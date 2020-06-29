Moody's upgrades Clarion University Foundation's (PA) Series 2014 A and Series 2014 B to A1; outlook is stable

New York, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Clarion University Foundation (PA), Student Housing Project at Clarion University of Pennsylvania's Series 2014 A and Series 2014 B bonds to A1 from Baa3. The rating action affects approximately $15 million of outstanding revenue bonds issued through the Clarion County Industrial Development Authority for construction of the university-managed Suites on Main Housing project. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating upgrade to Clarion University Foundation's (CUF) Series 2014 A and Series 2014 B bonds incorporate the additional credit strength now provided to these bonds by the State System of Higher Education, PA (PASSHE or "system", rated Aa3/stable) and its commitment to pay debt service obligations on the Suites on Main Housing project at Clarion University, a member institution of PASSHE. Under the Master Lease Agreement signed December 1, 2019 and amended on June 24, 2020, CUF will lease Suites on Main Housing, currently staffed and operated by the university, to PASSHE. In turn, the system will ensure that sufficient rental and other revenues are available to satisfy debt service and to fund replacement reserves, regardless of the facility's use and occupancy. The one notch differential between PASSHE's unsecured general obligation rating and that of these bonds reflects the Series 2014 A and Series 2014 B flow of funds that are distinct from the system's directly-issued debt. Nonetheless, there is limited likelihood of insufficient or late payments to bond trustee given the system's strategic interest in these projects, a history of supporting underperforming housing facilities, and the centralized control and oversight of PASSHE's member institutions.

We are changing our methodological approach for rating the Series 2014 A and Series 2014 B bonds (Series 2014), previously rated under the Global Housing Projects methodology. With finalization of the Master Lease Agreement, the existing debt is now secured as an obligation of the system and it is therefore more appropriate to apply the Higher Education methodology published in May 2019 to both series of bonds. PASSHE's shift to formalize its payment obligations to Clarion University's student housing projects through the Master Lease Agreement constitutes a significant bond security change, prompting the change in methodology.

On multiple fronts, PASSHE confronts uncertainty, including near-term operating and financial performance, driven by the coronavirus outbreak, a social risk under our ESG taxonomy given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Favorably, we expect the system to manage through this uncertainty due to its strong leadership.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook for PASSHE reflects its ability to adjust to the disruption in Moody's base case macroeconomic scenario due to its ongoing prioritization of expense management, strong liquidity, and substantial scale. However, should downside risks accelerate, the rating or outlook could be negatively impacted.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Upgrade to PASSHE's general obligation rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Downgrade to PASSHE's general obligation rating

-Interruption of payment mechanisms that cause insufficient or delayed debt service payments to bond trustee

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2014 A and Series 2014 B bonds are secured under a Master Lease Agreement between PASSHE and Clarion University as Lessee and the Clarion University Foundation as Lessor, whereby the system covenants to make lease payments to CUF equal to debt service. In turn, the Foundation has assigned its rights to receive such payments to U.S. Bank as collateral agent and bond trustee. Adequate requirements exist for notification from the trustee to the system in the event a payment shortfall exists. The lease cannot be terminated or abated while the Series 2014 bonds remain outstanding. CUF has rental interruption insurance that will provide cash flow for debt service until insurance proceeds are received and paid to the trustee.

PROFILE

The Clarion University Foundation, Inc., is a nonprofit corporation under the laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and operated for the promotion of the charitable and educational purposes of Clarion University of Pennsylvania. Clarion University, founded in 1867, is a primarily undergraduate institution and a member of the PASSHE system. Similar to the other member institutions, overall enrollment has been declining with slightly more than 4,000 fall 2019 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

