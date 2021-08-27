Moody's upgrades China Baowu and its subsidiaries; outlook stable

Hong Kong, August 27, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to A2 from A3 the issuer rating of China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited (Baowu) and Baowu's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to baa2 from baa3.

Moody's has also upgraded the following ratings:

-- The issuer rating of Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (BISC), Baowu's key listed subsidiary, to A2 from A3.

-- The issuer rating of Baosteel Resources International Company Ltd. (BRIC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Baowu, to A3 from Baa1

The outlooks on all issuers are stable.

"The upgrade of Baowu's rating primarily reflects its improving financial profile and enlarged scale as the world's largest steelmaker. We expect its strengthened leading position and competitive edge will allow it to maintain a robust financial profile over the next 12-18 months," says Roy Zhang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The upgrade of BISC's and BRIC's ratings reflects the close linkage of their ratings to the rating of Baowu, as we consider the likelihood of extraordinary support from Baowu to be high given their strategic importance to the parent," says Roy Zhang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Baowu has become the world's largest steel company by steel production volume and capacity, through a series of consolidation of domestic steelmakers. Its annual crude production volume grew to around 115 million tons in 2020 from around 67 million tons in 2018, far exceeding that of other steelmakers in the world.

Baowu has a piloting role in consolidating the currently fragmented Chinese steel industry by integrating the industry's high-quality steel assets. Consolidations in recent years have (1) further enhanced the company's competitive edge over domestic peers, (2) expanded its geographical presence in China, (3) broadened its product offerings, (4) improved its self-sufficiency in raw materials, and (5) enlarged its bargaining power with suppliers and customers.

Moody's also expects the company's operating performance and cash flow generation to strengthen in 2021 and remain robust over the next 12-18 months, underpinned by (1) the strong demand for steel products in China as the country gradually recovers from the pandemic (2) cost savings and (3) the synergies realized from recent consolidations.

Given these factors and Baowu's manageable capital spending, its debt leverage, as measured by Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA, will improve to around 2.9x-3.1x over the next 12-18 months. This level of leverage appropriately positions the company at the baa2 BCA category, given its strong business profile and sizeable cash holdings.

Baowu's A2 rating combines its baa2 BCA and Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of support from and high level of dependence on the Government of China (A1 stable). These support assumptions provide a three-notch uplift to the company's rating.

Moody's assessment of a high level of support for Baowu is underpinned by: (1) its strategic importance to the country as the world's largest steel manufacturer that supplies high-quality steel products to major industries, even though it is predominantly engaged in commercial activities; (2) its piloting policy role in consolidating the domestic steel industry; (3) its ownership by the Chinese government and (4) the Chinese government's strong ability to provide support, as reflected by the sovereign's A1 rating.

Baowu's baa2 BCA primarily reflects its (1) large scale and leading market position as the world's largest steelmaker; (2) integrated steel production and advanced production techniques, with a focus on high-value-added steel products; (3) solid financial profile; and (4) good financial flexibility due to its holding of a substantial amount of cash and financial assets.

However, Baowu's BCA is constrained by the cyclical nature of the steel industry and its exposure to volatile raw material prices.

BISC's A2 issuer rating primarily reflects the company's standalone credit profile and a two-notch uplift based on Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of extraordinary financial support from the Government of China through the company's parent, Baowu, in times of need.

Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of extraordinary financial support for BISC is underpinned by: (1) its strategic importance to Baowu as the key flagship subsidiary and (2) a track record of support from Baowu and ultimately, the Chinese government.

BISC, as the key operating subsidiary of Baowu, accounts for a significant portion of the group's revenues, profits and assets in 2020. In addition, there is a high level of business integration and management overlap between the two entities.

The rating action also reflects BISC's improving operating performance and financial profile, despite business disruptions from the pandemic. The company improved its profitability and generated sufficient free cash flow to reduce its debt balance.

The improvement in BISC's performance is underpinned by (1) the strong demand for steel products as China's economy gradually recovers from the pandemic, and (2) its high-value added product offering and customer stickiness to support demand for the company's products.

Consequently, the company's debt leverage, as measured by Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA, improved to 1.6x in 2020 from 1.8x in 2019, and will further improve to around 1.0x-1.1x over the next 12-18 months.

BISC's standalone credit profile also reflects its large-scale integrated steel production, strong market position, premium product offerings, strong liquidity and sound financial profile.

However, BISC's standalone credit profile is constrained by the cyclical nature of the steel industry and its exposure to volatile raw material prices.

BRIC's strategic importance to Baowu is reflected in BRIC's role as Baowu's most important, directly and wholly owned platform for investments in overseas mining resources and the group's major platform for overseas financing and sourcing. In addition, BRIC's investments in mining assets also contribute substantially to Baowu's steel business. This view is also underpinned by Baowu's record of equity and asset injections into BRIC.

The one-notch difference between Baowu's rating and that of BRIC's reflects the latter's weaker credit profile and the absence of explicit guarantee from Baowu for the company's general debt obligations.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, the group's businesses are exposed to elevated carbon transition risk over the long term. This risk is mitigated by Baowu's leading position in China's steel sector, technology advantage and advanced facilities compared with other Chinese steel companies. In addition, cost savings in recent years have freed up funds for the company to make further environment-related improvements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook for Baowu reflects Moody's expectation that (1) Baowu will maintain a leading market position, solid profitability and continued financial prudence such that its standalone credit profile remains consistent with its BCA; and (2) the company's strategic role and leading position in China's steel sector will remain intact. The stable outlook also reflects the stable outlook of the China sovereign rating.

The stable outlooks of BISC and BRIC mirror the stable outlook for Baowu and reflects Moody's expectations that (1) their credit profiles will remain closely linked to that of Baowu; (2) there will not be any significant adverse changes in their overall business profile or strategic importance to Baowu over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade Baowu's rating if the company significantly improves its profitability and cash flow generation, with the support assessment largely unchanged. An upgrade of China's sovereign rating to Aa3 would not have an immediate impact on Baowu's rating under the current level of policy roles it has, unless Baowu's BCA materially improves.

Moody's could downgrade Baowu's rating if (1) the company's overall market position weakens through a loss in market share for its primary product categories, or (2) if adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 4.0-4.5x for a prolonged period.

Moody's would also consider downgrading Baowu (1) if China's sovereign rating is downgraded, or (2) if the rating agency assesses there are signs of weakening government support, or (3) if the government ceases to have a controlling stake in Baowu.

BISC's and BRIC's ratings would be upgraded if Baowu's rating is upgraded. Conversely, their ratings would be downgraded if Baowu's rating is downgraded, or if their strategic importance to Baowu weakens significantly.

The principal methodologies used in rating China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited and Baosteel Resources International Company Ltd. were Steel Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1074524, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. The principal methodology used in rating Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. was Steel Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1074524. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited is the world's largest steel producer by production volume. The company produced around 115 million tons of crude steel in 2020. Its products include flat and long steel products for various industries. The group reported total revenue of RMB674 billion and total assets of RMB1,014 billion in 2020. Baowu is 90% owned by the State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) under the State Council of the Government of China and 10% owned by the National Council for Social Security Fund.

Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. is the flagship subsidiary of China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited. BISC mainly produces flat steel products, such as hot- and cold-rolled coils for the automotive, home appliances, shipbuilding, and manufacturing industries. BISC reported a total revenue of RMB284 billion and total assets of RMB356 billion in 2020.

Baosteel Resources International Company Ltd., is the core resources platform of China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited. It mainly engages in overseas resource development and trading. It also serves as the major offshore centralized financing platform for Baowu.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Mike Zhu, +86 (010) 631-96506.

