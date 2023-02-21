Moody's upgrades Cirque's CFR to B2; assigns a B2 rating to new bank credit facility

Toronto, February 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Cirque du Soleil Holding USA NewCO, Inc.'s (Cirque) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B3 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also assigned a B2 rating to both Cirque's first lien senior secured term loan due 2030 and the multi-currency revolving credit facility expiring 2028. Proceeds from the term loan will be used to refinance Cirque existing first lien and second lien term loans due 2025 and 2027, respectively. The ratings on the existing first and second lien term loans will be withdrawn upon close of the transaction. The outlook remains stable.

"The upgrade primarily reflects Cirque's reduced leverage, which we expect to be 4.2x once the refinancing is complete" said Jason Mercer, Moody's Vice President. "It also reflects the successful relaunch of all of Cirque's resident and touring shows."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Cirque du Soleil Holding USA NewCO, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: Cirque du Soleil Holding USA NewCO, Inc.

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cirque du Soleil Holding USA NewCO, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Cirque's B2 CFR benefits from: 1) a strong operational track record of developing, managing and acquiring shows; 2) good liquidity with proforma cash of over $60 million, positive free cash flow, and a new $100 million committed revolving credit line; 3) a partnership model for resident shows that minimizes capital outlays and supports operational stability; and 4) strong brand recognition and a price model that targets households with high disposable income and thus resilient against recessionary pressures. The rating is constrained by: 1) modest leverage with Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA estimated to be about 4.0x through to 2023; 2) a geographic concentration of Las Vegas venues, which we estimate accounts for about half of Cirque's EBITDA; and 3) a business concentration that is focused on performing arts.

Cirque has good liquidity. Liquidity sources will total nearly $190 million versus expected loan amortization of about $5.5 million over the next 12 months. Liquidity sources consist of cash on hand of about $60 million (post refinancing transaction), a fully available $100 million committed revolving credit facility, as well as Moody's forecast for positive free cash flow of around $30 million over the next twelve months. The new term loan will have no financial covenants and the revolving facility will be subject to springing net leverage covenant after 35% drawn. Cirque's assets are largely encumbered and unavailable to provide additional liqudity.

Cirque's proposed senior secured loan due 2030 is rated B2, the same as the CFR because there is no other funded debt in the capital structure.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Cirque's credit profile will strengthen after the refinancing. It also incorporates our expectations that the company will maintain financial discipline regarding capital expenditures, leverage and shareholder distributions, and maintain good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Cirque's adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustainably maintained below 4x and EBITA to interest is maintained above 2x, the company maintains conservative financial policies with respect to re-leveraging transactions such as acquisitions or dividends, and liquidity remains good with a healthy cash balance and sustained positive free cash flow.

The ratings could be downgraded if Cirque experienced a deterioration in its liquidity, in particular, sustained negative free cash flow, or if adjusted debt to EBITDA rises above 5.5x or interest coverage deteriorates below 1.5x for a sustained period.

Cirque du Soleil is a provider of unique, live acrobatic theatrical performances operating under three divisions: Resident Show Division (RSD), Touring Show Division (TSD) and Touring, Theatrical and Other (TTO).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

