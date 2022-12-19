Moody's upgrades City of Fresno, CA's lease revenue to A2, POBS to A1 & issuer rating to A1; outlook stable

New York, December 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the City of Fresno, CA's lease revenue bonds to A2 from A3, the city's general promise to pay pension obligation bonds (POBs) to A1 from Baa1, and the city's issuer rating to A1 from A2. The issuer rating reflects the city's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of Moody's US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city has approximately $97.7 million in outstanding lease revenue bonds and $88.6 million in outstanding POBs. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A1 issuer rating reflects the city's growing economy with increases in population, employment and housing. The economy has shifted away from concentration in agriculture towards increasing dependence on the warehouse and logistics industry. Resident wealth measures remain below average. The issuer rating also incorporates favorable financial performance that will continue, supported by conservative budgeting, an emergency reserve target of 10% for the general fund, sound performance in the city's utility funds and stable levels of general fund support of the city's stadium and convention center operations, despite the temporary closure of the convention center during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city's revenue streams are diverse and growing with a mixture of property taxes, utility charges for services and sales tax revenues that have surged because of increased warehouse presence.
The issuer rating also incorporates the city's elevated leverage. However, fixed costs are manageable and will remain so given ongoing revenue growth, declining annual general fund lease obligation payments, and limited future borrowing plans outside of an issuance for expansion of the city's airport terminal.
The A2 rating on the city's lease revenue bonds is notched one below the issuer rating reflecting a standard legal structure for California abatement lease financings, pools of leased assets that consist of essential city facilities including City Hall, fire stations, municipal service and regional training center.
The A1 rating on the city's general promise to pay POBs is the same as the city's issuer rating because the bonds constitute an unconditional obligation of the city, and payment of debt service is not limited to any special source of city funds.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects ongoing economic expansion that will remain supported by population growth and an active logistics sector. The outlook also incorporates the city's prudent budget management that will continue to undergird sound financial performance.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Sustained population and employment growth with improved wealth measures
-Uptick in economic growth relative to national levels and tax base diversification
-Reduction in leverage
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Increases in unemployment or deterioration in resident wealth measures
-Significant reductions in reserves or liquidity
-Meaningful increase in leverage or fixed costs
LEGAL SECURITY
The lease revenue bonds are secured by the city's obligation to make lease-payments as long as the city has use and/or occupancy of the leased assets. Leased assets include both essential and less essential properties. While the lease agreements allow for substitution and property releases as debt is repaid, the most essential assets, including City Hall, the city municipal service center and a fire station, are scheduled to remain as leased assets until debt is fully repaid. There is also a cash or surety debt service reserves, equal to the traditional three-pronged test.
The POBS are absolute and unconditional (not subject to abatement) obligation of the city, and payment of debt service is not limited to any special source of city funds. While not specifically pledged, the city levies a tax at a rate limited to $0.032438 per $100 of assessed valuation to fund pension obligations. This tax is limited to payment of pension obligations, including the city's POBs.
PROFILE
Fresno is the fifth largest city in California, with a growing population estimated at over 546,000. As the county seat of Fresno County, the city is favorably positioned as the economic center of the San Joaquin Valley, the leading agricultural county in the U.S. as measured by the dollar value of agricultural sales.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
