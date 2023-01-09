Moody's upgrades City of Spring Valley, MN's issuer rating to A1 and electric revenue bonds to A2

New York, January 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the City of Spring Valley, MN's issuer rating to A1 from A2. The issuer rating reflects the city's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The city has outstanding debt secured by a general obligation unlimited tax pledge that is not rated by Moody's. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded Spring Valley (City of) MN Electric Enterprise's outstanding electric revenue bonds to A2 from A3. The city has about $12.3 million in outstanding debt as of December 31, 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 issuer rating considers the city's exceptionally strong reserves and favorable economic trends in the Rochester region. The rating also considers the city's limited local economy, resident incomes and full value per capita that are in line with A medians, and moderate leverage and fixed costs.

We expect the city's financial position to remain a credit strength, given strong budget management. Fiscal 2022 outcomes are tracking to the city's balanced budget and the fiscal 2023 budget includes a moderate increase to the operating levy as well as contingency for inflationary pressure. The city closed fiscal 2021 with a very strong 96% of revenue in fund balance. The nominally small scale of city operations creates relatively more risk of budgetary disruption relative to cities with greater economies of scale. The city operates various enterprises. It's largest enterprise is its electric utility, which benefits from strong liquidity. The water fund operated at a loss in 2021, and received support from the electric enterprise.

The rating further considers moderate total leverage and fixed costs, which are expected to slowly decline in the coming years. Total reported leverage was equivalent to a relatively low 200% of revenue in 2021. Not included in reported leverage was debt issued by Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency (SMMPA, A1 stable). Given the city is subject to an all requirements contract with SMMPA, we consider SMMPAs debt to be a contingent liability. When adding in the city's share of SMMPA, leverage rises to a still moderate 245% of revenues. The city plans to issue about $1 million in 2023 for various capital improvement projects, but does not expect further direct debt in the near future.

The A2 rating on the electric revenue bonds reflects a small and somewhat concentrated customer base, stable liquidity levels, unlimited rate-setting authority, and moderate debt burden. The utility operates as a department of the City of Spring Valley and benefits from its connection to the financially strong city. The A2 rating also incorporates the system's membership in SMMPA that has substantial but declining exposure to coal-fueled power sources.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's typically does not assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strengthening of full value per capita and resident income (issuer)

- Increase in scale of operations (issuer) - Substantial growth and diversification of customer base (electric) - Significant decline in leverage coupled with reduced generation and procurement risk (electric)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained declines in reserves (issuer)

- Significant increase to leverage or fixed costs (issuer) - Weakening of debt service coverage or decline in liquidity (electric) - Large increase in the system's debt ratio (electric)

LEGAL SECURITY

Outstanding GOULT bonds are backed by the city's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. GOULT bonds are additionally secured by statute.

The revenue bonds are secured by a net revenue (gross revenues less O&M expenses, but before depreciation, capital expenses, and tax equivalents) pledge of the city's electric utility.

PROFILE

The city is located in Fillmore County approximately 26 miles south of Rochester (Aaa stable). The city provides electric, water, sewer, public safety, streets and infrastructure services to a population of around 2,400 residents. The electric utility is owned by the city and its monopoly service area is conterminous with the city. The system owns generation facilities, but currently purchases all of its SMMPA through an all requirements "take-and-pay" contract which runs through April 2050.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer rating was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the revenue rating was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63746. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

