Moody's upgrades CoAdvantage's CFR to B2 from B3 on improving operating performance; outlook is stable

New York, September 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded AQ Carver Buyer, Inc.'s (d/b/a "CoAdvantage") corporate family rating ("CFR") to B2 from B3 and its probability of default rating ("PDR") to B2-PD from B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the rating on the issuer's senior secured first lien credit facility to B1 from B2 as well as the rating on senior secured second lien term loan to Caa1 from Caa2. The outlook is stable.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Upgraded:

..Issuer: AQ Carver Buyer, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....GTD Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook:

..Issuer: AQ Carver Buyer, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the CFR to B2 from B3 was driven by CoAdvantage's deleveraging to 4.8x as of June 30, 2022 as well as Moody's expectation of continued improvement in the company's operating performance over the coming 12 to 18 months amidst relatively healthy employment levels and SMB clients' continued outsourcing of increasingly complex and burdensome payroll and related human resource functions. Concurrently, Moody's expects the company's strong profitability metrics, which have exceeded pre-coronavirus levels in recent periods, to be sustained, with the possibility of modest margin expansion fueled by operating leverage benefits during this period.

The potential for CoAdvantage to pursue additional debt financed asset purchases or dividend distributions continues to present releveraging risk, but Moody's expects such initiatives to fuel limited increases in the company's debt such that CoAdvantage's credit metrics will remain consistent with comparable services industry issuers also rated in the B2 CFR category.

CoAdvantage's B2 CFR is principally constrained by moderately high debt/EBITDA of 4.8x (Moody's adjusted) as of June 30, 2022 as well as small revenue scale relative to Professional Employer Organization ("PEO") industry leaders in a highly competitive market with relatively low barriers to entry. CoAdvantage's exposure to macroeconomic cyclicality with respect to employment trends, historically considerable turnover in the company's core SMB customer base, and substantial revenue concentration in the Southeast United States also pressure its credit profile. Moreover, CoAdvantage's concentrated private equity ownership by Aquiline Capital Partners ("Aquiline") presents corporate governance risks, particularly with respect to aggressive financial strategies. However, the company's credit profile is supported by the attractive long term secular growth prospects of the PEO sector as well as CoAdvantage's recurring revenue sales model which provides good revenue visibility. Additionally, CoAdvantage's strong profitability margins and modest capital expenditure budget should fuel solid free cash flow generation over the next 12 months.

The upgrade of the senior secured first lien credit facility ratings to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3) reflects the upgrade of CoAdvantage's CFR and PDR to B2 and B2-PD, respectively, as well as a loss given default ("LGD") assessment of (LGD3). The first lien loan rating is one notch above the CFR and takes into account the instrument's priority in the collateral and senior ranking in the capital structure relative to CoAdvantage's second lien debt maturing in 2026 rated Caa1 (LGD5). The Caa1 rating on the second lien term loan is two notches below the B2 CFR acknowledging its junior position in the capital structure which exposes it to the first loss.

CoAdvantage's good liquidity position is supported by an unrestricted cash balance of $127 million as of June 30, 2022, and Moody's expectation for free cash flow of approximately $60 million over the next 12 months. Free cash flow should comfortably cover approximately $3.5 million of annual required first lien term loan amortization. The company's liquidity is also bolstered by an undrawn $45 million revolving credit facility maturing in September 2024. While AQC's term loans are not subject to financial covenants, the revolving credit facility has a springing covenant based on a maximum net first lien leverage ratio of 4.75x and a maximum total net leverage ratio set at 6.75x which the company should be comfortably in compliance with over the next 12-18 months.

The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that CoAdvantage will realize annual organic revenue growth in the mid-to-high single digit percentage range in the coming 12 to 18 months as healthy employment levels in the company's markets and employers continued outsourcing of payroll and related functions fuels solid demand trends for the company's services. Concurrently, Moody's expects modest improvement in EBITDA margins and debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) levels to moderate during this period and approach 4x by the end of 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if CoAdvantage expands revenues and EBITDA to drive improved scale, Moody's expects the company will maintain debt-to-EBITDA below 4x, annual free cash flow to debt is sustained above 10%, and the company adheres to conservative financial strategies.

The ratings could be downgraded if CoAdvantage experiences a deterioration in operating performance or adopts more aggressive financial policies, resulting in Debt/EBITDA increasing above 6.5x and annual free cash flow to debt is sustained below 5%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Tampa, FL, CoAdvantage, owned by Aquiline, provides outsourced human resource functions, including payroll, benefits acquisition, and regulatory compliance management, primarily to small and mid-sized businesses. In 2022, Moody's expects the company's net revenues to exceed $260 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lee Zeltser

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Andrea Usai

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

