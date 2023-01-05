Moody's upgrades City of Virginia, MN's GOs to Baa1 and assigns Baa1 issuer rating; outlook is stable

New York, January 05, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 issuer rating to the City of Virginia, MN. The issuer rating reflects the city's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the rating on city's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds to Baa1. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city had about $62 million in outstanding debt as of December 31, 2021. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa1 issuer rating reflects the city's limited local economy, adequate financial position, and moderate leverage.
Resident wealth is 72% of the national average, and full value per capita lags peers. Economic growth trails the nation though is solid for the rating category. The city has some economic concentration, with the top ten taxpayers accounting for nearly a quarter of the full value and a regional economy highly centered on mining. The city has direct exposure to fluctuations in the industry because taconite receipts are a major revenue source.
The city has healthy liquidity across funds. The available fund balance ratio is also healthy, but the majority of reported fund balance is held in business enterprises. Our measure of available fund balance is narrow in governmental funds, as this measure excludes nonspendable fund balance including an advance to the capital projects fund that is expected to be repaid over the next couple of years. The city's available fund balance is expected to remain stable or grow slightly in fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023, which includes adequate resources to offset inflationary cost growth. The city has a history of volatility in finances because of interfund borrowing. The city does not have formalized policies regarding interfund transactions or minimum reserve levels. The city is exposed to a degree of competitive enterprise risk stemming from its operation and ownership of a golf course, events center, and city-owned apartments.
The Virginia Public Utilities is a business enterprise of the city and accounts for about a third of city operations. The utility provides electric, steam, water, gas, sewer and garbage services. While the utility has a separate budget and management, there is close governance ties to the city because city council has veto powers over actions of the utility.
The rating also incorporates the city's moderate leverage, which we expect to remain stable, given modest plans for additional debt. The city's long-term liabilities ratio is about 250% of revenue, with about half driven by pensions. The city plans to issue about $8 million in 2023, which will increase the long-term liability ratio modestly. The city's fixed cost ratio is a manageable 14%.
The Baa1 rating on the GOULT bonds is at the same level as the county's issuer rating because the county has pledged its full faith, credit and taxing power for repayment of the bonds. The bonds have a dedicated ad valorem tax, levied against all taxable property in the county without limitation as to rate or amount.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that socioeconomic metrics, reserves, and leverage will remain level, considering stable to surplus financial operations in fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023 and the absence of plans for additional debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Improvement in full value per capita or resident incomes
- Moderation of total leverage or fixed costs
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Deterioration of reserves
- Increases in total leverage or fixed costs
LEGAL SECURITY
Outstanding GOULT bonds are backed by the city's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. GOULT bonds are additionally secured by statute.
PROFILE
The City of Virginia is in St. Louis County and serves a population of about 8,500 residents. The city provides basic municipal services and owns several enterprises including electric, water, sewer and a golf course.
