Moody's upgrades Class C trust certificates for ORIX APL-J Trust 1 apartment loan securitization

Tokyo, January 23, 2023 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has upgraded the rating on the Class C trust certificates from an apartment loan securitization, ORIX APL-J Trust 1.

The affected rating is as follows:

Transaction name: ORIX APL-J Trust 1

....JPY300M Class C Trust Certificates, Upgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Nov 10, 2016 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

Underlying Assets: Apartment loans

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action is prompted by the increased credit enhancement of the Class C trust certificates, following the redemption of the trust certificates in a sequential manner that starts with the most senior class, followed by the junior classes.

The apartment buildings -- which are the mortgaged properties of the underlying loans -- were built by a specific property builder, which also acts as the master lessee, property manager and paying agent. The builder first announced in 2018 that it had found defects in its apartment buildings.

Vacancy rates of the apartment buildings in the deal are still higher than before early 2018, but have been on an improving trend since 2020, contributing to a higher debt service coverage ratio for the underlying loans. Similarly, vacancy rates for the builder's portfolio have improved to 15.9% as of December 2022 from 19.6% one year before, although the level is still higher than early 2018. Repayment of the apartment loans mainly relies on rent collections on the apartment buildings, making vacancy rates a key factor in evaluating the credit quality of the apartment loans. The lender of the apartment loan has recourse only to the apartment building and not the borrower.

Moody's has considered the negative impact on the current and future rental performance of the apartment buildings from the slow progress made by the builder in inspecting and completing repairs to apartment building defects. The builder has targeted the end of 2024 to complete repairs of all obvious defects (according to the builder's definition). However, given the currently slow progress, significant uncertainty remains around the timing of the completion of all repairs. The later the repairs occur, the more difficult it will be to attract new tenants. Moody's has considered these factors in its debt service coverage ratio analysis on the apartment loans and has assumed that vacancy rates will deteriorate significantly from current levels.

On the other hand, Moody's expects the loan recovery rate to be high even without giving credit to the building value, because loan amortization has started since the transactions closed more than 17 years ago.

This rating action has also considered the sensitivity of the trust certificates under a stressed scenario where the builder is bankrupt with apartment buildings left unrepaired. As the builder is the master lessee and paying agent in the transaction, the master lease and paying agent agreement would be terminated. Under this scenario, loan defaults may increase significantly and occur in a concentrated manner.

Moody's has conducted a cash flow analysis under various sensitivity scenarios including considering a higher correlation between loan defaults, and has captured the significant asset concentration present in the simulated portfolio default distribution.

Since closing, the floating interest rate on the underlying loans and the trust certificates has referred to the six-month Japanese yen Libor, which was discontinued at the end of 2021. The transaction parties have changed the base interest rate to TORF + adjustment spread for both the underlying loans and the trust certificates, such that there is no interest rate mismatch.

The rating action reflects the positive effects from the increased credit enhancement while considering the abovementioned risks and Moody's expectation for loan performance.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations (Japanese)" published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/392708. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors that would lead to a rating upgrade or downgrade include developments around the builder's financial condition; the apartment buildings' repair completion and vacancy rates, which would lead to an improvement or a deterioration in the credit quality of the apartment loans; and the amount of credit enhancement available for the trust certificates.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

