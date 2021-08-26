Moody's upgrades City of Riverside, CA's issuer rating to Aa3 from A1, revised outlook to stable from positive

New York, August 26, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the City of Riverside, CA's issuer rating to Aa3 from A1. The issuer rating is equivalent to what would be the city's general obligation (GO) bond rating and is a consideration in our ratings of the city's water revenue bonds (Aa2) and sewer revenue bonds (A1 positive). The city has about $718 million in outstanding debt comprising GO bonds, pension obligation bonds, and leased-backed obligations, or about $537 million in net direct debt after accounting for obligations that are self-supporting. The outlook has been revised to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to the City of Riverside's issuer rating to Aa3 from A1 primarily reflects the city's materially strengthened financial position, resulting from the commitment of growing revenue from the 2016 Measure Z sales tax to building reserves to well exceed its minimum 20% reserve target. It incorporates management's implementation of strengthened financial practices that will enable the city to sustain its improved finances despite near-term challenges. Management launched a priority-based budget system, which implemented operational efficiencies and realigned funding for fixed costs, positioning the city to address a general fund structural deficit, potential pandemic fiscal impacts and the possible loss of the electric utility transfer revenue. The upgrade further reflects the growth and diversification of the city's tax base and economy, accompanied by increased population and employment, which are social considerations driving this rating action.

The Aa3 rating reflects the city's large, growing tax base size, resulting from an expanding and diversifying economy, though moderated by its below-average resident wealth and income indicators. The city's improved financial position is a strength and consistent with its ratings peers in the state and nationally. The city reacted quickly to the coronavirus pandemic to reduce spending and has been allocated about $107 million in pandemic-related funding which will reimburse eligible expenditures, minimize ongoing financial impacts and enable the city to fund programs that support the community. Debt and pension liabilities are elevated relative to peers, with a moderate but quite manageable amount of variable rate debt hedged with swaps. Fixed costs are somewhat elevated but should decline following reallocation of obligations supported by the general fund to appropriate enterprise funds and fortunately-timed issuance of pension obligations in fiscal 2020.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the city's finances will remain healthy, consistent with the Aa3 rating, through capable management of current fiscal challenges. It further reflects our view that the city's economy and tax base will experience stable growth.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant and sustained increase in available fund balances

- Successful passage of the ballot measure to extend the current electric utility transfer to the general fund

- Material reduction in balance sheet leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Deterioration of reserves and liquidity

- Failure to close structural deficit consistent with financial plan

- Failure to address any loss of electric utility revenue through securing new revenue and/or cutting general fund spending

LEGAL SECURITY

The assigned issuer rating is equivalent to what would be the city's GO bond rating. In California (Aa2 stable), GO bonds are secured by a dedicated, voter-approved property tax, which is restricted for use to the related bonds' debt service and therefore largely insulated from any operational challenges of the municipality. Security is enhanced by a statutory lien.

PROFILE

The City of Riverside was incorporated in 1883 and operates under a charter adopted in 1953. The city encompasses approximately 81.5 square miles in the western portion of Riverside County (Aa3 stable) and is approximately 60 miles east of downtown Los Angeles (Aa2 stable) and 90 miles north of San Diego (Aa2 stable), The city's population is about 326,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

