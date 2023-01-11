Moody's upgrades City of Jackson, MN's issuer rating to A1 and electric revenue bonds to A2

New York, January 11, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the City of Jackson, MN's issuer rating to A1 from A2. The issuer rating reflects the city's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Jackson has no Moody's-rated GOULT debt outstanding. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded the City of Jackson, MN Electric Enterprise's outstanding electric revenue bonds to A2 from A3. The city has about $ 18.1 million in outstanding debt as of December 31, 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the issuer rating to A1 considers the city's exceptionally strong reserves, balanced by a limited local economy and moderate leverage.

Assuming stability in top taxpayers, we expect the city's economy and tax base to remain in line with A medians, given stable trends in population and resident income. The city's credit profile includes exposure to risk associated with the concentration of taxpayers. The city's top taxpayers make up about 35% of the tax base, with AGCO Corporation (Baa2 stable) alone making up 15%. Resident incomes are average and while economic growth lags the nation, it is in line with A medians.

The rating also includes the city's exceptionally strong reserves, which offset moderate risk posed by the underperformance of certain city enterprises. We expect the city's financial position to remain a credit strength, given strong budget management. Fiscal 2022 outcomes are tracking to budget and the fiscal 2023 budget includes a modest levy increase to keep up with inflation. The city closed fiscal 2021 with an exceptionally strong 120% of revenues in reserves. The city operates various enterprises. It's largest enterprises are its utilities-including electric, sewer, and water-which benefit from strong liquidity. The municipal liquor enterprise has strong liquidity, but required support from the electric fund for a recent expansion. The airport and ambulance enterprises operated at a loss in 2021. The airport required general fund support.

The rating further considers moderate total leverage and fixed costs, which are expected to grow modestly in the future based on additional debt plans. Total liabilities, consisting of direct debt, pensions, and other liabilities, were equivalent to about 230% of revenues. Management expects to issue additional direct debt totaling about $8 million in fiscal 2025 for water, sewer, and streets capital projects. With revenue growth and continued retirement of principal debt in the interim, we expect the impact of the additional debt to be minimal. The city's fixed costs are moderate, representing 10% of revenues.

The upgrade of the city's electric enterprise debt to A2 reflects the system's modestly sized service area and customer base that is primarily commercial and industrial in nature. While there is significant concentration among its largest users, risk is mitigated by the flexibility of the enterprises purchasing agreements with providers. Additionally, the A2 rating reflects the system's locally regulated rate setting authority, monopoly rights in the service area, diverse energy resources of its energy providers, healthy liquidity, and strong debt service coverage. The A2 rating also incorporates the enterprise's membership in Western Area Power Administration (WAPA) and Missouri River Energy Services (MRES) whose financing arm is Western Minnesota Municipal Power Agency (WMMPA; Aa2 Stable).

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's typically does not assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Growth in resident wealth or incomes (issuer)

- Significant diversification of the tax base (issuer) - Moderation of enterprise risk (issuer) - Reduction in total leverage (issuer) - Significant growth and diversification of customer base (enterprise revenue) - Growth in debt service coverage (enterprise revenue)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of resident wealth or incomes (issuer)

- Sustained declines in reserves (issuer) - Increase to overall leverage or fixed costs (issuer) - Weakening of debt service coverage (enterprise revenue) - Significant declines in liquidity (enterprise revenue)

LEGAL SECURITY

Outstanding GOULT bonds are backed by the city's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. GOULT bonds are additionally secured by statute.

Outstanding electric revenue bonds are backed by a net revenue pledge of the City of Jackson's Electric Enterprise

PROFILE

The City of Jackson is the county seat of Jackson County and serves an estimated population of 3,300. The city provides basic municipal services and owns several enterprises including electric, water, and sewer utilities; an ambulance provider; an airport; and a liquor store.

The electric enterprise's monopoly service are is coterminous with the city. The enterprise is in long-term take-and-pay contracts with the U.S. Department of Energy's Western Area Power Administration (WAPA) and Missouri River Energy Services (MRES).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer rating was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the revenue rating was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63746. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Isabella Romano

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Coley Anderson

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

