Moody's upgrades China Baowu and its subsidiaries; outlook stable

Hong Kong, August 27, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to A2 from A3 the issuer
rating of China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited (Baowu) and Baowu's
Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to baa2 from baa3.
Moody's has also upgraded the following ratings:
-- The issuer rating of Baoshan Iron & Steel Co.,
Ltd. (BISC), Baowu's key listed subsidiary, to
A2 from A3.
-- The issuer rating of Baosteel Resources International
Company Ltd. (BRIC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Baowu,
to A3 from Baa1
The outlooks on all issuers are stable.
"The upgrade of Baowu's rating primarily reflects its improving
financial profile and enlarged scale as the world's largest steelmaker.
We expect its strengthened leading position and competitive edge will
allow it to maintain a robust financial profile over the next 12-18
months," says Roy Zhang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior
Analyst.
"The upgrade of BISC's and BRIC's ratings reflects the close
linkage of their ratings to the rating of Baowu, as we consider
the likelihood of extraordinary support from Baowu to be high given their
strategic importance to the parent," says Roy Zhang,
a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Baowu has become the world's largest steel company by steel production
volume and capacity, through a series of consolidation of domestic
steelmakers. Its annual crude production volume grew to around
115 million tons in 2020 from around 67 million tons in 2018, far
exceeding that of other steelmakers in the world.
Baowu has a piloting role in consolidating the currently fragmented Chinese
steel industry by integrating the industry's high-quality
steel assets. Consolidations in recent years have (1) further enhanced
the company's competitive edge over domestic peers, (2) expanded
its geographical presence in China, (3) broadened its product offerings,
(4) improved its self-sufficiency in raw materials, and (5)
enlarged its bargaining power with suppliers and customers.
Moody's also expects the company's operating performance and
cash flow generation to strengthen in 2021 and remain robust over the
next 12-18 months, underpinned by (1) the strong demand for
steel products in China as the country gradually recovers from the pandemic
(2) cost savings and (3) the synergies realized from recent consolidations.
Given these factors and Baowu's manageable capital spending,
its debt leverage, as measured by Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA,
will improve to around 2.9x-3.1x over the next 12-18
months. This level of leverage appropriately positions the company
at the baa2 BCA category, given its strong business profile and
sizeable cash holdings.
Baowu's A2 rating combines its baa2 BCA and Moody's assessment of
a high likelihood of support from and high level of dependence on the
Government of China (A1 stable). These support assumptions provide
a three-notch uplift to the company's rating.
Moody's assessment of a high level of support for Baowu is underpinned
by: (1) its strategic importance to the country as the world's
largest steel manufacturer that supplies high-quality steel products
to major industries, even though it is predominantly engaged in
commercial activities; (2) its piloting policy role in consolidating
the domestic steel industry; (3) its ownership by the Chinese government
and (4) the Chinese government's strong ability to provide support,
as reflected by the sovereign's A1 rating.
Baowu's baa2 BCA primarily reflects its (1) large scale and leading
market position as the world's largest steelmaker; (2) integrated
steel production and advanced production techniques, with a focus
on high-value-added steel products; (3) solid financial
profile; and (4) good financial flexibility due to its holding of
a substantial amount of cash and financial assets.
However, Baowu's BCA is constrained by the cyclical nature of the
steel industry and its exposure to volatile raw material prices.
BISC's A2 issuer rating primarily reflects the company's standalone credit
profile and a two-notch uplift based on Moody's assessment
of a high likelihood of extraordinary financial support from the Government
of China through the company's parent, Baowu, in times of
need.
Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of extraordinary financial
support for BISC is underpinned by: (1) its strategic importance
to Baowu as the key flagship subsidiary and (2) a track record of support
from Baowu and ultimately, the Chinese government.
BISC, as the key operating subsidiary of Baowu, accounts for
a significant portion of the group's revenues, profits and assets
in 2020. In addition, there is a high level of business integration
and management overlap between the two entities.
The rating action also reflects BISC's improving operating performance
and financial profile, despite business disruptions from the pandemic.
The company improved its profitability and generated sufficient free cash
flow to reduce its debt balance.
The improvement in BISC's performance is underpinned by (1) the
strong demand for steel products as China's economy gradually recovers
from the pandemic, and (2) its high-value added product offering
and customer stickiness to support demand for the company's products.
Consequently, the company's debt leverage, as measured
by Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA, improved to 1.6x in
2020 from 1.8x in 2019, and will further improve to around
1.0x-1.1x over the next 12-18 months.
BISC's standalone credit profile also reflects its large-scale
integrated steel production, strong market position, premium
product offerings, strong liquidity and sound financial profile.
However, BISC's standalone credit profile is constrained by the
cyclical nature of the steel industry and its exposure to volatile raw
material prices.
BRIC's strategic importance to Baowu is reflected in BRIC's role
as Baowu's most important, directly and wholly owned platform for
investments in overseas mining resources and the group's major platform
for overseas financing and sourcing. In addition, BRIC's
investments in mining assets also contribute substantially to Baowu's
steel business. This view is also underpinned by Baowu's record
of equity and asset injections into BRIC.
The one-notch difference between Baowu's rating and that of BRIC's
reflects the latter's weaker credit profile and the absence of explicit
guarantee from Baowu for the company's general debt obligations.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations,
the group's businesses are exposed to elevated carbon transition
risk over the long term. This risk is mitigated by Baowu's
leading position in China's steel sector, technology advantage and
advanced facilities compared with other Chinese steel companies.
In addition, cost savings in recent years have freed up funds for
the company to make further environment-related improvements.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook for Baowu reflects Moody's expectation that (1)
Baowu will maintain a leading market position, solid profitability
and continued financial prudence such that its standalone credit profile
remains consistent with its BCA; and (2) the company's strategic
role and leading position in China's steel sector will remain intact.
The stable outlook also reflects the stable outlook of the China sovereign
rating.
The stable outlooks of BISC and BRIC mirror the stable outlook for Baowu
and reflects Moody's expectations that (1) their credit profiles
will remain closely linked to that of Baowu; (2) there will not be
any significant adverse changes in their overall business profile or strategic
importance to Baowu over the next 12-18 months.
Moody's could upgrade Baowu's rating if the company significantly
improves its profitability and cash flow generation, with the support
assessment largely unchanged. An upgrade of China's sovereign
rating to Aa3 would not have an immediate impact on Baowu's rating under
the current level of policy roles it has, unless Baowu's BCA
materially improves.
Moody's could downgrade Baowu's rating if (1) the company's
overall market position weakens through a loss in market share for its
primary product categories, or (2) if adjusted debt/EBITDA remains
above 4.0-4.5x for a prolonged period.
Moody's would also consider downgrading Baowu (1) if China's sovereign
rating is downgraded, or (2) if the rating agency assesses there
are signs of weakening government support, or (3) if the government
ceases to have a controlling stake in Baowu.
BISC's and BRIC's ratings would be upgraded if Baowu's rating
is upgraded. Conversely, their ratings would be downgraded
if Baowu's rating is downgraded, or if their strategic importance
to Baowu weakens significantly.
The principal methodologies used in rating China Baowu Steel Group Corporation
Limited and Baosteel Resources International Company Ltd. were
Steel Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1074524,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
The principal methodology used in rating Baoshan Iron & Steel Co.,
Ltd. was Steel Industry published in September 2017 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1074524.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited is the world's largest steel
producer by production volume. The company produced around 115
million tons of crude steel in 2020. Its products include flat
and long steel products for various industries. The group reported
total revenue of RMB674 billion and total assets of RMB1,014 billion
in 2020. Baowu is 90% owned by the State-owned Asset
Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) under the State Council
of the Government of China and 10% owned by the National Council
for Social Security Fund.
Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. is the flagship
subsidiary of China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited. BISC
mainly produces flat steel products, such as hot- and cold-rolled
coils for the automotive, home appliances, shipbuilding,
and manufacturing industries. BISC reported a total revenue of
RMB284 billion and total assets of RMB356 billion in 2020.
Baosteel Resources International Company Ltd., is the core
resources platform of China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited.
It mainly engages in overseas resource development and trading.
It also serves as the major offshore centralized financing platform for
Baowu.
The local market analyst for these ratings is Mike Zhu, +86
(010) 631-96506.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s)
generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its
ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for
the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy
for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by
Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary
Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating
agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status
and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on
www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Roy Zhang
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Gary Lau
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077