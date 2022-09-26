info

Rating Action:

Moody's upgrades China Hongqiao's CFR to Ba2, outlook stable

26 Sep 2022

Hong Kong, September 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded China Hongqiao Group Limited's (Hongqiao) corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3, and its senior unsecured rating to Ba3 from B1.

At the same time, Moody's has revised the outlook on the ratings to stable from positive.

"The rating upgrade reflects the company's strengthened capital structure with debt reduction, which has led to greater financial flexibility, better funding access and lower funding costs," says Roy Zhang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"Such solid capital structure, low leverage and very good liquidity provide ample buffer to the market volatility inherent in the aluminium industry," adds Zhang.

Hongqiao's relocation projects enable it to gain secured access to hydropower, which will partially reduce the company's regulatory risk exposure associated with China's carbon neutralization plans.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hongqiao's Ba2 CFR reflects the company's leading position in the aluminum industry, long operating history and advanced low-cost production facilities. The rating also reflects Hongqiao's vertically integrated business model, which has led to strong profitability and high utilization compared with its domestic peers.

On the other hand, Hongqiao's rating is constrained by the cyclicality of the aluminum industry, regulatory risks, its concentrated ownership and aggressive expansion in the past.

The company's revenue reached RMB130 billion for the last twelve month period ended June 30, 2022. It produced 2.93 million tons of aluminum in the first half of 2021, accounting for about 15% of domestic production or 9% of global production. Its financial leverage, as measured by total debt to EBITDA, declined to 1.8x as of the end of June 2022, which provides sufficient headroom in its current rating level.

Moody's expects aluminium prices to decline from the peak level, reflecting the slower economic growth and weaker demand outlook. Nevertheless, the agency expects Hongqiao to remain profitable and sustain free cash flow generation in the next 12-18 months, supported by its cost advantage from its integrated operations and leading market position.

Moody's forecasts the company's leverage will remain below 2.5x over the next 12-18 months, supported by its efforts to reduce debt and its decent profitability.

Hongqiao lowered its total debt to RMB61.5 billion as of June 2022, from RMB75.5 billion as of the end of 2020. Strong operating cash flow and an equity fundraising helped with the debt reduction.

The company still held RMB49.2 billion in cash on hand as of June 2022. This provides the company with financial flexibility to further reduce its debt while maintaining good liquidity. Its cash to short-term debt ratio increased to 1.4x as of June 2022.

Moody's expects funding access to improve for the company. Hongqiao raised equity and convertible bonds in 2021, and raised onshore bonds in 2022 at lower costs compared with the previous three years.

Hongqiao plans to relocate 4 million tons in capacity (out of a total 6.46 million tons in capacity) to Yunnan province from Shandong province over the next few years. The strategic move will enable the company to use hydropower as a primary energy source and reduce its reliance on coal-fired energy over time. This aligns with Chinese government's carbon neutralization strategy and reduces the company's regulatory risk exposure and uncertainties.

Hongqiao's liquidity is very good. The company had cash and cash-like sources of about RMB49.2 billion as of June 2022. This, together with its projected strong operating cash flow, is sufficient to cover its short-term debt and other financial obligations over the next 12-18 months.

The Ba3 senior unsecured bond rating is one notch lower than it would otherwise be due to structural subordination risk. This risk reflects the fact that the majority of Hongqiao's claims are at its operating subsidiaries and have priority over the senior unsecured claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario.

Hongqiao's rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks.

The company's bauxite mining, power generation, alumina refinery and aluminum smelting operations are exposed to high environmental and safety risks. These risks are mitigated by the company's good operating track record and continued investment in related processes and facilities to meet higher standards. The company is migrating its facilities to Yunnan province, where it can use hydropower to replace coal-fired power for its operations.

On the governance front, the company has a record of expanding aggressively, and its ownership is concentrated in its key shareholders, Mr. Zhang Bo and his family, who together held a 66.6% stake in the company as of the end of 2021. These risks are partially tempered by the strong board oversight exercised through the presence of a strategic minority shareholder, CITIC Group Corporation (A3 stable). At the same time, company has demonstrated prudent financial management with absolute debt reduction, cautious management and cost control in recent years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Hongqiao will (1) maintain its strong market position; (2) generate sufficient cash flow from operations to meet its payment obligations, and (3) adopt a prudent financial policy in pursuing its growth over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if Hongqiao (1) continues to maintain sound corporate governance standards; and (2) demonstrates a track record or commitment to prudent financial management through the industry cycle, while maintaining its strong capital structure, low leverage and solid liquidity.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) Hongqiao's operations weaken because of an industry downturn or adverse regulatory change; (2) the company fails to adhere to prudent financial management and sound corporate governance standards; (3) its cost competitiveness and market position deteriorate; (4) its credit metrics weaken materially, with its adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining above 3.0x; or (5) its liquidity deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356428. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Zouping, Shandong Province, China Hongqiao Group Limited is one of the largest aluminum manufacturers in China and globally by production volume. The company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in March 2011.

As of the end of 2021, Hongqiao was 66.6% owned by Mr. Zhang Bo and his family, and 12.7% owned by CITIC Group Corporation. The company posted a revenue of RMB114.5 billion in 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Roy Zhang
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong,
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong,
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Moodys.com