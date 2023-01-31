Moody's upgrades City of New Richmond, WI's GO rating to Aa2 & electric revenue rating to A1; assigns Aa2 issuer rating

New York, January 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the rating of the City of New Richmond, WI's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt to Aa2 from Aa3. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded the rating on the city's electric revenue bonds to A1 from A2. Moody's has also assigned an issuer rating of Aa2 to the city. The issuer rating reflects the city's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. These actions conclude a review for possible upgrade initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. As of fiscal 2021, the city has approximately $16 million of GOULT debt and $850,000 of electric revenue bonds outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the city's strong financial position, solid economic base near the Twin Cities metropolitan area, and moderate leverage.

The city's strong reserve and liquidity position is supported by its robust utility enterprises, which comprise 54% of revenue. Liquidity across city operations is strong at about 63% of total revenue and will likely remain stable given unaudited 2022 results and the city's budget for the current fiscal year, which projects slightly positive operations across governmental funds. Unaudited fiscal 2022 results indicate that the city posted a modest surplus, driven by positive budget variances across its governmental and business-type activities. The city does plan to draw on reserves for utility projects; however, such draws will be in modest amounts that will not materially impact the city's financial position. The city received a modest allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, which have been dedicated to water and sewer system improvements.

The city's solid economic base benefits from its proximity to the Twin Cities metropolitan area, which has bolstered population and housing growth. Though relatively solid, New Richmond's resident income slightly trails those of similarly-rated peers with adjusted resident income at 102% of the national figure. Property wealth per capita is strong at just below $137,000, which is in line with similarly rated peers. Though economic growth slightly lags the nation, local commercial and residential development remains steady within the city's tax increment districts. Despite additional borrowing plans, the city's moderate total leverage will likely remain manageable in the near-term given the city's rapid debt amortization schedule. The city plans on issuing debt on an annual basis for general government and utility infrastructure improvements over the next several years, including $6 million planned for 2023 for an electric substation upgrade and city improvements. Adjusted fixed costs at 7% of revenue are somewhat below those of similarly-rated peers.

The Aa2 rating on the city's GOULT debt is at the same level as the issuer rating based on the city's pledge of its full faith and credit to pay debt service supported by a dedicated property tax that is not limited by rate or amount and is levied on all taxable property within the city.

The upgrade to A1 of the rating of the city's electric revenue bonds reflects the credit quality inherent in the city's Aa2 issuer rating, strong debt service coverage, and satisfactory legal provisions that include a service to the city clause. The rating also considers the electric utility's reliance on the Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC) for implementing rate increases, moderate liquidity, and modest debt burden.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Expansion of the economy and strengthening resident incomes (issuer and GOULT ratings)

- Maintenance of strong reserves and liquidity (issuer and GOULT ratings) - Moderation of the city's leverage (issuer and GOULT ratings) - Expansion and diversification of the customer base (electric rating) - Substantial and sustained increases to system liquidity (electric rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant economic and tax base contraction along with weakening resident incomes (issuer and GOULT ratings)

- Material narrowing of reserves or liquidity (issuer and GOULT ratings) - Notable growth in leverage beyond expectations (issuer and GOULT ratings) - Weakening of debt service coverage (electric rating) - Narrowing of system liquidity (electric rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's GOULT debt is backed by the city's full faith and credit, and is payable from ad valorem taxes unlimited as to rate or amount.

Debt service on the electric revenue bonds is payable from net revenue of the city's electric utility. Additionally, the bonds benefit from a service to the city clause, in which the city pledges to cure any unexpected deficiencies should the utility's net revenues fall below the pledged 1.25x annual debt service coverage, subject to appropriation.

PROFILE

The City of New Richmond is situated in St. Croix County (Aa1), located approximately 40 miles east of the Minneapolis (Aa1 stable)-St. Paul (Aa1 stable) metropolitan area. The city operates under a mayor-council form of government and provides municipal services to approximately 9,200 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer and general obligation ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the electric revenue rating was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure published in January 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/398041. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

