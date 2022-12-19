Moody's upgrades City of Perry's (GA) GO and revenue ratings, assigns issuer rating

New York, December 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the City of Perry, GA's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating to Aa2 from Aa3. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Aa2 issuer rating to the city. The issuer rating reflects the city's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The GOULT rating applies to various revenue bonds that were issued by the Perry Public Facilities Authority (Georgia) but backed by the city's GOULT pledge. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties methodology. The city has about $43.3 million in outstanding debt as of June 30th, 2021. The ratings under review outlook has been removed.

Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded to Aa3 from A1 the rating on the City of Perry, GA Water and Sewer Enterprise's revenue debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the city's solid economic growth that is outpacing the nation and helping strengthen resident income and full value per capita metrics. The city's economic profile benefits from its close proximity to Robins Air Force Base, which employs over 23,000 people and generates an estimated $3.2 billion in annual economic activity throughout the region. This institutional presence, along with the local manufacturing, food processing, and health care industries will continue to support the city's economic momentum moving forward.

The issuer rating also incorporates the city's strong fund balance and liquidity metrics, which are around 30% and 40%, respectively. Strong growth in property taxes, charges for services, and utility revenues have helped the city maintain balanced operations despite consistent growth in personnel costs, resulting in gradual additions to reserves in recent years. While the city expects to add to unrestricted reserves in fiscal 2022 and 2023, its reported cash balance could fall because it included approximately $11.8 million of unspent bond proceeds in fiscal 2021. The city's unrestricted reserves are expected to remain in line with the Aa2 rating category. While a bulk of the city's operations are recorded in the general fund, it also maintains relatively sizeable water, sewer, and gas utilities. The city benefits from unlimited property tax raising ability as well as unlimited utility rate raising ability, which offers a substantial amount of financial flexibility should costs rise.

The city's relatively low long-term liabilities ratio (around 110% of revenue) and fixed cost ratio (around 5% of revenue) will continue to support the issuer rating. Long-term liabilities are primarily comprised of bonded general obligation and utility revenue debt. Pension liabilities comprise a relatively small share of the city's long-term liabilities (largely because the city's defined benefit plan has been closed since 2012) and the city does not offer OPEBs. The city has a substantial amount of capital projects planned over the next five years that could require a sizeable amount of new borrowing. The most notable project is a wastewater treatment plant that could cost upwards of $50 million and is likely to be funded with a state loan. If the full cost was debt-financed, it would nearly double the city's long-term liabilities. The city's low fixed costs, solid economic growth, and anticipated rate increases would help mitigate the potential borrowing's impact on the city's overall credit quality.

The Aa2 rating on the city's contract-backed revenue bonds is placed at the same level as the issuer rating because the city has pledged, via an intergovernmental contract, its full faith, credit, and taxing power for repayment of the bonds. The bonds are backed solely by payments made by the city, and the city has covenanted to levy and collect taxes in an amount sufficient to pay for debt service on the bonds.

The water and sewer revenue bond rating was upgraded to Aa3 after a multi-year trend of solid debt service coverage, the city's continued practice of prudently phasing in gradual rate increases each year, and steady growth in the customer base. The enterprise's liquidity and debt burden will remain slightly weaker than comparably rated water and sewer utilities due to upcoming capital needs that will be likely funded through a combination of state loans and previously accumulated cash reserves. Despite the capital needs, we expect the enterprise's overall credit quality to remain in line with the rating category due to anticipated further rate increases and a sound customer base.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's typically does not assign outlooks to entities with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued economic growth that drives up resident incomes and full value per capita (issuer & GOULT ratings)

- Material and sustained improvement in debt service coverage and liquidity (water and sewer revenue rating) - Significant growth in the enterprise's system size (water and sewer revenue rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A material increase in the city's long-term liabilities ratio and/or fixed costs ratio (issuer & GOULT ratings)

- Trend of imbalanced operations that materially weaken reserves (issuer & GOULT ratings) - Material increase in debt burden (water and sewer revenue rating) - Weakening of debt service coverage and/or liquidity (water and sewer revenue rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The contract-backed revenue bonds issued through the authority are backed by the city's pledge to make contract payments sufficient to pay principal and interest on the bonds. The city's obligation to make these payments is absolute and unconditional and shall constitute a general obligation. The city has covenanted, pursuant to an intergovernmental contract, that it will include in each of its annual budgets an amount sufficient to make contract payments each year and to levy and collect taxes from year to year in an amount sufficient to make such payments.

The water and sewerage bonds are backed by the net revenues of the city's water and sewer system.

PROFILE

The City of Perry is located 30 miles south of Macon-Bibb County Consolidated Government (Aa3 stable), along Interstate 75. As of 2020, the city's population was 20,624 a 49% increase from 2010.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer rating and general obligation rating was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the water and sewer revenue rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386721. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Francis Mamo

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Douglas Goldmacher

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

