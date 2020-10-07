Moody's upgrades Colton Joint USD, CA's GO rating to Aa3; outlook stable

New York, October 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Colton Joint Unified School District, CA's outstanding general obligation (GO) bonds to Aa3 from A1, affecting about $156 million rated debt. We have also assigned Aa3 ratings to the district's Election of 2008 General Obligation Bonds, Series E and 2020 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Federally Taxable). The expected par amounts are $15.3 million and $44.8 million, respectively. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to Aa3 reflects stability in the district's improved financial position, which we expect to continue given management's prudent fiscal practices, and continued solid growth of the district's large assessed valuation, which is more consistent with the higher rating level. The district has consistently outperformed budget, with fiscal 2019 marking a fourth consecutive surplus, supported by growing state revenue and management's tight expenditure controls. The district has also added to alternate liquidity that it maintains outside of the general fund over this period, which positions the district well to manage upcoming expected state funding deferrals. The district will realize a deficit in fiscal 2020 (unaudited), largely a spend down on restricted funds, however we expect general fund balance will remain in line with the district's recent average, a solid 15% of revenue, which officials target to maintain.

The Aa3 rating continues to reflect the district's below average resident wealth and above average outstanding debt and pension liabilities. The above average legal strength of California (Aa2 stable) school district general obligation bonds is also incorporated.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Colton JUSD given the state has committed to funding districts in fiscal 2021 based on last year's average daily attendance (ADA) level. Additionally, the district received about $30 million in one-time state and federal relief funding to support a distance learning model and other expenses related to coronavirus. However, the situation surrounding the coronavirus is evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of Colton JUSD's credit quality changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district's financial position will remain healthy despite expectations of diminished state aid growth and continued enrollment decline. It also reflects our expectation that the district's tax base will continue to expand and remain a strength for the rating level, despite near term weakness because of the coronavirus pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material growth in assessed value and improved wealth indicators

- Significant and sustained strengthening in reserves and liquidity consistent with the higher rating level

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material reduction in reserves and liquidity

- Inability to manage ongoing enrollment decline

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's bonds are each secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held, and transferred directly to the paying agent by San Bernardino County (Aa1 Stable) and Riverside County (Aa3 Stable) on behalf of the district.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of Series E GO bonds will finance school facility improvement projects authorized under the district's 2008 election. Proceeds of the 2020 GO refunding bonds will refund a portion of the district's outstanding Election of 2008 General Obligation Bonds, Series B and 2012 and 2013 GO refunding bonds for savings.

PROFILE

Colton Joint Unified School District encompasses approximately 119 acres in San Bernardino County and Riverside County. The district operates 18 elementary schools, four middle schools, three comprehensive high schools, one continuation school, one adult school, one alternative high school and a child development center. Enrollment is budgeted to be approximately 21,098 in fiscal 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

