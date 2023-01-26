Moody's upgrades Clay County, TN's Issuer and GO ratings to A2

New York, January 26, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Clay County, TN's issuer rating to A2 from A3. The issuer rating reflects the county's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded the county's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating to A2 from A3. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The county has about $3.5 million in outstanding debt. The rating under review outlook has been removed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the issuer rating to A2 reflects the county's solid finances and manageable leverage. Fiscal 2022 ended with an increase in available fund balance and liquidity given strong revenue performance and conservative budgeting. While overall governmental fund reserves increased (primarily the result of an increase in the General Debt Service Fund), General Fund balance also increased by a solid $244,480. Property taxes are the county's single largest revenue source at 20% of governmental revenues and 34% of General Fund revenues. Local option sales taxes are the second largest at 6% of governmental revenues and 9% of General Fund revenues. The county's fiscal 2022 Available Fund Balance ratio was a solid 58.1% of annual revenues and its Liquidity ratio was 90.3%. Management projects that fiscal 2023 General Fund performance will continue this trend of healthy revenue performance and therefore anticipates reserves and cash levels will remain similar to fiscal 2022.

The county's long-term liabilities ratio is currently very manageable at 81.8% of annual revenues but could increase given possible additional debt plans which would finance a new prison. While financing plans are still in the early stages, the new loan could be in the range of $7.5 million, which could increase the county's long-term liabilities ratio to approximately 160% of annual revenues. Pension and OPEB (other post employment benefits) are also very manageable and are not expected to increase in any substantial fashion in the next two years. The county's fixed cost ratio is also currently affordable at 3.5% of revenues, but will increase if new debt is taken on in the next year or two.

The rating also incorporates the county's smaller, but expanding economic base in north central Tennessee (Aaa stable) along the Tennessee-Kentucky border. The gross domestic product of the county is considerably lower than that of the nation over the last five years (-6.3%). Full value per capita within the city is moderately below average for the rating category at $70,493. Resident income levels as measured by median household income (adjusted for regional price parity), are below average for the rating category at 58.6% of the nation.

The upgrade to A2 on the GOULT bond rating and absence of distinction between the issuer and GOULT ratings reflects the county's general obligation full faith and credit pledge.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant increases in resident income levels

- Substantial economic growth and improved full value per capita

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant decline in available fund balance and liquidity levels

- Material increase in debt levels or overall long-term liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The issuer rating reflects the county's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features.

The bonds are payable from unlimited ad valorem taxes levied on all taxable property within the county. For the prompt payment of principal of and interest on the bonds, the full faith and credit of the county are pledged.

PROFILE

Clay County is located in north central Tennessee (Aaa stable), approximately 100 miles northwest of Knoxville (Aa1 stable) and 75 miles northeast of Metro. Govt. of Nashville & Davidson Cnty., TN (Aa2 stable). The county's population is estimated at 7,640 as of 2020 (American Community Survey).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

