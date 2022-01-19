Moody's upgrades Class B notes in SIENA MORTGAGES 2010 -7

Frankfurt am Main, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
upgraded the rating of the Class B notes in SIENA MORTGAGES 2010 -7.
The rating action reflects better than expected collateral performance
and increased levels of credit enhancement for the affected notes.
Moody's affirmed the rating of the notes that had sufficient credit enhancement
to maintain the current ratings on the affected notes.
....EUR1666.9M Class A3 Notes,
Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Mar 30, 2021 Confirmed at
Aa3 (sf)
....EUR817.6M Class B Notes,
Upgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Mar 30, 2021 Affirmed Baa3
(sf)
Maximum achievable rating is Aa3 (sf) for structured finance transactions
in Italy, driven by the corresponding local currency country ceiling
of the country.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action is prompted by a decreased key collateral assumption,
namely the portfolio expected loss (EL) assumption, due to better
than expected collateral performance, and an increase in credit
enhancement for the affected tranche.
Revision of Key Collateral Assumption
As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its lifetime loss
expectation for the portfolio reflecting the collateral performance to
date.
The portfolio backing SIENA MORTGAGES 2010 -7 has been performing
well with 90 days plus arrears currently standing at 0.38%
of the current pool balance compared to 0.76% a year ago.
Cumulative defaults have increased only marginally to 2.98%
of original pool balance compared to 2.86% a year ago.
Moody's decreased the expected loss assumption from 3.40%
to 2.30% as a percentage of original pool balance.
Moody's has also assessed loan-by-loan information as a
part of its detailed transaction review to determine the credit support
consistent with target rating levels and the volatility of future losses.
As a result, Moody's has maintained the MILAN CE assumption at 12.50%.
Increase in Available Credit Enhancement
Sequential amortization and a non-amortizing reserve fund led to
the increase in the credit enhancement available in this transaction.
For example, for the Class B notes affected by today's upgrade
action, the credit enhancement increased to 10.48%
from 8.9% since the last rating action in March 2021.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in December 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1248130.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings
for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or
typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further
information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the
on-going surveillance in RMBS.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings
include: (i) performance of the underlying collateral that is better
than Moody's expected; (ii) an increase in available credit enhancement;
(iii) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties;
and (iv) a decrease in sovereign risk.
Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings
include: (i) an increase in sovereign risk; (ii) performance
of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected;
(iii) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement; and
(iv) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Rudolf Kurz
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Gaby Trinkaus, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454