Moody's upgrades Cirque's CFR to B3; outlook stable

Toronto, June 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Cirque du Soleil Holding USA NewCo, Inc.'s (Cirque du Soleil) corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1, and the probability of default rating to B3-PD from Caa1-PD. The senior secured first lien rating was upgraded to B1 from B2 and the senior secured second lien rating was upgraded to Caa1 from Caa2. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

"The upgrade reflects Cirque du Soleil's strong execution relaunching shows, including the successful rollout of its touring division in the first half of 2022," said Whitney Leavens, Moody's analyst. "We expect swift deleveraging to around 7x by year end 2022 with minimal cash consumption."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Cirque du Soleil Holding USA NewCO, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to B1 (LGD2) from B2 (LGD2)

....Gtd Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cirque du Soleil Holding USA NewCO, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Cirque du Soleil's CFR is constrained by: (1) high leverage, with Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining above 6x through 2023; (2) the short track record of redeployed shows with execution risks tied to macroeconomic pressures and the evolution of the pandemic; and (3) substantial exposure to Las Vegas, which will account for a significant share of EBITDA in 2022. The company benefits from: (1) a strong operational track record and management's ample experience developing, running, and acquiring shows; (2) the ability to leverage a portfolio of long-lived shows requiring minimal investments as the company rebuilds scale; (3) a partnership model for resident shows minimizing capital outlays and supporting operational stability; and (4) unique brand recognition and pricing model targeting higher income households.

Cirque du Soleil has adequate liquidity. Sources total nearly $130 million, consisting of cash on hand of about $120 million as of Q1'22 and Moody's forecast for positive free cash flow of around $10 million (assuming the 2nd lien term loan PIK) over the next twelve months through Q1'23. Although the term loan agreement allows Cirque du Soleil to raise up to $55 million under a revolving credit facility, there are no commitments to date and Moody's will not give credit for these potential sources of future liquidity until they are made available. The company has access to a letters of credit facility with capacity of $30 million, of which about $15 million is available. Cirque du Soleil is not subject to any financial covenants. Assets are largely encumbered, however, there is a permitted reinvestment period of twelve months and the company has capacity to sell specific assets (as outlined in the credit agreement) to raise cash without debt repayment or reinvestment.

Cirque du Soleil's $316 million first lien term loan due 2025 is rated B1, two notches above the B3 CFR, reflecting its senior position in the capital structure. The B1 outcome incorporates a one-notch override on Moody's Loss-Given Default model outcome of Ba3 given the allowance under the terms of the credit agreement for the issuance of up to $55 million in a revolving credit facility that would have priority ranking senior to the first lien term loan, and our assessment of low asset protection. The $330 million second lien PIK term loan due November 2027 is rated Caa1, one notch below the corporate family rating, reflecting its junior position behind the first lien debt.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Cirque du Soleil will sustain leverage below 7x long-term while maintaining adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Cirque du Soleil sustains Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA below 5.5x and interest coverage (including PIK) increases toward 1.5x while generating positive free cash flow and improving liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity weakens, free cash flow remains negative or Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained above 7.5x.

Cirque du Soleil is a provider of unique, live acrobatic theatrical performances operating under three divisions: Resident Show Division (RSD), Touring Show Division (TSD) and Touring, Theatrical and Other (TTO). During the last twelve months ended Q1'22, the company generated $370 million in revenue.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

