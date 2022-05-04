Moody's upgrades Chicago Transit Authority, IL's bonds to A1 and A2; outlook stable

New York, May 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to A1 from A2 the rating on approximately $2.1 billion of outstanding senior lien sales tax bonds of the Chicago Transit Authority, IL. Moody's has also upgraded to A2 from A3 the rating on the roughly $52 million of outstanding Chicago Public Building Commission, IL's Building Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2006 that are payable from revenue received by the commission from the CTA pursuant to a lease agreement. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to A1 of the authority's sales tax bonds reflects resiliency in the tax base supporting the bonds following a rapid rebound in taxes after the drop in 2020. The rating also incorporates the lien that bondholders have on sales tax revenue (regional and state taxes) that is transferred to the CTA by the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) as part of the RTA's responsibility to allocate funds to its service boards. The rating further recognizes the functional subordination of the lien on the CTA's sales tax bonds to the lien that RTA's bondholders have on sales tax revenue. Sales tax revenues are first set aside for RTA's debt service needs, on a monthly basis, before RTA distributes the revenues to the CTA and its other service boards.

The upgrade to A2 of the Chicago Public Building Commission Bonds incorporates the expectation that the state funding portion of operations will remain stable and received in a timely manner given further improvement in the state's fiscal position and credit quality. The rating further reflects the unconditional pledge of the authority to make lease payments to the Chicago Public Building Commission from general operating revenue, the authority's essentiality to the Chicago metropolitan region, its above average leverage consisting of both bonded debt and unfunded pensions, and its diverse revenue base consisting of fares, regional sales taxes and state funding, the latter two of which mitigate fiscal effects tied to changes in ridership.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects an expectation of gradual but steady growth in ridership as federal transit aid winds down, coupled with expected stability or growth in sales taxes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved liquidity relative to the scope of operations

- Moderation in the authority's long-term liability and fixed cost burdens- Strengthened state credit quality

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Narrowed liquidity

- Growth in long-term liabilities relative to the authority's revenue- Contraction in the authority's revenue base due to, for example, substantial loss of ridership and fares, declines in regional sales taxes or reductions in state support- Weakened state credit quality

LEGAL SECURITY

The authority's sales tax revenue bonds are backed by the authority's Sales Tax Receipts Fund (STRF), to which the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) transfers both regional sales taxes and allocations of the state's Public Transportation Fund (PTF) matching payments. The RTA makes the transfers after satisfying its own debt service requirements on its bonds, but does so pursuant to a statutory formula. The CTA's 2008 retirement benefit-funding bonds carry an additional pledge of Chicago real estate transfers taxes.

The Series 2006 bonds issued by the Chicago Public Building Commission are paid from payments received by the commission from the CTA pursuant to a lease agreement between the two parties. The CTA's payments to the commission under the lease are unconditional and cannot be cancelled so long as the 2006 bonds are outstanding. The CTA's lease payments are payable from all revenue of the authority.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Not appliable.

PROFILE

The CTA is the second largest transit system in the US and provides service within the City of Chicago and several neighboring communities.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the special tax ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260087. The principal methodology used in the revenue rating was Mass Transit Enterprises Methodology published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1105431. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

