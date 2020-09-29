Moody's upgrades Citadele Banka's deposit ratings to Baa3, closing the review; stable outlook

Stockholm, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today upgraded SC Citadele Banka's (Citadele Banka) long-term
deposit ratings to Baa3 from Ba1 and the short-term deposit ratings
to Prime-3 from Non-Prime. The counterparty risk
ratings (CRR) were upgraded to Baa2/P-2 from Baa3/P-3.
Furthermore the baseline credit assessment (BCA) was upgraded to ba2 from
ba3 and the counterparty risk assessments (CR assessment) were upgraded
to Baa2(cr)/P-2(cr) from Baa3(cr)/P-3(cr). The outlook
on the long-term deposit ratings was changed to stable.
This rating action closes the review for upgrade on the ratings initiated
on 20 December 2019.
Pending final approval from the Lithuanian Competition Council (LCC),
the acquisition of the SIA UniCredit Leasing (UCL), announced on
11 December 2019 will close before the end of 2020 or shortly thereafter,
as previously communicated by Citadele Banka[1]. Following
the acquisition, Citadele's leasing portfolio will amount
to more than €1 billion, and will represent more than 40%
of its total customer exposures. The acquisition has been already
approved in Estonia and Latvia during 2020.
A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of the press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade of the deposit ratings to Baa3 was triggered by the upgrade
of the BCA of ba2 given the improvement in the fundamentals of Citadele
Banka, and the effects of the acquisition on the bank's standalone
credit profile. The upgrade of the BCA reflects a significant improvement
in Citadele Banka's solvency since 2017, with common equity
tier 1 (CET1) increasing to 17.6% at the end of June 2020,
from 15% at the end of 2017, and problem loans to gross loans
declining to 4.13% from 8.26% during the same
time span. Together with improved coverage ratio of problem loans,
this means that the loss absorption abilities of the bank have improved,
with problem loans to tangible common equity (TCE) and loan loss reserves
improving to a strong 17.65% from a weak 34.22%
at the end of 2017. On the other hand, the UCL transaction
will initially lower the capitalisation of the bank, which Moody's
expects will lead to the CET1 ratio falling to around 14% by the
end of 2021. However it would remain at least 1.6%
percentage points above the current regulatory requirement of 12.4%.
and with the additional earnings from UCL, estimated at €11
to €15 million annually, the bank will be able to generate
enough internal capital to build capital and sustain its continued balance
sheet growth.
Asset risk in the acquired entity is expected to be comparable to Citadele's
existing loan portfolio due to exposure to similar customer segments across
the Baltic countries. However, the large exposures to leasing
exposes the bank to additional asset risk in terms of residual values,
which may fall in a deteriorating operating environment triggering some
additional losses. Citadele Banka's problem loans to gross
loans ratio has improved to 4.13% at the end of June 2020,
from 9.11% at the end of 2018, after working out some
of its legacy assets. Despite the ongoing pandemic and a contraction
in the economy, the bank's loan portfolio has performed well
during the first half year of 2020, with stage 3 exposures decreasing
to €65 million compared to €80 million at the end of 2019.
Moody's expects the bank to be profitable in the second half of
2020 although still reporting a loss for the whole year 2020, and
generate positive net income in 2021, as the economy returns to
growth. Profitability had been temporarily hit during the first
six months of 2020 due contraction of the economy as a result of the spread
of the coronavirus, reporting a loss of €29million, compared
to a profit of €20 million during the same period 2019. Citadele
Banka had put in place market hedges earlier in the year against a significant
economic contraction, which resulted in approximately €25 million
in losses when the Baltic economies performed better than expected.
Loan loss provisions during the first half was a manageable €14 million
compared with €3 million during the same period 2019.
To fund the acquisition of UCL, the bank has built up large volumes
of deposits, primarily domestic, supplemented with deposits
sourced from other EU member states through deposit platforms such as
Raisin. Over time, the bank aims to substitute the German
deposits with deposits from the Baltic countries. Even after the
acquisition, Moody's assessment is that the bank will have
ample levels of liquidity.
The Baa3 deposit ratings reflect the upgraded BCA of ba2, and an
unchanged two notch uplift due to the very low expected losses given failure,
owing to the large volumes of deposits and subordinated liabilities protecting
depositors in case of failure.
As part of today's rating action, Moody's upgraded Citadele Banka's
Counterparty Risk ratings (CRR) to Baa2/P-2, incorporating
three notches of uplift above the BCA as indicated by the advanced Loss
Given Failure analysis (LGF) . The LGF takes into account the large
cushion of obligations protecting unsecured counterparty obligations,
resulting in extremely low expected losses given failure.
The upgrade of the CR Assessment to Baa2(cr)/P-2(cr) reflects the
adjusted BCA of ba2, and three notches of uplift as indicated by
LGF.
Moody's assesses that although the bank has increased in systemic
importance and is the second largest deposit taker registered in Latvia
in the second half of 2020, the probability of government support
remains low resulting in no further uplift. A significant share
of deposits is sourced outside of Latvia, and excluding non-Latvian
deposits, the bank ranks number four in terms of market share.
Furthermore, there is evidence during the past years that the Latvian
government will let systemically important banks that are likely to fail
be liquidated, or resolved.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on the deposit ratings reflects that against an uncertain
recovery in the operating environment, Citadele Banka's ba2
BCA allows for a degree of volatility in asset risk and lower earnings.
In particular, although Moody's expects earnings to be weak
during the outlook period due to lower business activity and higher credit
costs, this is balanced by solid capitalisation.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded following a strengthening of the solvency
of the bank post acquisition with tangible common equity to risk weighted
assets (TCE/RWA) ratio remaining above 14%, together with
tracked record of a successful integration of UCL into the bank,
with recurring net income to tangible assets above 0.5%
and problem loans to gross loans steadily under 5%.
The ratings could be downgraded if the bank's TCE/RWA ratio fallsfalls
and remains lower than 14% during the outlook period; combined
with higher, problem loans or credit related, for example
as a result of a significant deterioration in the Baltic economies due
to a resurgence of the coronavirus.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: SC Citadele Banka
Upgrades:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Upgraded to ba2 from ba3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded
to ba2 from ba3
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Upgraded to P-2(cr) from P-3(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Upgraded to Baa2(cr) from Baa3(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Upgraded to P-2 from P-3
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Upgraded to P-3 from NP
.... Long-term Bank Deposits,
Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1, Outlook Changed To Stable From Ratings
Under Review
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Ratings Under Review
