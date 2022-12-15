Moody's upgrades Class A Notes in Italian NPL Diana SPV S.r.l.

Milan, December 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the rating of Class A Notes in Diana SPV S.r.l.. The rating action reflects faster than anticipated cash-flows generated from the recovery process on the non-performing loans (NPLs) which translates into an increased credit enhancement for the Notes.

....EUR235M Class A Notes, Upgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Jun 17, 2020 Assigned Baa2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Faster than anticipated cash-flows generated from the recovery process on the NPLs:

Cash flows up to date have been faster than we anticipated. As of May 2022 Cumulative Collection Ratio was at 157.4%, meaning that collections are coming faster than anticipated in the original Business Plan projections. Indeed, through the 31 May 2022 collection period, four collection periods since closing, aggregate collections net of recovery expenses but gross of fees were EUR 133.3 million versus original business plan expectations of EUR 84.7 million. Gross collections up to May 2022 as a percentage of the original Gross Book Value ("GBV") stood at 13.9%, while we expected these to be slightly below 10%, assuming a certain future property price scenario.

Class A balance is now at 50% of the balance when we rated the transaction.

Moody's notes that to the fast repayment of Class A Notes is also due to the EUR 54.6 million available collections at the closing date that were part of the issuer available funds at the first payment date, but also that gross collections were consistently at or above EUR 20 million per semester.

Gross collections from June 2022 to October 2022 (five out of six months of the most recent collection period) are equal to EUR 17.18 million.

NPV Cumulative Profitability Ratio stood at 108.3%, overall in line with original servicer's expectations, however it only refers to closed positions while the time to process open positions and the future collections on those remain to be seen.

Moody's also notes that Business Plan has been revised downward since closing. Triggers continue to be based on the original business plan and targets in the original business plan were less demanding than in similar transactions.

Moody's notes that Class B deferral triggers have not been hit up to date.

In terms of the underlying portfolio, the GBV stood at EUR 839.8 million as of May 2022 down from around EUR 1 billion at closing. Out of the approximately EUR 160 million reduction of GBV since closing, principal payments to Class A Notes have been around EUR 117 million. The portfolio is still highly concentrated in one single region, Lombardy, accounting for 81.9% of the GBV and Moody's notes an increasing concentration per borrower with Top 10 borrower accounting for 15% of the GBV.

NPL transactions' cash flows depend on the timing and amount of collections. Due to the current economic environment, Moody's has considered additional stresses in its analysis, including a 6 to 12-month delay in the recovery timing.

Moody's has taken into account the potential cost of the GACS Guarantee within its cash flow modelling, while any potential benefit from the guarantee for the senior Noteholders has not been considered in its analysis.

Increase in Available Credit Enhancement:

The advance rate on Class A Notes, the ratio between Class A Notes' balance and the outstanding GBV, decreased to 14.1% as of the June 2022 interest payment date from 23.5% at closing. A lower advance rate translates into higher protection against credit losses for the Notes. Indeed when we compare servicer's net expected collections from June 2022 onwards to the balance of the Notes, the ratio is around 2x for class A Notes. Net collections are applied according to the transaction's priority of payments with costs and interests ranking senior to class A Notes, but this is a strong coverage compared to other transactions.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Non-Performing and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390474. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the rating include: (i) the recovery process of the non-performing loans producing significantly higher cash-flows in a shorter time frame than expected; (ii) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (iii) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the rating include: (i) significantly lower or slower cash-flows generated from the recovery process on the non-performing loans due to either a longer time for the courts to process the foreclosures and bankruptcies, a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors. For instance, should economic conditions be worse than forecasted and the sale of the properties generate less cash-flows for the issuer or take a longer time to sell the properties, all these factors could result in a downgrade of the rating; (ii) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (iii) increase in sovereign risk.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sara Santagostino

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Michelangelo Margaria

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

