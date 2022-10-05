Moody's upgrades Cole Haan's CFR to B3

New York, October 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Calceus Acquisition, Inc.'s (Cole Haan) corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1, probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from Caa1-PD, and senior secured term loan rating to B3 from Caa1. The outlook remains stable.

The upgrade reflects the significant improvement in operating performance and credit metrics in FY 2022. Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA and EBITA/interest for the LTM period ended Q1'23 is expected to be approximately 5x and 1.1x, respectively. Moody's expects operating performance to continue to improve in FY 2023 leading to further improvement of credit metrics including Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA below 4.5x and EBITA/interest above 1.5x. While the macroeconomic environment remains challenging, the company should benefit from a higher number of events and workers returning to the office as well as gains made in its casual footwear sales.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Calceus Acquisition, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

.... Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to B3 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Calceus Acquisition, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Cole Haan's B3 CFR is constrained by its relatively small scale and operations concentrated in the highly competitive footwear market. In addition, the rating incorporates governance considerations, specifically financial strategy risk associated with private equity ownership. As a mono-brand premium price point retailer, Cole Haan is also exposed to changes in fashion trends and consumers' brand perception. Continued reinvestment in product design, marketing and infrastructure, as well as social factors including responsible sourcing and robust data protection, are necessary to sustain brand value. The rating is supported by Cole Haan's good liquidity over the next 12 months mainly due to the company's moderate balance sheet cash, expectations for positive free cash flow in FY 2023 and revolver availability. The B3 also reflects that Cole Haan will address in a timely manner the February 1, 2024 expiration of its asset-based revolving credit facility, which is currently undrawn. Moody's believes that Cole Haan's well-recognized dual-gender brand and diverse distribution channels, including a growing and profitable digital business, should support further recovery in earnings and cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be downgraded if the company does not make material progress on extending the February 2024 ABL expiration in a timely manner or if the terms of a future refinancing are not economical. The ratings could also be downgraded if there is a deterioration of operating performance or liquidity including continued negative free cash flow or use of the ABL when its expiriation is less than one year away. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded with Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA above 6x or EBITA/interest below 1x.

The rating could be upgraded if the company continues to improve its performance while maintaining good liquidity including consistently positive free cash flow generation and addressing its debt maturities in a timely manner. Specific metrics include Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained below 4.75x and EBITA/interest expense above 1.75x.

Headquartered in Greenland, NH, Cole Haan is a designer and retailer of men's and women's footwear, handbags, and accessories. Net revenues for twelve months ended May 28, 2022 were approximately $562 million. Apax Partners and the company's management team acquired the company from NIKE, Inc. in early 2013.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

