Moody's upgrades Cleveland, OH's issuer rating to Aa3 & assigns Aa3 to GOLT bonds; outlook is stable

New York, July 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the City of Cleveland, OH's issuer rating to Aa3 from A1 and assigns a Aa3 rating to the city's $45.9 million Various Purpose General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022A. Concurrently, Moody's upgrades to Aa3 from A1 the ratings on the city's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT), and special tax (subordinate lien income tax and subordinate lien unrestricted income tax) bonds. Additionally, the rating on outstanding bonds payable from non-tax revenue has been upgraded to A1 from A2. The outlook is stable. Following the sale of the current offering the city will have a total of $387 million in outstanding GOLT-backed debt, $399.2 million in subordinate lien income tax-backed debt, and $55 million in non-tax revenue debt.

The city's Aa3 issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of debt supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The city does not currently have any outstanding debt supported by a GOULT pledge. The pledge supporting the city's GOLT bonds is considered limited tax based on the statutorily imposed limit of ten-mills on the ad valorem property taxes pledged.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the city's issuer rating to Aa3 reflects strengthening of fund balance and liquidity. Reserves are expected to remain very healthy across city operations given an influx of federal aid and conservative budgeting of revenue and expenses. Also considered is the city's role as a regional economic center with the ability to generate revenue from nonresident commuters that helps to mitigate very low per capita property wealth and resident incomes. The rating also factors the city's above average leverage from debt and post-retirement benefit liabilities.

The absence of a distinction between the Aa3 rating on the city's GOLT bonds and its Aa3 issuer rating is based on the city's full faith and credit pledged to the repayment of its limited tax debt.

The Aa3 rating on city's special tax bonds (subordinate lien income tax revenue) reflects capping at the city's issuer rating level given an absence of legal separation of pledged revenue from the city's operations. The pledged revenue is income tax receipts remaining after annual GOLT debt service is paid. The rating also considers strong debt service coverage provided by pledged revenue.

The Aa3 rating on the city's special tax bonds (subordinate lien unrestricted income tax) is also capped at the issuer rating given an absence of legal separating of pledged revenues from city operations. Also considered is still strong debt service coverage of the bonds despite a slightly smaller revenue base that is limited to 8/9 of gross income tax collections.

The A1 nontax revenue rating is notched once from the city's issuer rating to reflect the more limited nature of nontax revenue pledged to the repayment of the bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the city's credit profile will remain steady as its buildup of robust reserves provides a substantial cushion against a weakening of revenue and downside economic events.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant economic and tax base expansion including a strengthening of resident income metrics and improved population trends

- Material reductions the city's total combined leverage of debt and unfunded post-retirement benefit liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Pronounced contraction of the city's economy and tax base including material declines to income tax collections

- Recurring operating deficits resulting in a narrowing of fund balance or liquidity - Substantial increase in leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

Cleveland's GOLT bonds, including the Series 2022A bonds, carry the city's full faith and credit pledge, along with its authority to levy ad valorem property taxes under its state imposed 10-mill limitation. The senior lien of the city's income tax revenue is also pledged towards the repayment of the GOLT bonds.

The city's subordinate lien income tax bonds are payable from income tax revenue collections that are subordinate to general obligation debt service. The city's existing subordinate lien unrestricted income tax bonds are secured by the unrestricted portion of the city's income tax revenue (8/9 of total collections) and are also subordinate to general obligation debt service.

The city's nontax revenue bonds are payable solely from the city's collection of nontax revenue which includes licenses and permits, charges for services, fines and forfeitures, and interest earnings.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022A bonds will finance various capital projects and equipment purchases, including city vehicles. Capital projects include construction, renovations, and improvement to city facilities, parks, and streets and sidewalks.

PROFILE

The City of Cleveland encompasses roughly 80 square miles of Cuyahoga County (Aa2 stable), along the shores of Lake Erie in northeast Ohio (Aa1 stable). The city is governed under a mayor-council form of government and provides comprehensive municipal services, including certain utilities, to a population of approximately 373,000 residents.

