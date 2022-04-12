Moody's upgrades ClubCorp's CFR to B3; Outlook Stable

New York, April 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded ClubCorp Holdings, Inc.'s ("ClubCorp") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B3 from Caa1 and Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to B3-PD from Caa1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the rating on the company's first lien credit facilities (revolver and term loan) to B2 from B3, and the rating on the senior unsecured notes to Caa2 from Caa3. The outlook is stable.

The upgrade of the CFR to B3 reflects Moody's expectation that operating performance including membership trends and revenue from private events will continue to recover in 2022 as the threat of the coronavirus pandemic subsides. ClubCorp's FY21 revenue is slightly better than FY19 (pre-Covid) despite private events as well as city and stadium club segments that were still in recovery mode. The golf and country club business was resilient and is benefitting from strong participation in golf as a socially-distanced outdoor activity, and the company's investments to upgrade facilities, which is leading to more premium pricing. Moody's believes there is some risk that golf demand will moderate as a broader array of competing leisure activities recover, but that good amenity reinvestment will support stable membership. The city and stadium clubs, as well as private events, should rebound more fully over the next year and bolster ClubCorp's earnings growth. Lease adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage (including capital leases from sales-lease back transactions) was about 12x for FY2021 and Moody's expects it will decline to about 8x over the next 12 to 18 months along with a continued earnings recovery. Additionally, Moody's expects the company to have adequate liquidity over the next year with an approximate $38 million cash balance at calendar year end 2021, $97 million available from its $142.5 million revolver due September 2023 (net of $45 million outstanding as of year end 2021), as well as modest positive free cash flow in the range of $20 to $30 million in FY22. The upgrade also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will actively seek to refinance its revolver well ahead of its expiration in September 2023.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Issuer: ClubCorp Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, upgrade to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

.... Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility (Revolver and Term Loan), upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Â…. Senior Unsecured Notes, upgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: ClubCorp Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

ClubCorp's B3 CFR reflects the company's high financial leverage with Moody's lease adjusted debt/EBITDA about 12x for the twelve months ended December 2021. Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA leverage will improve to about 8x over the next 12 to 18 months due to an expected earnings recovery from a modest membership increase and resumption of special events at club facilities. The company's core business as a golf, city and stadium club owner/operator is susceptible to discretionary consumer spending and factors such as varying regional weather conditions. High capital outlays for ongoing reinvestment and maintenance of the clubs is necessary to retain a premium service offering. ClubCorp also faces event risk stemming from the potential for large outlays associated with refunds of initiation deposits, of which the current portion of the liability is approximately $255 million. Governance factors include the company's debt financed acquisition strategy and shareholder-friendly financial strategies under the private equity ownership. However, the rating reflects ClubCorp's leading position in the private club membership business and its solid recurring revenue base, which is underpinned by a dues-based business model and affluent clientele. ClubCorp's credit profile benefits from significant real estate value for the 107 out of 161 golf and country clubs that the company owns. ClubCorp's main business operating golf and country clubs helped mitigate the impact from the coronavirus pandemic as demand for outdoor sports such as golf remained strong during the pandemic. Cost inflation and labor availability are operating challenges but Moody's expects the company to largely mitigate including through stepped up pricing.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Although an economic recovery is underway, continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, there is uncertainty around our forecasts.

Governance factors primarily relate to the company's private equity ownership and associated tolerance for high leverage, and its growth through acquisition strategy. The debt funded acquisition of seven golf country clubs from Toll Brother Golf (October 2019) is an example of aggressive financial policies. Moody's believes the risk of future debt funded acquisitions or dividend distributions is high and puts pressure on the company's credit profile.

Moody's views environmental risks as moderate because of the significant water, energy and chemical usage in operations and the expansion land needed for the facilities. The company must meet environmental standards to prevent soil and water contamination from fertilizer and other chemicals used.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Clubcorp's debt-to-EBITDA leverage will decline to about 8x over the next 12 to 18 months due to an earnings recovery. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation for adequate liquidity over the next year and that the company will re-finance its revolver well ahead of the September 2023 expiration date.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company delivers continued revenue and earnings growth with good reinvestment in the facilities, Moody's lease adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage is maintained below 6.5x, and the company maintains at least good liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if membership levels, revenue or operating margins decline, facility reinvestment is weak, or liquidity deteriorates. A large increase in cash outflows or litigation related to membership deposits could also prompt a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, ClubCorp is one of the largest owner, operator and manager of private golf, country, city, sports and alumni clubs in North America, and the largest owner of golf clubs in the US. As of year-end 2021, the company operated 200 clubs (161 golf & country clubs and 32 city clubs and 7 stadium clubs) and 6 BigShots Golf locations in 30 states, the District of Columbia and two foreign countries (Mexico and United Kingdom). The company has been owned by the Apollo Global Management, LLC since 2017. ClubCorp generated revenue of approximately $1,176 million in FY2021 ended December 31, 2021.

