Moody's upgrades City of Dardenne Prairie, MO's Issuer Rating to Aa1, assigns Aa3 to COPs, Series 2020

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the City of Dardenne Prairie, MO's Issuer Rating to Aa1 from Aa2, general obligation limited tax (GOLT) rating to Aa1 from Aa2, and lease appropriation rating on debt issued for more essential purposes to Aa2 from Aa3. Concurrently, we have assigned a Aa3 rating to the city's $3 million Certificates of Participation (City of Dardenne Prairie, Missouri, Lessee), Series 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the issuer rating to Aa1 reflects the city's long-term trend of moderate surplus operations and maintenance of strong operating reserves coupled with the provision of limited city provided services. The upgrade also reflects a modest, but growing tax base that serves as a bedroom community to employment centers in the greater St. Louis MSA, high resident income indices, exposure to and concentration in economically sensitive sales tax revenue, and below average fixed costs driven by low debt and pension burdens.

The upgrade of the GOLT rating and lack of distinction from the issuer rating reflects the irrevocable pledge of the city's full faith, credit and resources pledged to the payment of the GOLT debt.

The upgrade of the lease appropriation rating on debt issued for more essential purposes to Aa2, represents a one-notch distinction from the city's issuer rating and reflects the annual risk of non-appropriation and the more essential nature of the pledged or leased assets (city hall building).

Assignment of the Aa3 rating on the Series 2020 COPs represents a two-notch distinction from the issuer rating and reflects the annual risk of non-appropriation and the less essential nature of the project or leased assets (park facilities).

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the city. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the city changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not generally assign outlooks to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant economic and tax base expansion

- Upgrade of the city's issuer rating (GOLT, lease appropriation)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant erosion of reserves

- Material tax base contraction

- Significant further leveraging of the tax base absent corresponding revenue or taxable value growth

- Downgrade of the city's issuer rating (GOLT, lease appropriation)

LEGAL SECURITY

For the Series 2020 COPs, each certificate evidences undivided, proportionate interest to receive basic rent payments made by the city under the lease. The certificates are payable solely from the basic rent and other money and investments held by the trustee under the declaration of trust. Basic rent payments made by the city under the lease are payable solely from amounts which may, but are not required to be, appropriated annually by the city. The initial term of the lease ends on December 31, 2020 and the city has the option of extending the term of the lease for consecutive one-year terms through August 1, 2035. The Trustee's lease of the property ends on August 1, 2055 unless the certificates are paid in full before that date. The certificates do not have a reserve fund.

Although a specific source of revenue may not be pledged to the certificates, the city intends to pay the certificates, subject to annual appropriation, from the Parks and Storm Water sales tax revenue (permanent 0.5% sales tax approved by voters in 2017 with collections beginning in 2018).

USE OF PROCEEDS

The certificates will provide funding for various park improvements within a city park.

PROFILE

The city is located in St. Charles County approximately 35 miles west of the City of St. Louis (Baa1 stable). The current population estimate for the city is 13,360.

