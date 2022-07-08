Moody's upgrades Chord Energy to Ba2 CFR

New York, July 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Chord Energy Corporation's (Chord, previously Oasis Petroleum Inc. (Oasis)) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba2 from B1, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba2-PD from B1-PD, senior unsecured notes rating to Ba3 from B3 and Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-1 from SGL-2. The rating outlook was changed to stable from positive.

This rating action follows the closing of Oasis' merger with Whiting Petroleum Corporation (Whiting, unrated).

"Chord Energy's upgrade reflects its strong credit metrics upon doubling its Williston Basin assets through the merger with Whiting with no additional debt," said Amol Joshi, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. "Combining with Whiting considerably enhances Chord Energy's scale and cash flow potential with oil-focused assets, somewhat offset by the risks of its single-basin focus and still evolving capital allocation framework."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Chord Energy Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from B1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Chord Energy Corporation

....Outlook, Changed to Stable from Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Chord's upgrade and stable outlook reflects its increased scale and strong credit metrics upon combining with Whiting. The recently completed merger with Whiting enhances Chord's cash flow generating ability even at much less robust oil prices than current conditions, combining its existing Williston Basin assets with largely adjacent acreage. Following Oasis' exit from the Permian Basin in mid-2021, it sharpens the company's focus on its legacy area of activity. The merger enhances Chord's resilience to a range of industry conditions and further establishes Chord's track record of following a consistent operational strategy and conservative financial policy post emergence from bankruptcy in November 2020.

Chord's Ba2 CFR is supported by even lower leverage metrics following the merger with Whiting. The merger added significant reserves and production scale without additional debt. Chord is one of the largest oil producers in the Williston Basin. The combined company produced 171 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day on a three-stream basis in the first quarter of 2022. and the benefits of the larger scale are somewhat offset by the risks of its single-basin focus and lack of portfolio diversification. Chord's assets are oil-weighted with improved cash margins at higher oil prices, and the company should generate significant free cash flow in 2022 supported by modest capital spending. However, the combined company is expected to return about 60% of its free cash flow to shareholders through equity dividends and share buybacks in the second half of 2022, and the track record of its overall capital allocation framework, financial policy and operations following merger integration will need to be further established over time.

This rating action reflects Chord's low leverage supported by the scale and cash flow potential of its largely contiguous assets, which will enhance the company's resilience and bolster its capacity to withstand negative credit impacts from carbon transition risks. While the financial performance of Chord will continue to be influenced by industry cycles, compared to historical experience, Moody's expects future profitability and cash flow in this sector to be less robust at the cycle peak and worse at the cycle trough because global initiatives to limit adverse impacts of climate change will constrain the use of hydrocarbons and accelerate the shift to less environmentally damaging energy sources.

Chord's notes are rated Ba3, one notch below the Ba2 CFR, reflecting the notes' junior priority claim on assets to borrowings under the secured revolving credit facility.

Chord's very good liquidity is reflected by its SGL-1 rating and is supported by its ability to generate meaningful free cash flow even at oil prices in the middle of Moody's medium term oil price band. The combined company had a robust cash balance of about $670 million immediately prior to merger closing, which is before the payment totaling roughly $540 million for merger consideration to Whiting shareholders and a special dividend to Oasis shareholders. Chord's new credit facility has a borrowing base of $2 billion with elected commitments of $800 million. The revolver matures in 2027 and was undrawn at July 1. The credit facility is subject to financial covenants including a maximum Total Net Debt to EBITDAX ratio of 3.5x and minimum current ratio of 1x. Moody's expects Chord to comfortably comply with these covenants through 2023. Chord should generate significant free cash flow in 2022 supporting its liquidity, notwithstanding the company's meaningful commodity hedge losses expected in 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company further increases scale and diversification, generating consistent free cash flow after sufficiently reinvesting in the business, balancing shareholder distributions and debtholders' interests while sustaining strong credit metrics and establishing a track record at its increased scale in the context of operating and financial strategies. For an upgrade, the company should maintain a leveraged full-cycle ratio (LFCR) above 2x. Ratings could be downgraded if the company generates meaningful negative free cash flow, LFCR approaches 1x, retained cash flow (RCF) to debt falls below 25%, or Chord's financial policy deteriorates, such as using significant amount of debt for acquisitions or to provide shareholder payouts.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Chord Energy Corporation, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an independent exploration & production company with operations focused in the Williston Basin.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

