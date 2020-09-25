Moody's upgrades Class B Notes in Auto ABS French Leases 2018

Frankfurt am Main, September 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the rating of
Class B Notes in Auto ABS French Leases 2018:
....EUR 60M Class B Notes, Upgraded
to Aa2 (sf); previously on Nov 23, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned
A1 (sf)
Moody's has also affirmed the rating of the Class A Notes in the transaction:
....EUR 450M Class A Notes, Affirmed
Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 23, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned
Aaa (sf)
Auto ABS French Leases 2018 is a cash securitisation of lease receivables
extended and serviced by Compagnie Generale de Credit aux Particuliers
("CREDIPAR", NR, parent PSA Banque France rated
A3/P-2, A2(cr)/P-1(cr)) to obligors located in metropolitan
France. The portfolio consists of leases extended to individual
and professional clients located in France. The initial revolving
period ended in May 2019.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade action is prompted by an increase in credit enhancement for
the affected Notes, especially following the end of the initial
revolving period in May 2019. The upgrade action is also prompted
by the decrease of key collateral assumptions, as a result of better
than expected collateral performance. Moody's affirmed the rating
of Class A Notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain their
current rating.
Increase in Available Credit Enhancement:
Considerable deleveraging, resulting from the end of revolving period
and subsequent sequential amortization, led to the increase in the
credit enhancement ("CE") available to the rated tranches in the transaction.
The CE available under Classes A and B has increased to 49.0%
and 29.7% versus the closing CE levels of 25.7%
and 15.7% respectively.
Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions:
As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its assumptions
for the securitized portfolios reflecting the collateral performance to
date.
The collateral performance in Auto ABS French Leases 2018 is better than
the previous expectations. The 90 days plus arrears remain stable
at 0.1% of the current pool balance. As of August
2020, cumulative defaults were 0.77% of the original
pool balance plus replenishments, with pool factor of 47.2%.
Moody's assumed expected mean default rate of 4.0% of the
current portfolio balance. This corresponds to 2.65%
as of the original pool balance plus replenishments, down from the
initially assumed 4.0% at closing. Moody's left the
rest of assumptions unchanged.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the
current weak French economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming
months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is
tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the
virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our
forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
Principal Methodology:
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in
July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236186.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the rating include:
(1) a decrease in sovereign risk reflected in a higher local-currency
country ceiling; (2) performance of the underlying collateral that
is better than Moody's expected; (3) an increase in available credit
enhancement; and (4) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction
counterparties
Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings
include: (1) an increase in sovereign risk; (2) performance
of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected;
(3) deterioration in the Notes' available credit enhancement; and
(4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or Note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
