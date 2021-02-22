Moody's upgrades Coeur's CFR to B2; assigns B3 rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes; outlook stable

New York, February 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded
the Corporate Family Rating of Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur")
to B2 from B3, the probability of default rating to B2-PD
from B3-PD and assigned a B3 rating to the company's new
$350 million senior unsecured notes due 2029. The proceeds
from the proposed notes will be used to refinance the existing senior
unsecured notes due 2024, pay for related transaction fees and expenses,
and for general corporate purposes. The rating of the existing
notes will be withdrawn after the close of the transaction. The
Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains SGL-3. The outlook
is stable.
"The upgrade reflects the company's strengthened credit profile
and Moody's expectations that Coeur's will maintain an adequate
liquidity position and credit metrics commensurate with a B2 rating throughout
the expansion of its Rochester mine in Nevada," said Botir
Sharipov, Vice President - Senior Analyst and lead analyst
for Coeur.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Coeur Mining, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B2 from B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD
Assignments:
..Issuer: Coeur Mining, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Coeur Mining, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Coeur's B2 corporate family rating reflects its modest scale,
relatively high cost position and exposure to volatile gold and silver
prices. The rating favorably considers the fact that Coeur generates
more than 60% of its revenues in the U.S. and that
the company's geologically prospective assets in Nevada offer ample
organic growth opportunities. However, the rating also takes
into account the relatively short mine life of some of its operating assets,
significant capital required to complete the Rochester expansion as well
as ongoing investments in exploration and other growth initiatives.
The upgrade factors in a substantial improvement in the company's
credit metrics and liquidity position which were driven largely by debt
reduction, higher gold and silver prices and improved cash flow
over the last 18 months. The upgrade also assumes that Coeur will
complete the Rochester expansion as planned and that the company will
realize the expected benefits of the project, including lower operating
costs, after the ramp-up to commercial production.
After a significant deterioration in operating and financial performance
in 2018 largely as a result of challenges at the Silvertip mine,
Coeur used $125 million from two equity offerings, $25
million from a prepayment for a portion of Kensington concentrate,
cash on hand and a $20 million exchange of its senior notes to
reduce its debt load by over $160 million in 2019. Silvertip
was put on care and maintenance (credit-positive) to invest in
exploration, grow its mineral resource base and evaluate mill upgrade
and expansion opportunities. Higher gold and silver prices,
better operating margins and cash flow generation enabled the company
to fully repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility and reduce
leverage, as adjusted by Moody's, to about to 1.3x
in FY2020 from 3.8x as of June 30, 2019. The company
has also entered into net-zero-cost collar contracts on
about 285koz of expected 2021-2022 gold production at weighted
average floor and ceiling prices of $1,612/oz and $1,943/oz,
respectively. These hedges are expected to provide a partial downside
protection from the potential volatility in gold prices during the construction
phase of the Rochester expansion project.
The expansion includes the construction of a new leach pad, a crushing
system with two high-pressure grinding roll (HPGR) units,
a Merrill-Crowe process plant and ancillary facilities at the expected
capital cost of $397 million, which is large for the company
with annual revenues of $785 million (2020). Once completed,
the project is expected to more than double gold and silver production,
materially reduce operating costs and increase cash flow generation.
However, meaningful risks remain with respect to completing the
project on time and on budget, achieving the required economies
of scale and metallurgical recoveries. Volatility in gold and silver
prices could also have a significant impact on the company's cash
flow generation and liquidity. Assuming gold price of $1,500/oz
and silver price of $21/oz, the top end of Moody's
price sensitivity ranges, and factoring in the existing gold hedges,
Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA could increase to 2.5x in 2021.
Leverage is expected to remain at or below 2x in 2021 if the company realizes
gold and silver prices of or higher than $1,700/oz and $23/oz,
respectively.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Coeur will
complete the Rochester expansion as planned and that currently high operating
costs at Rochester will decline materially after the ramp-up to
commercial production. The outlook also assumes that Coeur's
credit metrics will remain commensurate with B2 rating and that the company
will maintain an adequate liquidity profile throughout the construction
phase.
Coeur, like other mining companies, faces a number of ESG
risks including but not limited to environmental and asset retirement
obligations, cyanide use, water management and water rights.
In addition, the company is subject to significant governmental
regulations including the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Act.
Coeur has tailings facilities located at three of its mining sites,
which it continually monitors. The company has also committed to
reduce waste and water usage at its mining facilities. Key environmental
goals include reducing landfill waste by 10% across all sites by
2025 as well as decreasing discharge exceedances in 2020 as compared to
2019.
The SGL-3 rating reflects the company's adequate liquidity profile
with FY2020 year-end cash balance of $93 million and,
net of $35 million in outstanding letters of credit, $265
million available under the recently upsized $300 million revolving
credit facility (RCF). Proforma the notes issuance, cash
and cash equivalents are expected to increase to $195 million and
the maturity of the RCF planned to be extended by 3 years to 2025.
The RCF is secured by substantially all of the assets of the company and
its domestic subsidiaries, as well as a pledge of the shares of
certain of the Company's subsidiaries. Moody's expects
Coeur to be FCF negative in 2021-2022 and to rely heavily on the
facility to complete the expansion before returning to positive cash generation
in 2023. The level of cash burn could range widely depending on
commodity prices and the company's ability to reduce cash costs,
particularly at Rochester. The credit agreement contains financial
covenants including maximum net leverage ratio of 3.5x and minimum
interest coverage ratio (EBITDA/Interest Charges) of 3.0x.
We expect the company to remain in compliance with covenants in the next
12 months.
Under Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies
methodology, the B3 rating on the new senior unsecured notes,
one notch below the CFR, reflects their lower priority position
in the capital structure and their effective subordination to the RCF
(unrated). The notes will be guaranteed by subsidiaries of the
company representing a majority of Coeur's FY2020 sales and total
assets as of December 31, 2020. Non-guarantor subsidiaries
represented about 37% of Coeur's FY2020 sales and 36%
of total assets as of December 31, 2020.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade would be considered if the company successfully completes the
Rochester expansion project, ramps up the expanded mine to commercial
production as planned and is able to generate sustained positive free
cash flow. Quantitatively, Moody's would consider an
upgrade if, post Rochester expansion, the company were expected
to sustain an adjusted leverage of below 3.0x (debt/EBITDA) and
EBIT margin of at least 8%.
A negative rating pressure could develop if gold and silver prices decline
materially from current levels, if there are material delays or
capex overruns with respect to the Rochester expansion project and if
the company experiences operational issues at its mines, which could
result in lowered production, higher costs and leverage and greater
than anticipated cash burn. Quantitatively, Moody's
would consider a downgrade if the leverage ratio increases to and is sustained
above 3.5x and (CFO - Dividends)/Debt) declines below 20%
of outstanding debt. A significant reduction in borrowing availability
or liquidity could also result in a downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in
September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Coeur Mining, Inc. is a mid-tier gold and silver producer.
The company's producing properties include Rochester silver-gold
mine in Nevada, Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico,
Wharf gold mine in South Dakota and Kensington gold mine in Alaska.
The company also owns the Silvertip mine (silver-zinc-lead)
in Canada, Sterling/Crown Gold Project in Nevada, multiple
exploration assets in North America and interests in early stage precious
metals companies. Coeur generated about $785 million of
revenue in FY2020.
