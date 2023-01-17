Moody's upgrades City of Jacksonville, OR's GOs to A1 and assigns A1 issuer rating

New York, January 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 issuer rating to the City of Jacksonville, OR. The issuer rating reflects the city's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the city's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) ratings to A1 from A2. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city had about $3 million in outstanding debt as of June 30, 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 issuer rating incorporates the city's high resident income levels and strong full value per capita as compared to the nation. The rating also considers that while the city's liquidity ratio is very strong relative to medians, its reported fund balance may not provide an accurate representation of available resources because the modified-cash basis reporting does not include comprehensive information on non-cash assets and liabilities. Fixed costs and leverage are low. The rating is constrained by the small scope of city operations, which exposes it to greater risk of budgetary disruption due to event risk relative to cities with greater economies of scale.

The A1 rating on the city's GOULT bonds is at the same level as the issuer rating. The GOULT bonds are secured by the city's full faith, credit and unlimited tax pledge.

The city of Jacksonville is a small residential community located within commuting distance to the cities of Medford and Ashland. Median household income and adjusted resident income levels, are favorable as compared to medians at 135% of the US MHI and $289,393 respectively. The city's tax base is not significantly concentrated with the top ten taxpayers comprising up about 9% of assessed value as of 2021, led primarily by a retirement home which makes up 3% of the total tax base. Overall valuation growth is expected to be flat for at least the next few years given the city's location and that it is largely built out.

The city's liquidity is very strong though somewhat limited on a nominal basis. For fiscal 2022, the city ended with a total available fund balance of $6.95 million, reflecting an addition to fund balance as compared to the previous years $5.8 million. Per city management, fiscal 2023 revenues and expenditures are tracking budget and no major changes are expected. The capital asset deprecation ratio (accumulated depreciation to gross depreciable assets) for governmental and business type activities is somewhat high (56% in fiscal 2022) indicating that reinvestment in capital assets is lagging depreciation indicating an increasing likelihood that the city will eventually need to draw down cash or issue bonds for capital in those funds. A large portion of city cash is held in funds dedicated to capital improvements including streets system development and capital projects fund. With a liquidity ratio of over 100%, cash would likely remain solid even with significant draws for capital. The city received a total of approximately $643,000 in total American Rescue Plan funding which will be used for capital projects, to recoup lost revenue, to purchase public safety equipment and to provide retention incentives. The city has a 10% unappropriated ending fund balance target policy for all funds. The city's operations are primarily general government functions including public safety, recreation and infrastructure. The only business type operation is a water system that generates around 15% of city revenues.

The city has low fixed costs (6.8%) and long term liability ratio (167%) with nearly 90% of leverage stemming from pension liabilities. The city does not currently have any definitive debt issuance plans, but may borrow funds in about two years in the amount of $1.5-$2 million to support its urban renewal projects.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's typically does not assign outlooks to local government issuers with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Expansion in the city's tax base and operations

- Improved financial reporting that does not uncover additional credit weaknesses

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant draw on reserves and liquidity

- Material increase in debt or pension liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The GO bonds are secured by an unlimited property tax pledge of all taxable property within the city's boundary.

PROFILE

The city of Jacksonville is a small residential community located in Jackson County in southwestern Oregon, approximately five miles west of Medford and 17 miles northeast of Ashland with a population of just under 3,000 residents.

