Moody's upgrades Coeur's CFR to B2; assigns B3 rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes; outlook stable

New York, February 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the Corporate Family Rating of Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur") to B2 from B3, the probability of default rating to B2-PD from B3-PD and assigned a B3 rating to the company's new $350 million senior unsecured notes due 2029. The proceeds from the proposed notes will be used to refinance the existing senior unsecured notes due 2024, pay for related transaction fees and expenses, and for general corporate purposes. The rating of the existing notes will be withdrawn after the close of the transaction. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains SGL-3. The outlook is stable.

"The upgrade reflects the company's strengthened credit profile and Moody's expectations that Coeur's will maintain an adequate liquidity position and credit metrics commensurate with a B2 rating throughout the expansion of its Rochester mine in Nevada," said Botir Sharipov, Vice President - Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Coeur.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Coeur Mining, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: Coeur Mining, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Coeur Mining, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Coeur's B2 corporate family rating reflects its modest scale, relatively high cost position and exposure to volatile gold and silver prices. The rating favorably considers the fact that Coeur generates more than 60% of its revenues in the U.S. and that the company's geologically prospective assets in Nevada offer ample organic growth opportunities. However, the rating also takes into account the relatively short mine life of some of its operating assets, significant capital required to complete the Rochester expansion as well as ongoing investments in exploration and other growth initiatives.

The upgrade factors in a substantial improvement in the company's credit metrics and liquidity position which were driven largely by debt reduction, higher gold and silver prices and improved cash flow over the last 18 months. The upgrade also assumes that Coeur will complete the Rochester expansion as planned and that the company will realize the expected benefits of the project, including lower operating costs, after the ramp-up to commercial production.

After a significant deterioration in operating and financial performance in 2018 largely as a result of challenges at the Silvertip mine, Coeur used $125 million from two equity offerings, $25 million from a prepayment for a portion of Kensington concentrate, cash on hand and a $20 million exchange of its senior notes to reduce its debt load by over $160 million in 2019. Silvertip was put on care and maintenance (credit-positive) to invest in exploration, grow its mineral resource base and evaluate mill upgrade and expansion opportunities. Higher gold and silver prices, better operating margins and cash flow generation enabled the company to fully repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility and reduce leverage, as adjusted by Moody's, to about to 1.3x in FY2020 from 3.8x as of June 30, 2019. The company has also entered into net-zero-cost collar contracts on about 285koz of expected 2021-2022 gold production at weighted average floor and ceiling prices of $1,612/oz and $1,943/oz, respectively. These hedges are expected to provide a partial downside protection from the potential volatility in gold prices during the construction phase of the Rochester expansion project.

The expansion includes the construction of a new leach pad, a crushing system with two high-pressure grinding roll (HPGR) units, a Merrill-Crowe process plant and ancillary facilities at the expected capital cost of $397 million, which is large for the company with annual revenues of $785 million (2020). Once completed, the project is expected to more than double gold and silver production, materially reduce operating costs and increase cash flow generation. However, meaningful risks remain with respect to completing the project on time and on budget, achieving the required economies of scale and metallurgical recoveries. Volatility in gold and silver prices could also have a significant impact on the company's cash flow generation and liquidity. Assuming gold price of $1,500/oz and silver price of $21/oz, the top end of Moody's price sensitivity ranges, and factoring in the existing gold hedges, Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA could increase to 2.5x in 2021. Leverage is expected to remain at or below 2x in 2021 if the company realizes gold and silver prices of or higher than $1,700/oz and $23/oz, respectively.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Coeur will complete the Rochester expansion as planned and that currently high operating costs at Rochester will decline materially after the ramp-up to commercial production. The outlook also assumes that Coeur's credit metrics will remain commensurate with B2 rating and that the company will maintain an adequate liquidity profile throughout the construction phase.

Coeur, like other mining companies, faces a number of ESG risks including but not limited to environmental and asset retirement obligations, cyanide use, water management and water rights. In addition, the company is subject to significant governmental regulations including the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Act. Coeur has tailings facilities located at three of its mining sites, which it continually monitors. The company has also committed to reduce waste and water usage at its mining facilities. Key environmental goals include reducing landfill waste by 10% across all sites by 2025 as well as decreasing discharge exceedances in 2020 as compared to 2019.

The SGL-3 rating reflects the company's adequate liquidity profile with FY2020 year-end cash balance of $93 million and, net of $35 million in outstanding letters of credit, $265 million available under the recently upsized $300 million revolving credit facility (RCF). Proforma the notes issuance, cash and cash equivalents are expected to increase to $195 million and the maturity of the RCF planned to be extended by 3 years to 2025. The RCF is secured by substantially all of the assets of the company and its domestic subsidiaries, as well as a pledge of the shares of certain of the Company's subsidiaries. Moody's expects Coeur to be FCF negative in 2021-2022 and to rely heavily on the facility to complete the expansion before returning to positive cash generation in 2023. The level of cash burn could range widely depending on commodity prices and the company's ability to reduce cash costs, particularly at Rochester. The credit agreement contains financial covenants including maximum net leverage ratio of 3.5x and minimum interest coverage ratio (EBITDA/Interest Charges) of 3.0x. We expect the company to remain in compliance with covenants in the next 12 months.

Under Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology, the B3 rating on the new senior unsecured notes, one notch below the CFR, reflects their lower priority position in the capital structure and their effective subordination to the RCF (unrated). The notes will be guaranteed by subsidiaries of the company representing a majority of Coeur's FY2020 sales and total assets as of December 31, 2020. Non-guarantor subsidiaries represented about 37% of Coeur's FY2020 sales and 36% of total assets as of December 31, 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would be considered if the company successfully completes the Rochester expansion project, ramps up the expanded mine to commercial production as planned and is able to generate sustained positive free cash flow. Quantitatively, Moody's would consider an upgrade if, post Rochester expansion, the company were expected to sustain an adjusted leverage of below 3.0x (debt/EBITDA) and EBIT margin of at least 8%.

A negative rating pressure could develop if gold and silver prices decline materially from current levels, if there are material delays or capex overruns with respect to the Rochester expansion project and if the company experiences operational issues at its mines, which could result in lowered production, higher costs and leverage and greater than anticipated cash burn. Quantitatively, Moody's would consider a downgrade if the leverage ratio increases to and is sustained above 3.5x and (CFO - Dividends)/Debt) declines below 20% of outstanding debt. A significant reduction in borrowing availability or liquidity could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a mid-tier gold and silver producer. The company's producing properties include Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, Wharf gold mine in South Dakota and Kensington gold mine in Alaska. The company also owns the Silvertip mine (silver-zinc-lead) in Canada, Sterling/Crown Gold Project in Nevada, multiple exploration assets in North America and interests in early stage precious metals companies. Coeur generated about $785 million of revenue in FY2020.

