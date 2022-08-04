Moody's upgrades Citigroup Global Markets Holdings to A2 from A3 and affirms ratings of various other Citigroup subsidiaries

New York, August 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded the senior debt ratings of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. (CGMHI) to A2 from A3. Moody's also affirmed the ratings of four of Citigroup Inc.'s (Citigroup, A3 stable) operating subsidiaries: Citibank Europe plc (CEPLC), Citigroup Global Markets Limited (CGML), Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG (CGME AG) and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. (CGMI). The rating outlooks for all five subsidiaries remain stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR UPGRADE OF CGMHI

CGMHI is a US-based holding company, directly owned by Citigroup, that owns Citigroup's two largest broker-dealers, CGMI and CGML. All debt instruments issued by CGMHI benefit from Citigroup's full and unconditional guarantee. The upgrade to A2 was driven by CGMHI's status change to become a Material Legal Entity (MLE) and a beneficiary of the secured support agreement within Citigroup's Resolution Plan, which in Moody's view now credibly results in incremental protection and a lower severity of loss for CGMHI senior creditors relative to Citigroup's senior creditors in the event of Citigroup's failure. Accordingly, CGMHI's ratings have been re-positioned to a notch above Citigroup's A3 senior unsecured rating.

Moody's said that Citigroup's resolution strategy balances pre-positioned loss-absorbing capacity at individual MLEs with a significant pool of capital and liquidity resources held at Citicorp LLC, the group's intermediate holding company (IHC). Citigroup and the IHC are party to a secured support agreement that requires Citigroup to provide resources to the IHC and also requires the IHC in the event of a resolution of Citigroup to provide additional capital and liquidity support to Citigroup's designated MLEs, including CGMHI, if needed to continue operations. These IHC resources are funded in advance by Citigroup to reduce the prospect of legal challenges by Citigroup's creditors, whose interests would likely be bailed-in at the time of resolution. In the event of a resolution these IHC resources would be deployed to those MLEs in need, in accordance with the terms of the secured support agreement.

Moody's expects that Citigroup would be resolved under Title II of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the Orderly Liquidation Authority), and that under Title II the FDIC is likely to pursue a single-point of entry resolution strategy similar to that described in Citigroup's resolution plan. Further, Moody's believes that Citigroup's secured support agreement would likely be utilized to support Citigroup's MLEs in a similar manner to that contemplated in Citigroup's resolution plan. Given the presence of the secured support agreement, the closely knit financial and operational links that exist between the MLEs and the broader group, together with Citigroup's transparent resolution plan, Moody's considers that the interests of Citigroup's home and host resolution authorities are sufficiently aligned. Therefore, under the application of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) framework, Moody's expects that creditors of CGMHI and Citigroup's other MLEs would benefit from the bail-in of pre-positioned resources, with additional financial resources available from the IHC if needed beyond the internal loss absorbing capital positioned at these individual MLEs.

These support considerations result in two notches of uplift from the baa1 baseline credit assessment of Citibank, N.A. (Aa3 stable), Citigroup's lead banking subsidiary, under Moody's advanced LGF framework, resulting in an A2 senior unsecured rating for CGMHI.

RATIONALE FOR OPERATING SUBSIDIARY AFFIRMATIONS

In Moody's view, each of CEPLC, CGML, CGME AG, and CGMI are core to the execution of Citigroup's global wholesale and institutional banking strategies, have substantial transactions with affiliates (which are less confidence-sensitive than wholesale transactions with third parties) and share support services. Three of these entities are designated as MLEs in Citigroup's resolution plan and the fourth (CGME AG) is closely integrated with CGML. The key considerations underpinning the rating affirmations for these four entities are summarized below.

Moody's affirmed all ratings of CEPLC and its baseline credit assessment (BCA) of baa1 but converted the analytic approach to a standalone assessment from a highly integrated view. Previously, Moody's held the view that CEPLC's standalone financial statements had little economic significance and the BCA had thus been aligned with that of Citibank, N.A.. However, given the increase in scale and activities of CEPLC following Brexit, Moody's now considers it more meaningful to analyze CEPLC on a bottoms-up standalone basis. CEPLC's baa1 BCA considers its current strong levels of capitalization, with a CET1 ratio of 20.55%, more than six percentage points above the requirement of 13.75%, healthy asset quality and a strong liquidity profile with a liquidity coverage ratio of 144% on 30 June 2022.

Moody's affirmed all ratings of CGMI and CGML and left unchanged their respective ba2 and baa3 standalone assessments, driven by an expectation of the normalization of their profitability over the capital markets cycle.

The ratings of CGME AG were also affirmed and the entity continues to be viewed as highly integrated within CGML and Citigroup.

With respect to affiliate support for CEPLC, CGMI, CGML and CGME AG, each of these entities are important to Citigroup's institutional strategy and have tight operational and financial links. Therefore, Moody's considers the likelihood of affiliate support to be very high, which results in a baa1 adjusted baseline credit assessment for CEPLC and baa1 adjusted standalone assessments for each of the other three affiliates, equal to Citibank, N.A.'s baa1 BCA.

Under Moody's LGF framework, the European waterfall for CEPLC results in three notches of uplift for its counterparty and deposit ratings, reflecting the internal loss-absorbing capital within the entity and its substantial wholesale deposit base.

Given their very limited reliance on external unsecured funding, CGMI, CGML and CGME AG are each incorporated within the Citigroup family LGF waterfall, and each receives three notches of LGF-uplift to their counterparty risk assessments and issuer ratings.

The counterparty risk ratings and/or counterparty risk assessments at all four operating entities, as well as CEPLC's deposit ratings, continue to reflect a moderate likelihood of extraordinary US government support. Moody's believes that these subsidiaries' high interconnectedness with the global group and their role as counterparties to other global systemically important banks make it moderately likely that in resolution, the US government could take action to support the operational liabilities of all four subsidiaries as well as the deposits of CEPLC in order to limit systemic risk and contagion and facilitate an orderly unwind of such obligations. This results in a one-notch benefit to these rating classes.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOKS

The stable outlooks on the five subsidiaries are consistent with Citigroup's stable outlook. Citigroup's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Citigroup's transformation will take several years to complete, but that Citigroup will maintain a solid capital position and strong liquidity profile throughout. Furthermore, as the transformation progresses, Citigroup is emerging as a safer and sounder institution with a lower asset risk profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Citibank, N.A.'s baa1 BCA could lead to an upgrade of CGMHI's ratings. CGMHI's ratings could also be upgraded if there is a significant increase in the amount of parent holding company debt outstanding at Citigroup that would further decrease the likely severity of loss on CGMHI's senior unsecured debt in the event of Citigroup's failure.

For the operating subsidiaries CGMI, CGML, CGME AG and CEPLC, given their close operational, financial and strategic ties to the group, an upgrade of Citibank, N.A.'s baa1 BCA could lead to an upgrade of these subsidiaries.

The standalone assessments of CGMI and CGML and the BCA of CEPLC may move upward if there is a sustained increase in their respective solvency factors, including capitalization, asset quality, leverage or earnings strength and stability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A downgrade of Citibank, N.A.'s baa1 BCA would likely lead to a downgrade of CGMHI's ratings. CGMHI's ratings could also be downgraded if there is a significant decrease in the amount of Citigroup parent holding company debt outstanding that would increase the likely severity of loss on CGMHI's unsecured debt in the event of Citigroup's failure.

For the operating subsidiaries CGMI, CGML, CGME AG and CEPLC, given their close operational, financial and strategic ties to the group, a downgrade of Citibank, N.A.'s baa1 BCA would likely lead to a downgrade of these subsidiaries.

The standalone assessments of CGMI and CGML and the BCA of CEPLC may move downward if there is a sustained decrease in their respective solvency factors, including capitalization, asset quality, leverage or earnings strength and stability, or a breakdown in risk management.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc.

.... Backed LT Issuer Rating, Upgraded to A2 from A3, Stable

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Upgraded to (P)A2 from (P)A3

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Upgraded to A2 from A3, Stable

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Upgraded to A2 from A3, Stable

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf (Local Currency), Upgraded to (P)A2 from (P)A3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Citibank Europe plc

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa3

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3

.... ST Bank Deposits (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... LT Bank Deposits (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3, Stable

.... LT Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa3, Stable

..Issuer: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed A1

.... LT Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A1

.... ST Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed A1

.... LT Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A1

.... ST Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Backed Senior Secured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Citigroup Global Markets Limited

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed A1

.... LT Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A1

.... ST Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Citibank Europe plc

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Citigroup Global Markets Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

