debt/EBITDA.

However, by largely debt-financing the construction of the nine operating liquefaction trains across the two project sites to date, CEI has accumulated almost $23 billion of project level debt, in addition to $4.2 billion of intermediate holding company debt at CQP, all of which is structurally senior to the $2 billion debt outstanding at CEI as of March 31, 2022.

While debt at CEI is structurally subordinated to substantial amounts of secured project level debt and intermediate holding company debt, CEI's debt service is well supported by cash flow generated under long-term, take-or-pay contracts with largely investment grade counterparties across nine fully operational natural gas liquefaction (LNG) trains, as well as by cash flow generated by its Marketing subsidiary.

Through its ownership and operation of two US-based LNG export facilities, Sabine Pass Liquefaction LLC (SPL, Baa3 positive) and CCH, CEI is established as one of the world's largest LNG exporters. Over 90% of its liquefaction capacity is contracted through the mid-2030s, with the remainder marketed by Cheniere Marketing under arm-length contracts.

CEI's liquidity position is good, as evidenced by its SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. As of March 31, CEI had consolidated balance sheet cash of $2.5 billion (including $1.2 billion cash at CQP) and a fully undrawn $1.25 billion secured revolving credit facility (unrated). CEI's notes will mature in 2028.

CEI's $2 billion senior unsecured notes are rated Ba3, one notch below the CFR, and rank behind its $1.25 billion secured revolving credit facility. The senior secured notes became unsecured and released collateral in June 2021.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation of CEI's continued robust operating performance in 2022-23 and of a further deleveraging across the capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if consolidated debt/EBITDA is maintained below 5x; rating upgrades at SPL, CCH and CQP could accelerate upgrade potential for Cheniere Energy. An increase in leverage above 6.5x debt/EBITDA on consolidated basis or 6x debt/EBITDA on proportionate consolidation basis, as a result of a change in financial policy, a material disruption in LNG liquefaction operations or a deviation in LNG offtake contracting strategy that weakens cash flow certainty could prompt a ratings downgrade.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. The Sabine Pass liquefaction export terminal is located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The Corpus Christi liquefaction export terminal is located in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285021. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

