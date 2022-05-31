Moody's upgrades Chesapeake Energy's CFR to Ba2; outlook positive

New York, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Chesapeake Energy Corporation's (Chesapeake) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD, senior unsecured notes to Ba3 from B1 and Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) Rating to SGL-1 from SGL-2. The rating outlook remains positive.

Chesapeake completed its acquisition of Chief E&D Holdings, LP (Chief) and associated non-operated interests held by affiliates of Tug Hill, Inc. (Tug Hill, and together with Chief, the Chief acquisition) in the first quarter of 2022. This transaction followed Chesapeake's acquisition of Vine Energy Holdings LLC (Vine acquisition) in late 2021.

"Chesapeake's upgrade reflects its improving credit metrics upon consolidating its Haynesville and Marcellus Shale assets through sizeable acquisitions, while enhancing its scale and sharpening its focus on high-return natural gas assets," commented Amol Joshi, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Chesapeake Energy Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD5) from B1 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Vine Energy Holdings LLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (assumed by Chesapeake Energy Corporation), Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD5) from B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Chesapeake Energy Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Chesapeake's upgrade and positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's credit metrics should continue to improve as industry conditions remain supportive. The recently completed Chief acquisition further enhances Chesapeake's size and scale, combining its existing Marcellus assets with additional largely contiguous acreage. This follows the Vine acquisition which meaningfully added to Chesapeake's existing Haynesville assets, and improves Chesapeake's resilience to a range of industry conditions. Following Chesapeake's exit from the non-core Powder River Basin, it also sharpens the company's focus on core high-return natural gas assets. These actions further reflect the execution of Chesapeake's strategy and development of a track record post emergence from bankruptcy.

Chesapeake's Ba2 CFR reflects its large, low-cost natural gas positions in the Marcellus and Haynesville shale plays, relatively low financial leverage and the ability to generate meaningful free cash flow even at modest natural gas prices. The company's annual interest burden is low relative to cash flow following its emergence from bankruptcy in early 2021, boosting available cash flow. Chesapeake's emphasis on natural gas marks a strategic reversal following many years of attempting to transition to a more oil and liquids-heavy production mix. Chesapeake's South Texas and Brazos Valley assets still provide some oil optionality in an environment of supportive oil prices. Management has stated its commitment to balance sheet strength through targeting long-term leverage of less than 1x net debt to EBITDA, while pursuing shareholder returns including funding its dividend strategy. Moody's had historically viewed Chesapeake's financial policy as aggressive, though many of the actions it took in recent years were necessitated by its then burdensome debt load. Post-bankruptcy exit, Chesapeake's ability to generate free cash flow through its natural gas-focused approach provides the opportunity to balance its capital allocation goals with a more supportive financial policy. The company's variable dividend strategy, in addition to its fixed dividend and a potential for opportunistic share repurchases, will cut cash flow available for capital spending or significant credit improvement.

This rating action reflects sustained improvement in Chesapeake's credit profile supported by largely contiguous assets in prolific basins and the ability to generate consistent free cash flow, which will enhance its resilience and bolster its capacity to withstand negative credit impacts from carbon transition risks. While the financial performance of Chesapeake will continue to be influenced by industry cycles, compared to historical experience, Moody's expects future profitability and cash flow in this sector to be less robust at the cycle peak and worse at the cycle trough because global initiatives to limit adverse impacts of climate change will constrain the use of hydrocarbons and accelerate the shift to less environmentally damaging energy sources.

Chesapeake's senior unsecured notes are rated Ba3, one notch beneath the company's Ba2 CFR, reflecting the notes' junior priority claim on assets to borrowings under the secured revolving credit facility. The Vine notes are pari passu with Chesapeake's outstanding notes.

Chesapeake's very good liquidity is reflected by its SGL-1 rating and is supported by its ability to generate meaningful free cash flow. At March 31, Chesapeake had $19 million of balance sheet cash, excluding $9 million of restricted cash. Chesapeake's credit facility has a borrowing base of $2.5 billion and includes a reserve-based revolving credit facility and a non-revolving loan facility. The elected commitments are $1.75 billion of Tranche A Loans and $221 million of fully funded Tranche B Loans. The revolver matures in 2024 and had $500 million of outstanding borrowings at March 31. The credit facility is subject to financial covenants including a maximum total leverage ratio covenant of 3.5x, maximum first lien leverage ratio of 2.75x and minimum current ratio of 1x. Moody's expects Chesapeake to comfortably comply with these covenants into 2023. Chesapeake's cash flow is affected by the company's significant commodity hedge position in 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company generates consistent free cash flow after sufficiently reinvesting in the business, balancing shareholder distributions and debtholders' interests while following conservative financial policies over a period of time. For an upgrade, the company should sustain retained cash flow (RCF) to debt above 40% and leveraged full-cycle ratio (LFCR) around 2x. Ratings could be downgraded if the company generates meaningful negative free cash flow, LFCR approaches 1x, RCF to debt falls below 25% or Chesapeake's financial policy deteriorates, such as using significant amount of debt for acquisitions or to provide shareholder payouts.

Oklahoma City, OK-based Chesapeake Energy Corporation is a large and diversified independent exploration and production company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Amol Joshi, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

