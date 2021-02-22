Moody's upgrades Coeur's CFR to B2; assigns B3 rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes; outlook stable

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
CAREERS
DIVERSITY & INCLUSION
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's upgrades Coeur's CFR to B2; assigns B3 rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes; outlook stable

22 Feb 2021

New York, February 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the Corporate Family Rating of Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur") to B2 from B3, the probability of default rating to B2-PD from B3-PD and assigned a B3 rating to the company's new $350 million senior unsecured notes due 2029. The proceeds from the proposed notes will be used to refinance the existing senior unsecured notes due 2024, pay for related transaction fees and expenses, and for general corporate purposes. The rating of the existing notes will be withdrawn after the close of the transaction. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains SGL-3. The outlook is stable.

"The upgrade reflects the company's strengthened credit profile and Moody's expectations that Coeur's will maintain an adequate liquidity position and credit metrics commensurate with a B2 rating throughout the expansion of its Rochester mine in Nevada," said Botir Sharipov, Vice President - Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Coeur.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Coeur Mining, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: Coeur Mining, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Coeur Mining, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Coeur's B2 corporate family rating reflects its modest scale, relatively high cost position and exposure to volatile gold and silver prices. The rating favorably considers the fact that Coeur generates more than 60% of its revenues in the U.S. and that the company's geologically prospective assets in Nevada offer ample organic growth opportunities. However, the rating also takes into account the relatively short mine life of some of its operating assets, significant capital required to complete the Rochester expansion as well as ongoing investments in exploration and other growth initiatives.

The upgrade factors in a substantial improvement in the company's credit metrics and liquidity position which were driven largely by debt reduction, higher gold and silver prices and improved cash flow over the last 18 months. The upgrade also assumes that Coeur will complete the Rochester expansion as planned and that the company will realize the expected benefits of the project, including lower operating costs, after the ramp-up to commercial production.

After a significant deterioration in operating and financial performance in 2018 largely as a result of challenges at the Silvertip mine, Coeur used $125 million from two equity offerings, $25 million from a prepayment for a portion of Kensington concentrate, cash on hand and a $20 million exchange of its senior notes to reduce its debt load by over $160 million in 2019. Silvertip was put on care and maintenance (credit-positive) to invest in exploration, grow its mineral resource base and evaluate mill upgrade and expansion opportunities. Higher gold and silver prices, better operating margins and cash flow generation enabled the company to fully repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility and reduce leverage, as adjusted by Moody's, to about to 1.3x in FY2020 from 3.8x as of June 30, 2019. The company has also entered into net-zero-cost collar contracts on about 285koz of expected 2021-2022 gold production at weighted average floor and ceiling prices of $1,612/oz and $1,943/oz, respectively. These hedges are expected to provide a partial downside protection from the potential volatility in gold prices during the construction phase of the Rochester expansion project.

The expansion includes the construction of a new leach pad, a crushing system with two high-pressure grinding roll (HPGR) units, a Merrill-Crowe process plant and ancillary facilities at the expected capital cost of $397 million, which is large for the company with annual revenues of $785 million (2020). Once completed, the project is expected to more than double gold and silver production, materially reduce operating costs and increase cash flow generation. However, meaningful risks remain with respect to completing the project on time and on budget, achieving the required economies of scale and metallurgical recoveries. Volatility in gold and silver prices could also have a significant impact on the company's cash flow generation and liquidity. Assuming gold price of $1,500/oz and silver price of $21/oz, the top end of Moody's price sensitivity ranges, and factoring in the existing gold hedges, Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA could increase to 2.5x in 2021. Leverage is expected to remain at or below 2x in 2021 if the company realizes gold and silver prices of or higher than $1,700/oz and $23/oz, respectively.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Coeur will complete the Rochester expansion as planned and that currently high operating costs at Rochester will decline materially after the ramp-up to commercial production. The outlook also assumes that Coeur's credit metrics will remain commensurate with B2 rating and that the company will maintain an adequate liquidity profile throughout the construction phase.

Coeur, like other mining companies, faces a number of ESG risks including but not limited to environmental and asset retirement obligations, cyanide use, water management and water rights. In addition, the company is subject to significant governmental regulations including the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Act. Coeur has tailings facilities located at three of its mining sites, which it continually monitors. The company has also committed to reduce waste and water usage at its mining facilities. Key environmental goals include reducing landfill waste by 10% across all sites by 2025 as well as decreasing discharge exceedances in 2020 as compared to 2019.

The SGL-3 rating reflects the company's adequate liquidity profile with FY2020 year-end cash balance of $93 million and, net of $35 million in outstanding letters of credit, $265 million available under the recently upsized $300 million revolving credit facility (RCF). Proforma the notes issuance, cash and cash equivalents are expected to increase to $195 million and the maturity of the RCF planned to be extended by 3 years to 2025. The RCF is secured by substantially all of the assets of the company and its domestic subsidiaries, as well as a pledge of the shares of certain of the Company's subsidiaries. Moody's expects Coeur to be FCF negative in 2021-2022 and to rely heavily on the facility to complete the expansion before returning to positive cash generation in 2023. The level of cash burn could range widely depending on commodity prices and the company's ability to reduce cash costs, particularly at Rochester. The credit agreement contains financial covenants including maximum net leverage ratio of 3.5x and minimum interest coverage ratio (EBITDA/Interest Charges) of 3.0x. We expect the company to remain in compliance with covenants in the next 12 months.

Under Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology, the B3 rating on the new senior unsecured notes, one notch below the CFR, reflects their lower priority position in the capital structure and their effective subordination to the RCF (unrated). The notes will be guaranteed by subsidiaries of the company representing a majority of Coeur's FY2020 sales and total assets as of December 31, 2020. Non-guarantor subsidiaries represented about 37% of Coeur's FY2020 sales and 36% of total assets as of December 31, 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would be considered if the company successfully completes the Rochester expansion project, ramps up the expanded mine to commercial production as planned and is able to generate sustained positive free cash flow. Quantitatively, Moody's would consider an upgrade if, post Rochester expansion, the company were expected to sustain an adjusted leverage of below 3.0x (debt/EBITDA) and EBIT margin of at least 8%.

A negative rating pressure could develop if gold and silver prices decline materially from current levels, if there are material delays or capex overruns with respect to the Rochester expansion project and if the company experiences operational issues at its mines, which could result in lowered production, higher costs and leverage and greater than anticipated cash burn. Quantitatively, Moody's would consider a downgrade if the leverage ratio increases to and is sustained above 3.5x and (CFO - Dividends)/Debt) declines below 20% of outstanding debt. A significant reduction in borrowing availability or liquidity could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a mid-tier gold and silver producer. The company's producing properties include Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, Wharf gold mine in South Dakota and Kensington gold mine in Alaska. The company also owns the Silvertip mine (silver-zinc-lead) in Canada, Sterling/Crown Gold Project in Nevada, multiple exploration assets in North America and interests in early stage precious metals companies. Coeur generated about $785 million of revenue in FY2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Botir Sharipov
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

No Related Data.
© 2021 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com