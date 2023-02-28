Moody's upgrades Cleveland-Cliffs CFR to Ba2; outlook stable

New York, February 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s (Cliffs) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD and its senior unsecured note rating to B1 from B2. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the Ba2 rating on Cliffs guaranteed senior secured notes and the Ba3 rating on its guaranteed senior unsecured notes. The affirmation of the guaranteed secured and guaranteed unsecured notes ratings reflects the company's evolving capital structure including the upsizing of its asset-based lending facility (unrated) to $4.5 billion from $3.5 billion in December 2021 and the pay down of other secured and unsecured debt. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains at SGL-1. Its ratings outlook was changed to stable from positive.

"The upgrade of Cleveland-Cliffs ratings reflects improved steel sector fundamentals, which will continue to support historically strong operating results and free cash flow generation and lead to continued debt reduction." said Michael Corelli, Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B1 (LGD6) from B2 (LGD5)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD4) from (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD5) from (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Cleveland-Cliffs Ba2 corporate family rating incorporates its exposure to cyclical end markets and volatile iron ore and steel prices, but also considers our expectation for a historically strong operating performance and continued debt reduction in 2023. The rating also presumes the company will maintain moderate financial leverage and ample interest coverage in a normalized steel price environment.

Cliffs rating also considers the company's large scale and strong market position as the largest US flat-rolled integrated steel producer in the US with crude steelmaking capacity of about 20 million tons, and the benefits of its position as an integrated steel producer from necessary raw materials through the steel making and finishing processes. Nevertheless, it also reflects the carbon transition risks related to the company's reliance on the higher emitting blast furnace and basic oxygen furnace integrated steelmaking process. Cliffs does have a strong position in the North American iron ore markets, and its HBI facility along with scrap processing capabilities enhances its vertical integration in raw materials and enables it to have lower carbon emissions than other global integrated steel producers. Cliffs rating also reflects the benefits of its contract position, particularly with the automotive industry, which provides a good earnings base. Its performance will benefit on a lagged basis during rising steel price environments due to the nature of the contracts and renegotiation periods, but this does temper the downside during periods of declining steel prices.

Cliffs operating performance materially weakened in Q4 2022 due to higher maintenance, energy and alloy costs and materially lower spot market steel prices. As a result, it generated only about $80 million in Moody's adjusted EBITDA. This somewhat overshadowed a second consecutive strong year for the company with adjusted EBITDA of about $2.9 billion and free cash flow generation of around $1.5 billion. The company's operating performance should materially strengthen from the Q4 level as the automotive sector moves past its supply chain issues, economic growth remains resilient in the face of higher inflation and interest rates, its maintenance, energy and material costs ebb and steel prices strengthen due to contract resets and rising spot market prices. Hot rolled coil prices bottomed out at about $640 per ton in November 2022 and have recently surged to about $950 per ton on improved demand, reduced supply due to temporary or permanent facility closures and a slower than expected ramp up in new flat rolled steel capacity.

Cliffs earnings will remain somewhat weak in Q1 2023 as the lagged effect of weak Q4 prices impact its operating results. There is also the risk that steel demand and prices weaken as the year progresses and higher interest rates weigh on economic growth as supply increases from new capacity ramping up. This should be somewhat tempered by spending related to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act and the benefits of domestic steel sector consolidation. Therefore, we are projecting Cliffs will generate adjusted EBITDA of about $2 billion - $2.5 billion in 2023 assuming hot rolled coil prices average about $700 – 750 per ton.

Cliffs should generate strong free cash flow of about $1 billion if EBITDA is in the $2 billion - $2.5 billion range and we expect most of this cash to be directed towards debt reduction. Cliffs paid down about $1.1 billion of debt in 2022 which resulted in a leverage ratio (debt/EBITDA) of only 1.8x and interest coverage (EBIT/Interest) of 5.5x as of December 2022. We anticipate the company's weaker operating performance in 2023 will result in its leverage ratio modestly rising while its interest coverage declines as higher rates affect its interest costs. The leverage ratio will remain strong for the Ba2 corporate family rating but is expected to rise to a level more commensurate with Cliffs rating when steel prices and metal spreads decline towards more normalized historical levels, and some of its other credit and profitability metrics will be in line with the current rating.

Cliffs' Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-1 reflects the company's very good liquidity profile, which is supported by its $4.5 billion asset-based lending facility (ABL) and our expectation for strong free cash flow this year. The company had $26 million of cash and $2.486 billion of borrowing availability on this facility which had $1.864 billion of borrowings and $150 million of letters of credit issued as of December 31, 2022. We expect the company to materially pay down its revolver borrowings in 2023 since rising interest rates have reduced the benefit of maintaining revolver borrowings and retiring other higher rate debt.

The stable ratings outlook incorporates our expectation for a moderately weaker operating performance in 2023, but for the company to maintain profitability and credit metrics that support the current ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Cliffs ratings could be considered for an upgrade if steel prices and metal spreads remain above historical averages and the company demonstrates a clearly defined and more conservative financial policy and pursues further debt reduction. Quantitatively, if Cliffs sustains a leverage ratio of no more than 2.5x and CFO less dividends in excess of 35% of its outstanding debt through varying steel price points, then its ratings could be positively impacted.

Cliffs ratings could be downgraded if it does not continue to pay down debt or its leverage ratio is sustained above 3.5x or CFO less dividends below 25% of its outstanding debt or it fails to maintain a good liquidity profile.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is the largest iron ore and flat-rolled steel producer in North America with approximately 28 million gross tons of annual iron ore capacity and about 20 million tons of crude steelmaking capacity. The company also has the capacity to produce 1.9 million metric tons of hot briquetted iron (HBI) and the capability to process about 3 million tons of scrap at 22 scrap collection and processing facilities. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, Cliffs had revenues of $22.99 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356428. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

